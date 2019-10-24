You are here

Oil, gas giants spend €250 million on EU lobbying: Green groups

Climate activists stage a demonstration in New York City, US. (File/AFP)
  • The EU is seen as one of the global leaders when it comes to climate action.
PARIS: The five biggest publicly listed oil and gas companies and trade groups representing them spent more than €250 million ($278 million) lobbying the EU to influence climate action since 2010, environmental groups said on Thursday.

Research showed that BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total, as well as trade groups acting on their behalf, have held at least 327 high-level meetings with European Commission officials since Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took office in 2014 — an average of more than one a week.

The findings came from publicly listed documents, and companies who responded to requests for comments said there was no conflict of interest in their executives meeting high-level EU policymakers.

But green groups said the money spent on access to officials showed to what extent oil and gas firms were seeking to influence decisions in Brussels.

“This is part of a long trail of the fossil fuel industry delaying, weakening and torpedoing much-needed climate action,” said Pascoe Sabido, a researcher and campaigner with Corporate Europe Observatory.

The EU is seen as one of the global leaders when it comes to climate action.

But there are fears its member states are not phasing out fossil fuels quickly enough to comply with the 2015 Paris climate accord, which commits nations to limit warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

A Commission spokeswoman said it was “good practice that politicians and officials meet with external actors.”

She added that “some meetings” with oil and gas representatives focused on “renewables and the ways to decarbonize our economy.”

Last year the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) called for a radical drawdown in fossil fuel use to hit the safer 1.5C cap laid out in the Paris deal.

Yet global emissions are rising year on year, and environmental groups fear major EU gas infrastructure projects in the pipeline could lock the continent into fossil fuels well beyond the IPCC’s deadlines.

The investigation by Corporate Europe Observatory, Food & Water Europe, Friends of the Earth Europe, and Greenpeace EU looked at companies’ own declarations and the EU’s lobby transparency register and published meetings.

It found that the five firms declared spending of €123.3 million ($137 million) on EU lobbying between 2010-2018. Trade associations representing them spent an additional €128 million in that period.

In April, the watchdog Global Witness calculated that oil and gas majors were planning to spend $5 trillion (€4.5 trillion) on new exploration by 2030, a figure it said was “poles apart” from the Paris goals.

A spokeswomen from Total said the figures contained in Thursday’s report “in no way reflect” what the group spends on lobbying.

“Total is convinced that a collective approach is necessary to respond to the magnitude of the climate issue,” she said.

An ExxonMobil spokesman said the giant “complies fully with the requirements of the EU Transparency Register.”

“ExxonMobil believes that climate change risks warrant action and it’s going to take all of us — business, governments and consumers — to make meaningful progress,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Shell said it “firmly rejected” the report’s premise.

“We are crystal clear about our support for the Paris agreement ... everything we do is to advocate for good policy outcomes to that end.”

BP and Chevron did not respond to requests for comment.

The green groups called for a “firewall” to protect EU officials from fossil fuel representatives to avoid conflicts of interest.

“Tackling the climate emergency means leaving the vast majority of known fossil fuel reserves under ground and that is incompatible with the future projections of these firms who are going to massively increase their production over the next 10-20 years,” Sabido said.

Myriam Douo, from Friends of the Earth Europe, said citizens could no long afford the “delay tactics” of fossil fuel producers.

“We must listen to the millions of young climate protesters on our streets and cut fossil fuels out of our politics now.”

Hyperloop could add $4 billion to Saudi GDP, says new study

  • A 35-kilometer test and certification track will be built 100 kilometers north of the Red Sea port of Jeddah
JEDDAH: A hyperloop in Saudi Arabia could add $4 billion to the country’s gross domestic product and create 124,000 jobs by 2030, according to the results of a new study.

A 35-kilometer test and certification track will be built 100 kilometers north of the Red Sea port of Jeddah, in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) by US tech transport company Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO), which commissioned the study.

The study said that a Center of Excellence, if approved, would drive domestic growth by adding to the creation of more than 124,000 high-tech local jobs, supporting the technology sector by incorporating advances in robotics and ArtificiaI Intelligence, and driving an estimated $4 billion increase in Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030.

The hyperloop technology is expected to reduce journey times across Saudi Arabia and throughout the Gulf.

The journey from Riyadh to Jeddah would be reduced from 10 hours to 76 minutes, VHO said earlier this year, while travel from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi would be shortened to 48 minutes from 8.5 hours.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who is group chairman and CEO of DP World and chairman of VHO, said: “The study highlights that hyperloop is more than high-speed connectivity for passengers and cargo. The findings have shown a positive alignment between the project and Saudi Arabia’s ambitious national economic and social development agenda. With this in mind, we are delighted to highlight this vision at the Future Investment Initiative and continue our talks with a multitude of stakeholders.”

The VHO Center of Excellence could break ground in KAEC in 2020 and include an integrated test track, as well as explore the feasibility of creating a manufacturing center and operating facility that would propel the Kingdom to the forefront of hyperloop development worldwide.

“This strategic partnership in Saudi Arabia is a result of a shared ambition to harness the power of technology to drive the next leap forward in transportation,” said Jay Walder, CEO of VHO. 

“It’s a market that has shown a readiness to embrace transformative innovation to achieve the goal of sustainable, energy efficient travel that will have a huge impact on the economy and wider society. This study sets the framework for the advancement of Virgin Hyperloop One’s system, and the creation of a new and unique ecosystem; creating jobs, supporting development and connecting people across the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia had set out a clear strategy for economic diversification and development through its Vision 2030 reform plan, said Ahmed Linjawy, GCEO of KAEC, and attracting world-class technology companies like VHO was an important indicator of momentum. 

“Establishing a center of excellence will drive job creation, connect our cities and people while stimulating R&D and tech investment that will be the foundation of our future economy.”

KAEC was establishing itself as a “strategic location of choice” for companies seeking to expand into Saudi Arabia and the wider region, already attracting more than 118 leading local and international companies, he added.

