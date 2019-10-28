You are here

Westpac loses case over marketing cold calls in rare victory for Australia's regulators

Westpac Banking Corp. staff inappropriately gave personal financial advice when marketing pension funds, an Australian court said. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The court gave ASIC and Westpac two weeks to agree on what public declarations the bank must give
  • Decision is a boost for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission which along with other regulators has struggled to land a major court win against banks
SYDNEY: Westpac Banking Corp. staff inappropriately gave personal financial advice when marketing pension funds, an Australian court said, overturning an earlier ruling in a rare win for regulators under pressure to crack down on misconduct in the finance sector.
From 2013 to 2016, Westpac contacted customers by mail and phone offering to help them shift money from other pension funds to its own, boosting its own holdings by about A$650 million ($440 million), the Federal Court said.
By “closing” sales and getting customers to transfer pension money in the same phone call, “there was an implied recommendation ... that the customer should accept the service,” the three judges wrote in a ruling published on Monday.
The court gave ASIC and Westpac two weeks to agree on what public declarations the bank must give. If they don’t agree, the matter will return to court to determine penalties for the bank.
The decision is a boost for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) which along with other regulators has struggled to land a major court win against banks.
A year-long public inquiry that ended in February gave a scathing assessment of the culture at the country’s financial giants, also criticizing regulators which it said had allowed the sector to reward overly aggressive, and sometimes deceptive, sales methods.
The Federal Court appeal tribunal dismissed a December ruling that Westpac’s advice was only “general” and therefore allowed — in what was then an embarrassing loss for ASIC given it took place while the inquiry was still running.
ASIC said the ruling “provides clarity and certainty concerning the difference between general and personal advice for consumers and financial services providers.”
Westpac said it was carefully considering the judgment.
ASIC lost against Westpac again in August when a court found the regulator had failed to prove the bank approved hundreds of thousands of mortgages without adequate credit checks.
Last month, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the country’s banking regulator, lost a landmark case against IOOF Holdings Ltd. in which it accused the wealth manager’s executives of breaking the law by using members’ money to top up investment losses. The Federal Court found the action was lawful.

HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit falls 18%, misses forecasts

Updated 28 October 2019
Reuters

HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit falls 18%, misses forecasts

  • Sino-US trade war and Brexit uncertainties weighed on business sentiment in its core markets of Asia and Britain
Updated 28 October 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG/LONDON: HSBC on Monday posted an 18 percent drop in quarterly pre-tax profit, missing analyst forecasts, and said it would no longer be able to meet its 2020 return-on-equity target due to a challenging revenue growth outlook.
HSBC has been looking to step up cost-cutting efforts amid a gloomier business outlook brought about by an escalating trade war between China and the United States, an easing monetary policy cycle, unrest in its key Hong Kong market, and Brexit.
Pre-tax profit at Europe’s biggest bank by assets was $4.8 billion for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, versus $5.9 billion a year earlier, HSBC said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The profit was lower than the $5.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by the bank.
“The revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of 2019, and the outlook for revenue growth is softer than we anticipated at the half-year,” the bank said, adding it did not expect to meet its return on tangible equity target of 11 percent in 2020.
The London-headquartered lender, which generates the bulk of its revenue and profit in Asia, said it would rebalance capital away from low-return businesses and adjust its cost base.
“These actions, or any continuing deterioration in the revenue environment, could result in significant charges in 4Q19 and subsequent periods, including the possible impairment of goodwill and additional restructuring charges.”
The results are HSBC’s first under interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn, and is widely seen by shareholders and insiders as a report card on his auditioning for the role full time.
Quinn, 57, has made no secret that he is keen to secure the permanent appointment from Chairman Mark Tucker, who said in August the search for a CEO would take six to 12 months.
A veteran of the bank since 1987, Quinn faces the tough task of showing progress on HSBC’s key priorities of further cost reduction and turning around its perennially underperforming US business.

