South Africa unveils rescue plan for ailing power company

A woman carries firewood on her head as she walks below Eskom’s electricity pylons in Soweto, South Africa. (Reuters/File)
AFP

  "The restructuring of Eskom has the benefits of increasing transparency, particularly in respect of costs"
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Tuesday unveiled plans to fix its embattled state power utility Eskom, which has sporadically suffered rolling blackouts that plunged businesses, schools and homes into darkness.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan detailed a long-awaited roadmap that will see Eskom divided into three subsidiaries: Generation, transmission and distribution.

Gordhan said that the transmission unit — which conducts electricity and manages 45,000 km of power lines — would be the first to become a stand-alone entity, still owned by Eskom.

That process is expected to be completed by March 2020.

“The restructuring of Eskom has the benefits of increasing transparency, particularly in respect of costs,” Gordhan said.

Eskom, which generates around 95 percent of South Africa’s electricity, has accumulated $30 billion of debt despite receiving multiple government bailouts.

Credit ratings agencies have warned that Eskom’s debt could cause downgrades and embarrass President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected this year in part on a pledge to restore the economy.

Eskom has long struggled to produce enough power due to aging and poorly maintained coal-fired power stations combined with decades of mismanagement and alleged corruption.

South Africa was hit by a week of rolling blackouts earlier this month — a tactic known as ‘load-shedding’ — aimed at rationing electricity when demand is too strong.

Gordhan gave no details on Eskom’s financial restructuring, saying only that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was likely to comment on its debt when he presents a mid-term budget on Wednesday.

Energy supplies had to stay ahead of business activity, Gordhan said, “so that we are not acting as a constraint on economic growth.”

South Africa’s government plans to pour 128 billion rand (around $8.8 billion) into Eskom over the next three years.

State-owned companies were at the center of corruption scandals known as “state capture,” under South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma.

Gordhan said that continues to affect the utility in a “systematic” way as many highly-skilled professionals were squeezed out of Eskom.

A new CEO is also be announced in coming weeks to replace Phakamani Hadebe, who resigned in July citing “unimaginable demands” of the job.

The new business plan should also expose Eskom to more competition and orient it toward renewable sources of energy.

The utility will be expected to cut coal and diesel costs and negotiate lower prices from renewable energy suppliers.

Power stations are to be grouped into clusters and compete among each other to give consumers cheaper electricity.

Topics: South Africa

India’s Modi pledges to work hand-in-hand with Saudi Arabia

Peter Harrison

  Modi underlined his government's resolve to double India's economy to $5 trillion in the next five years
  Sands of Saudi Arabia had been turned into gold for future generations, Modi told the conference
Peter Harrison

RIYADH: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to create a new India with new capabilities that will improve the lives of “every single Indian”, while bringing political stability and large investment.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined his government’s resolve to double India’s economy to $5 trillion in the next five years.

Speaking at the opening day of the Future Investment Initiative 2019 (FII 2019) conference in Riyadh, to an audience that included Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he also said India would “work hand in hand with Saudi Arabia on the Vision 2030 plan.

“There will be a new India with new capabilities and prospects with peace and joy not only for us but the entire world,” he said.

Modi told the audience that the sands of Saudi Arabia had been turned into gold for future generations.

He praised the bond the Kingdom has with India, describing their friendship as the “best”.

With AI, he said they had surpassed the research stages and were now looking to innovate technology so it could be used in daily life situations.

Start-ups, Modi said, were seeing a particular backing, with many of these investing globally in areas that included food delivery, hospitality, and tourism.

He said infrastructure was an opportunity that was essential for the growth of business.

“India has set a target of doubling its economy to $5 trillion in the next five years. Today in India, if we want to speed up development, then we have to understand the emerging trends,” Modi said.

On human resources he said international investment considerations now included criteria for employment and training workers with the skills required for the job.

“The challenge is rapid growth of skill power, to learn, unlearn and relearn cycles…  Indian talent has created for itself a unique name, law abiding and hardworking.” 

Air quality and pollution in India remain a serious issue in India. The air quality is already bad in many of its cities, but it worsens even more during Diwali when the excessive use of fireworks fills the air with a sickening thick smokey mist.

Modi said there needed to be compassion for the environment.

“The impact of climate change is so extensive that we cannot afford to ignore it.”

He said investment and energy were vital for the economy and he invited companies from the energy sector to become more involved.

“Saudi Arabia is looking at making investments in India potentially worth USD 100 billion in the areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining.”

The Prime Minister said that the Indian government had introduced major reforms to ensure clearer, fairer rules, as India became the “biggest destination for investment.” 

“Today India’s tax structure is comparable with the best in the world, it is going through reforms that have enabled it to jump ranks. 

He said that in the last four to five years an additional 300 million people had joined the banking system meaning that every citizen now had a phone and bank account. 

And on health he said India had already taken steps, towards improving the health care of 500 billion people, making India the largest consumer of healthcare. 

 

 

Topics: Narendra Modi FII 2019 FII Saudi Arabia

