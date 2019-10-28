You are here

  • Home
  • Louis Vuitton owner in talks over possible acquisition of jeweler Tiffany

Louis Vuitton owner in talks over possible acquisition of jeweler Tiffany

LVMH’s reported offer valued Tiffany at about $120 per share, equivalent to a $14.5 billion acquisition transaction. (AFP)
Updated 28 October 2019
Reuters

Louis Vuitton owner in talks over possible acquisition of jeweler Tiffany

  • LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods conglomerate, did not give any financial details
Updated 28 October 2019
Reuters

PARIS: France’s LVMH on Monday confirmed it had approached US jeweler Tiffany & Co. over a possible acquisition, in what would be the Louis Vuitton owner’s biggest purchase to date.
“In light of recent market rumors, LVMH Group confirms it has held preliminary discussions regarding a possible transaction with Tiffany,” the company said in a statement. “There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement.”
LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods conglomerate, did not give any financial details.
According to one source familiar with the situation, it submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer to Tiffany earlier this month, Another source said the bid valued Tiffany at about $120 per share, equivalent to a $14.5 billion acquisition offer.

Topics: retail LVMH Louis Vuitton Tiffany & Co

Related

Fashion
Marc Jacobs to step down at Louis Vuitton
Fashion
Louis Vuitton pulls Michael Jackson-themed items from collection

Iran’s economy expected to shrink by 9.5%

Updated 28 October 2019
Reuters

Iran’s economy expected to shrink by 9.5%

  • Iran is expected to have a fiscal deficit of 4.5% this year and 5.1% next year
  • The IMF said Iran would need oil priced at $194.6 a barrel to balance its budget next year.
Updated 28 October 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s economy is expected to shrink by 9.5 percent this year, compared to a prior estimate of a six percent contraction, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, but real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to be flat next year.

“The estimate is that ... sanctions that were reintroduced last year and tightened this year, next year will not have an additional impact,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters.

A drop in the Iranian currency following the reimposition of sanctions has disrupted Iran’s foreign trade and boosted annual inflation, which the IMF forecasts at 35.7% this year and 31% next year.

Azour said the Iranian authorities should align the official exchange rate with the market rate to control inflation.

The IMF forecast Iran’s exports of goods and services to drop to $60.3 billion this year from $103.2 billion last year, and to fall further to $55.5 billion in 2020.

The IMF also said Iran would need oil priced at $194.6 a barrel to balance its budget next year.

Hurt by tighter US sanctions, Iran - a key member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) - is expected to have a fiscal deficit of 4.5 percent this year and 5.1 percent next year, the fund said in a report on Monday.

On Friday, international benchmark Brent crude closed trading at just above $62 a barrel.

Iran saw its oil revenues surge after a 2015 nuclear pact agreed with six major powers ended a sanctions regime imposed three years earlier over its disputed nuclear programme.

But new sanctions brought in after US President Donald Trump withdrew from that deal in 2018 are the most painful imposed by Washington.

Topics: Iran OPEC

Latest updates

Macron takes aim at Islamic ‘separatism’ in France
Truck driver remanded at UK court over 39 dead migrants
Lebanon's closed banks pledge to pay out salaries
Saudi Arabia hails US raid that killed Al-Baghdadi
Moroccan-born Alber Elbaz returns to fashion with brand new label

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.