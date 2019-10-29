You are here

One year after Lion Air crash, Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded

The crisis has cost Boeing billions of dollars and spawned numerous investigations by US authorities, as well as lawsuits from victims’ families. (AFP)
AFP

  • The situation plunges the 103-year-old aerospace giant into the biggest crisis of its history
AFP

NEW YORK: On March 12, 2019, Dennis Muilenburg phoned US President Donald Trump for support after European and Chinese regulators grounded the Boeing 737 MAX following an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

When Muilenburg hung up, the Boeing chief executive thought he had the backing of the US leader. But the next day, Trump announced that Boeing’s top-selling plane was “grounded effective immediately.”

Boeing’s entire global fleet of almost 400 MAX planes has stayed out of service ever since, plunging the 103-year-old aerospace giant into the biggest crisis of its history.

The situation has raised questions about Boeing’s commitment to safety and corporate culture while also tarnishing the company’s image as it continues to compete with archrival Airbus.

The crisis has cost Boeing billions of dollars and spawned numerous investigations by US authorities, as well as lawsuits from victims’ families.

The crisis actually began months earlier on October 29, 2018, when a MAX operated by Indonesian carrier Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea.

“Boeing blamed the pilots immediately in Lion Air, and then bungled the response thereafter,” said Scott Hamilton of Leeham News, an aviation publication.

“Boeing’s stubborn resistance to admit its mistakes — even as those mistakes have delayed the return to operation of 737 MAX planes — are turning this into a disaster for the company and its customers,” said Jim Hall, former chairman of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Indonesian investigators last week attributed the crash to nine factors, including inadequate pilot training and a poorly designed flight handling system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) that it said wasn’t properly certified by US regulators.

“These items were connected to each other. If one of them was not occurring on that day, the accident may not have happened,” said Nurcahyo Utomo, an investigator with Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee.

If the investigation showed Lion Air’s pilots to be young and untested, it also revealed them to be in the dark about the MCAS, which was not mentioned in Boeing’s flight manual.

The system has also been implicated in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The MCAS was developed specifically for the MAX to guard against stalling that could be caused by the plane’s heavier engines.

The system was activated shortly after takeoff in both flights based on an incorrect sensor reading. The error stemmed from an angle of attack sensor that was approved for service by Xtra Aerospace, a Florida company that had its repair station certificate revoked by the FAA last week.

The pilots in two crashes were unable to regain control of the plane from MCAS, in part because the system was designed with no redundancy to that single sensor.

A report last month from the NTSB said Boeing and the FAA misjudged how pilots would respond to multiple alerts and alarms as they encountered trouble when flying the 737 MAX.

Another report earlier this month from a panel of global regulators concluded the FAA lacked the manpower and expertise to evaluate the MCAS.

A few days after the Lion Air crash, the FAA sent a directive to MAX operators about the risk of a faulty angle of attack sensor while Boeing developed an upgrade to the MCAS.

However, Boeing was still working on the correction at the time of the Ethiopian Airlines crash five months later.

Topics: Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8

India's Modi pledges to work hand-in-hand with Saudi Arabia

Updated 29 October 2019
Peter Harrison

India's Modi pledges to work hand-in-hand with Saudi Arabia

  • Modi underlined his government’s resolve to double India’s economy to $5 trillion in the next five years
  • Sands of Saudi Arabia had been turned into gold for future generations, Modi told the conference
Updated 29 October 2019
Peter Harrison

RIYADH: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to create a new India with new capabilities that will improve the lives of “every single Indian”, while bringing political stability and large investment.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined his government’s resolve to double India’s economy to $5 trillion in the next five years.

Speaking at the opening day of the Future Investment Initiative 2019 (FII 2019) conference in Riyadh, to an audience that included Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he also said India would “work hand in hand with Saudi Arabia on the Vision 2030 plan.

“There will be a new India with new capabilities and prospects with peace and joy not only for us but the entire world,” he said.

Modi told the audience that the sands of Saudi Arabia had been turned into gold for future generations.

He praised the bond the Kingdom has with India, describing their friendship as the “best”.

With AI, he said they had surpassed the research stages and were now looking to innovate technology so it could be used in daily life situations.

Start-ups, Modi said, were seeing a particular backing, with many of these investing globally in areas that included food delivery, hospitality, and tourism.

He said infrastructure was an opportunity that was essential for the growth of business.

“India has set a target of doubling its economy to $5 trillion in the next five years. Today in India, if we want to speed up development, then we have to understand the emerging trends,” Modi said.

On human resources he said international investment considerations now included criteria for employment and training workers with the skills required for the job.

“The challenge is rapid growth of skill power, to learn, unlearn and relearn cycles…  Indian talent has created for itself a unique name, law abiding and hardworking.” 

Air quality and pollution in India remain a serious issue in India. The air quality is already bad in many of its cities, but it worsens even more during Diwali when the excessive use of fireworks fills the air with a sickening thick smokey mist.

Modi said there needed to be compassion for the environment.

“The impact of climate change is so extensive that we cannot afford to ignore it.”

He said investment and energy were vital for the economy and he invited companies from the energy sector to become more involved.

“Saudi Arabia is looking at making investments in India potentially worth USD 100 billion in the areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining.”

The Prime Minister said that the Indian government had introduced major reforms to ensure clearer, fairer rules, as India became the “biggest destination for investment.” 

“Today India’s tax structure is comparable with the best in the world, it is going through reforms that have enabled it to jump ranks. 

He said that in the last four to five years an additional 300 million people had joined the banking system meaning that every citizen now had a phone and bank account. 

And on health he said India had already taken steps, towards improving the health care of 500 billion people, making India the largest consumer of healthcare. 

 

 

Topics: Narendra Modi FII 2019 FII Saudi Arabia

