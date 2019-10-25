You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook ‘news tab’ seeks to reboot its role with media

Facebook ‘news tab’ seeks to reboot its role with media

A Facebook employee tries out an Oculus device at the company’s corporate headquarters campus in California. (AFP)
Updated 25 October 2019
AFP

Facebook ‘news tab’ seeks to reboot its role with media

Updated 25 October 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: Facebook on Friday began rolling out its dedicated “news tab” with professionally produced content — the latest move by the social network to promote journalism and shed its reputation as a platform for misinformation.

The tab, being tested with some US users, will be separate from a user’s normal feed and include articles from partner news organizations.

The mix of stories in Facebook News will be determined by algorithmic “personalization” based on an user’s preferences and data, and by actual journalists choosing content.

“I’ve been talking to news publishers and journalists for a few years about how we can do more to support high-quality journalism on Facebook,” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said.

The new tab is “dedicated to high quality news and personalized to your interests,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The company said users would have “more control over the stories they see, and the ability to explore a wider range of their news interests, directly within the Facebook app.”

Facebook is expected to pay some of the news organizations that will contribute but has yet to disclose full details.

The social network has partnered with some 200 news organizations including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Washington Post, CBS News, BuzzFeed, Fox News, the Boston Globe, Bloomberg and Vanity Fair.

Facebook said it would begin an initial test rollout which would “showcase local original reporting” from publications in major cities “beginning with New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington DC, Miami, Atlanta and Boston.”

Topic sections will include business, entertainment, health, science and technology, and sports.

The move represents Facebook’s efforts to reboot its relationship with news organizations, many of which have been critical of the platform for failing to curb the spread of misinformation and for taking much of the online ad revenue.

The plan notably brings together Facebook and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, one of the harshest critics of a digital ecosystem which makes it difficult to find professional content.

Zuckerberg planned to discuss the project with News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson, who last year denounced what he called a “dysfunctional” online landscape that made it hard for publishers to thrive.

Northeastern University professor Dan Kennedy said the tab could guide Facebook users in distinguishing between misinformation and professional news.

“Less savvy news consumers might not be able to tell the difference between exaggerated or fake viral news and real journalism from respected news organizations,” Kennedy said.

“So this should help a lot.”

But Kennedy said it could be problematic that Facebook may only be paying the richest media organizations, increasing the woes for small, local news outlets.

Ken Paulson, a former USA Today editor who now heads the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, agreed that the initiative will promote better content.

“My long-term hope for the news business is that more consumers will recognize the difference between quality and chaos and be willing to pay for the good stuff,” Paulson said.

The news tab “has the potential to change the way that consumers find news on the network,” said University of Oregon journalism professor Damian Radcliffe.

“At the moment, people bump into news in their feed, as opposed to actively seeking it out, as they do on Twitter, Apple News, or dedicated news apps.”

Radcliffe said there are still questions about how users will respond to the content within the news tab and on their main Facebook feeds.

He said the project raises “important questions here about how transparent the story selection process will be, and what Facebook is effectively saying about news which sits outside of the tab. Does that means it’s deemed less trustworthy?“

Topics: Facebook

Related

Media
Zuckerberg appears in Congress as Facebook faces scrutiny
World
India government, Facebook spar over decryption laws at top court

Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon

Updated 23 min 17 sec ago
AP

Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon

  • The contract is part of a broad modernization of the Pentagon’s information technology systems
Updated 23 min 17 sec ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: The Pentagon awarded Microsoft a $10 billion cloud computing contract , snubbing early front-runner Amazon, whose competitive bid drew criticism from President Donald Trump and its business rivals.
Bidding for the huge project, known as Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, pitted leading tech titans Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM against one another.
The giant contract has attracted more attention than most, sparked by speculation early in the process that Amazon would be the sole winner of the deal. Tech giants Oracle and IBM pushed back with their own bids and also formally protested the bidding process last year.
Oracle later challenged the process in federal court, but lost .
Trump waded into the fray in July, saying that the administration would “take a very long look” at the process, saying he had heard complaints. Trump has frequently expressed his ire for Amazon and founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. At the time, he said other companies told him that the contract “wasn’t competitively bid.”
Defense Secretary Mark Esper recused himself from the controversial bidding process earlier this week, citing a conflict of interest because his son works for one of the companies that originally bid.
The JEDI system will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the US military to use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.
A cloud strategy document unveiled by the Defense Department last year called for replacing the military’s “disjointed and stove-piped information systems” with a commercial cloud service “that will empower the warfighter with data and is critical to maintaining our military’s technological advantage.”
The Pentagon emphasized in an announcement that the process was fair and followed procurement guidelines. It noted that over the past two years, it has awarded more than $11 billion in ten separate cloud-computing contracts, and said the JEDI award “continues our strategy of a multi-vendor, multi-cloud environment.”
The latter statement appeared designed to address previous criticism about awarding such a large deal to one company.
The deal is a major win for Microsoft’s cloud business Azure, which has long been playing catch-up to Amazon’s market leading Amazon Web Services. Microsoft said it was preparing a statement.
Amazon said Friday it was surprised by the decision.
“AWS is the clear leader in cloud computing, and a detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings clearly lead to a different conclusion,” Amazon spokesman Drew Herdener said in a statement. “We remain deeply committed to continuing to innovate for the new digital battlefield where security, efficiency, resiliency, and scalability of resources can be the difference between success and failure.”
According to a July report from the research firm Gartner, Amazon holds almost 48% of the market for public cloud computing, followed by Microsoft in second place with close to 16%.
Over the last year, Microsoft has positioned itself as a friend to the US military. President Brad Smith wrote last fall that Microsoft has long supplied technology to the military and would continue to do so, despite pushback from employees.
Oracle and IBM were eliminated earlier in the process, leaving Microsoft and Amazon to battle it out at the end.
Google decided last year not to compete for the contract, saying it would conflict with its AI ethics principles. Google employees have been especially vocal in protesting the company’s involvement with government contracts.
“It’s a paradigm changer for Microsoft to win JEDI,” said Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities. “And it’s a huge black eye for Amazon and Bezos.”
Microsoft, Amazon, Google and other tech giants have faced criticism from their own employees about doing business with the government, especially on military and immigration related projects.

Topics: Microsoft

Related

Middle-East
Iranian hackers targeted a US presidential campaign, Microsoft says
Business & Economy
Microsoft’s LinkedIn loses appeal over access to user profiles

Latest updates

US judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release
Pope apologizes after Amazon statues thrown in river
Barclay family puts Telegraph newspapers up for sale -The Times
Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon
Close to a million protesters demand Chile president’s resignation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.