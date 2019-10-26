Barclay family puts Telegraph newspapers up for sale -The Times

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Media Forum in Cairo aims to ‘empower the region’

RIYADH: The Misk Media Forum will take place in Cairo on Oct. 26. The forum is organized by the Initiatives Center of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk), which has billed the event as “an empowerment platform for eight startups set to take part.” The event will also feature 45 speakers from 12 different companies.

The eight featured startups come from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan. All of them are focused on the creation or delivery of digital content for marketing and consulting services — from animation and graphics, to audio effects, script writing and filmmaking. Examples of the work that will be showcased at the event include a platform that uses AI and machine learning to provide tailored adverts to passers-by.

The forum will offer workshops delivered by industry experts and pioneers, including “Smartphone journalism,” “Keeping up with the ever-changing digital marketing world,” “Smart revolution and the seventh art,” “The role of advertisers in supporting the new media industry,” “Monitoring social media platforms and using data to understand your users,” “The impact of podcasts,” “Crisis-management media,” “Media economics,” and “How to attract millions to watch 20 minutes of content every day.”

According to a press release, the Misk Media Forum “aims to raise awareness about media developments and solutions for individuals and societies in the younger generation, enable them to discover job opportunities in all media fields, accelerate the transfer of skills and modern technology to Arab youth, and empower the region to become a pioneer in the media-content industry.”

It will also discuss the impact of new media in the decision-making process in accordance with social needs and governments’ ability to build influential digital platforms.