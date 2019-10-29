You are here

GM earnings beat lifts shares but US strike weighs on outlook

The Detroit-based automaker reported a 6% increase in third-quarter US sales. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Shares in GM were up 4.3% in midday trading
DETROIT: General Motors Co. on Tuesday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on robust US demand for its lucrative pickup trucks and SUVs, offsetting the $3-billion hit from a US labor strike that led it to slash its earnings forecast.
Wall Street analysts have viewed the strike costs as a tradeoff for three US plant closures agreed to with the union that will boost GM’s profitability. Shares in GM were up 4.3% in midday trading.
“The underlying business was strong this quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara told reporters at GM’s headquarters, describing the strike as a “one-time impact.”
Last Friday, the 48,000 United Auto Workers union members at GM ratified a new four-year labor deal with the Detroit company, ending a 40-day strike. RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak in a research note called the deal’s financial impact “manageable.”
The Detroit-based automaker reported a 6% increase in third-quarter US sales, led by its highly-profitable full-size pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers that helped it race to a strong profit margin of almost 11% in North America. It’s that underlying business that has investors excited.
“Frankly, I’m as emboldened as ever,” said Chris Susanin, co-portfolio manager at Levin Easterly Partners, which owned more than 4 million GM shares at the end of June. “I don’t see why this stock isn’t north of $100 (a share) in a couple years.”
Virtually all of the pre-tax profits came from its North American business and its captive finance arm.
In China, where GM reported a 17.5% drop in third-quarter sales, the company’s equity income fell 40% to $300 million.
It was the fifth straight quarterly sales decline for GM in China, the world’s largest auto market, where the industry is expecting a second consecutive annual sales drop.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers expects a 5% decline in industry sales in 2019, then contracting or growing slowly over the next three years.
“It (China) remains volatile,” GM CFO Suryadevara said. Last week, GM’s smaller US rival, Ford Motor Co, cut its forecast for operating profit for the year after a disappointing quarter hurt by higher warranty costs, bigger discounts and weaker-than-expected performance in China.
GM said the strike by the UAW had cost it $1 billion in pre-tax profits in the quarter, or 52 cents per share. CFO Suryadevara said the automaker lost around 300,000 units of vehicle production during the strike. GM will not recover most of that loss in 2019 and any recovery next year will be dependent on US market demand.
The union wrung higher pay and other benefits from GM as part of the deal to end the strike.
Under the deal, GM will invest $9 billion in the United States, including $7.7 billion directly in its plants, with the rest going to joint ventures.
The No. 1 US automaker said the full-year impact of the strike would be around $2 per share, or around $3 billion.
GM said it now expected full-year adjusted earnings per share between $4.50 to $4.80, down from its previous forecast of $6.50 to $7 per share.
The company said it now expected full-year adjusted automotive free cash flow in a range from zero to $1 billion, down from its previous forecast of $4.5 billion to $6 billion. GM’s adjusted automotive free cash flow stood at $2.4 billion at the end of the third quarter. The strike reduced cash flow for the year by about $5.5 billion.
GM also cut its projected 2019 capital expenditures to around $7.5 billion from its previous outlook of $8 billion to $9 billion. Suryadevara said no plans were cut and the lower spend was due to operating efficiencies.
GM will provide more detailed forecasts for 2020 early next year, but Suryadevara said one expected 2020 challenge will likely be lower US industry sales.
The automaker posted third-quarter net income of $2.3 billion, or $1.60 a share, down from $2.5 billion, or $1.75 a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM earned $1.72 a share. Analysts had expected $1.31, on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue fell slightly to $35.47 billion from $35.79 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $33.82 billion.

RIYADH: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to create a new India with new capabilities that will improve the lives of “every single Indian”, while bringing political stability and large investment.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined his government’s resolve to double India’s economy to $5 trillion in the next five years.

Speaking at the opening day of the Future Investment Initiative 2019 (FII 2019) conference in Riyadh, to an audience that included Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he also said India would “work hand in hand with Saudi Arabia on the Vision 2030 plan.

“There will be a new India with new capabilities and prospects with peace and joy not only for us but the entire world,” he said.

Modi told the audience that the sands of Saudi Arabia had been turned into gold for future generations.

He praised the bond the Kingdom has with India, describing their friendship as the “best”.

With AI, he said they had surpassed the research stages and were now looking to innovate technology so it could be used in daily life situations.

Start-ups, Modi said, were seeing a particular backing, with many of these investing globally in areas that included food delivery, hospitality, and tourism.

He said infrastructure was an opportunity that was essential for the growth of business.

“India has set a target of doubling its economy to $5 trillion in the next five years. Today in India, if we want to speed up development, then we have to understand the emerging trends,” Modi said.

On human resources he said international investment considerations now included criteria for employment and training workers with the skills required for the job.

“The challenge is rapid growth of skill power, to learn, unlearn and relearn cycles…  Indian talent has created for itself a unique name, law abiding and hardworking.” 

Air quality and pollution in India remain a serious issue in India. The air quality is already bad in many of its cities, but it worsens even more during Diwali when the excessive use of fireworks fills the air with a sickening thick smokey mist.

Modi said there needed to be compassion for the environment.

“The impact of climate change is so extensive that we cannot afford to ignore it.”

He said investment and energy were vital for the economy and he invited companies from the energy sector to become more involved.

“Saudi Arabia is looking at making investments in India potentially worth USD 100 billion in the areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining.”

The Prime Minister said that the Indian government had introduced major reforms to ensure clearer, fairer rules, as India became the “biggest destination for investment.” 

“Today India’s tax structure is comparable with the best in the world, it is going through reforms that have enabled it to jump ranks. 

He said that in the last four to five years an additional 300 million people had joined the banking system meaning that every citizen now had a phone and bank account. 

And on health he said India had already taken steps, towards improving the health care of 500 billion people, making India the largest consumer of healthcare. 

 

 

