You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s first smartphone maker to export to Germany next month

Egypt’s first smartphone maker to export to Germany next month

Egypt’s first smartphone maker SICO aims to export 50 percent of its products by the end of next year. (AFP)
Updated 51 min ago
Reuters

Egypt’s first smartphone maker to export to Germany next month

  • SICO signed an agreement in October with a company operating in Europe to market its products
  • Egypt’s first smartphone maker currently exports around 25 percent of its capacity
Updated 51 min ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s first smartphone maker, SICO, said it will begin exporting its devices to Germany in November as part of its expansion plan to sell its products in Europe and Africa, its chairman told Reuters.
Silicon Industries Corporation (SICO), which already exports to the Gulf and aims to start selling phones in other European countries, said it signed an agreement in October with a company operating in Europe to market its products.
“We will begin exporting from Upper Egypt to Germany, Holland, Austria, and then Sweden, Norway and Finland,” its chairman Mohamed Salem said.
SICO, which was set up in December 2017 and has 200 million Egyptian pounds ($12.43 million) in paid-up capital, sells phones under the brand name Nile X and has said it uses a Chinese design of 3G/4G US technology.
Its plant in Assiut, Upper Egypt, has a production capacity of 2 million devices annually.
“We signed agreements with three Chinese companies to manufacture phones for them for export to Africa and to offer on the Egyptian market,” Salem said.
“We started manufacturing them a month ago and the first of these products will be distributed inside the Egyptian market next week.”
Private investors own 80 percent of the company and the remaining 20 percent is held by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
SICO currently exports around 25 percent of its capacity, Salem said. It aims to export 50 percent of its products by the end of next year.

Topics: retail Egypt SICO

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt’s first smartphone maker plans expansion in Africa
Special
Lifestyle
Mobile app aims to make life easier for young parents in Egypt

Renewed Aramco IPO speculation dominates day one of FII

Updated 35 min 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

Renewed Aramco IPO speculation dominates day one of FII

  • Sources say ‘intention to float’ announcement is imminent
Updated 35 min 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

RIYADH: The long-awaited initial public offering of shares in Saudi Aramco, the world’s most profitable company, is back on schedule, and could happen in early December, according to sources familiar with the IPO process.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter was still being discussed in private between the company and advisers, the sources said that an announcement of “intention to float” (ITF) could come as early as next weekend, and share dealings could commence on the Tadawul (Saudi Arabian stock exchange) in the first or second week of December.

Aramco declined to comment on the heightened speculation. An official statement from the company HQ in Dhahran said: “As a matter of policy, Saudi Aramco does not comment on rumor or speculation. The company continues to engage with the shareholders on IPO readiness activities. The company is ready and timing will depend on market conditions and be at a time if the shareholder’s chasing.”

The subject of the Aramco IPO was the hot ticket of conversation at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh. Some of the bankers and financial experts at the opening day of the FII were expecting a further official announcement in the course of the three-day event.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and chairman of Aramco, told the opening plenary panel that Aramco would soon have more institutional shareholders.

An ITF announcement is the starting point in the process of listing shares on a public stock market. The ITF statement usually includes some detailed financial information – like a range of share prices and number of shares to be issues – but the final and more delayed information on which potential shareholders make their investment decision is expected to be included in a formal prospectus, published within a week of the ITF statement.

Until that information is public, it is impossible to say with certainty what valuation the government is aiming to put on the company.

Aramco was close to announcing ITF last month, but decided to hold off when some potential investors said they wanted to see official financial figures for the third quarter of the current year. This covered the attacks on Aramco facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais, which temporarily affected the company’s production output.

Independent oil companies like BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil are due to report third quarter figures this week.

Topics: Markets IPO Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia Future Investment Initiative #FII2019

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of $75bn in 2020

Latest updates

Masked men attack protesters in Iraq’s Karbala, killing 18
Egypt arrests train conductor after youth jumps to his death
Egypt’s first smartphone maker to export to Germany next month
Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor
Kuwait’s ruler opens parliament after medical treatment

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.