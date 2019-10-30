SABIC chief says business innovation crucial for UN goals

You are here

Saudi's SABIC CEO Yousef al-Benyan attends the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2018. (REUTERS)
  SABIC recently launched TRUCIRCLE, an initiative that links the company's innovative circular materials and technologies
RIYADH: Speaking to a group of innovators, investors and global leaders today at the third annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh on Tuesday, SABIC CEO and Vice Chairman Yousef Al-Benyan said that innovation and collaboration among global businesses will be crucial to meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Speaking on a panel about “Investing for Impact,” Al-Benyan focused on the UN’s SDGs while touting SABIC’s achievements in sustainability and shared future ambitions. “I have said before that there are disruptive forces reshaping our industry, our customers and our world,” he said. “We see these as opportunities to build partnerships and devise innovative solutions that respond to these challenges.”
SABIC recently launched TRUCIRCLE, an initiative that links the company’s innovative circular materials and technologies. It seeks new partners to address one of the world’s most urgent sustainability challenges: The reduction of mixed plastic waste. The program includes bio-based renewable polymers, mechanically recycled polymers and SABIC’s flagship certified circular polymers, which are made from the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste.

“There are disruptive forces reshaping our industry, our customers and our world.”

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC CEO and vice chairman

Circular polymers, Al-Benyan said, are key to fulfilling the promise of a circular economy, and stemming the flow of plastic waste into waterways and ecosystems.  “We are collaborating with our upstream suppliers and downstream customers on disruptive innovation that returns mixed plastic waste back to the original polymer for packaging applications. This is an example of the circular economy at work.”
SABIC has also made strides in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from its industrial processes. These efforts are a crucial part of SABIC’s 2025 strategy, which includes a unique SDGs roadmap. The SDGs are at the heart of the company’s business planning, and remain crucial to its global leadership.

FII 2019

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is seen on a screen as he attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Tuesday. (Reuters)
  • Regional leaders are ‘trying to make better lives for people’
  • Kushner said there were 200-250,000 more jobs since Trump came into office
RIYADH: Terrorism is discouraging foreign investment in the Middle East region, Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the US president has told the Future Investment Initiative 2019 (FII 2019) in Riyadh, adding that the region’s leaders needed to look to the future opportunities.
Speaking to a packed main hall, Kushner also spoke of the Palestinian conflict, and said Israel could not be blamed for all the problems in the region.
And he added: “What holds back investors is terrorist issues.”
In June 2019, Kushner hosted the Bahrain conference, aimed at bringing peace to Palestine in part of what was tagged the “deal of the century,” in which companies were encouraged to invest millions in the region. He said they eventually raised $25 billion of pledged investment.
Kushner said the aim had been to achieve “focus,” which he said he believed was achieved.
But he said terrorism continued to be a recurring problem in the Middle East.
Referring to the FII 2019, he said: “I think this forum is great progress. We talk about the problems here, but we never mention what potential the region has.”
He said there was a need to invest in the future of the Middle East and create more jobs and opportunities.
Kushner said the region’s leaders were “trying to make better lives for people.”

There is a need to invest in the future of the Middle East and create more jobs and opportunities.

Jared Kushner, Senior adviser to the US president

Asked about America’s domestic issues and the upcoming presidential election, he said the economy was “doing very well,” although he did not mention the recent slow down in manufacturing in the US. “Enthusiasm for the president is more so now than ever before.”
 He said the Trump election campaign would be “very strong” in the second election, explaining that he was “new to politics” when he first contested the polls.
“The country really likes the policies the president has followed. But there is a lot more to do and I hope the people give the president a chance to do that.”
He said he believed the president’s popularity was growing because he “speaks directly to the American people.”
He said there were 200-250,000 more jobs since Trump came into office. And he said that the US and China had come to an understanding.
“Our biggest problem in the country is that we don’t have enough workers,” he said, adding: “It’s been a transformational period.”

 

FII 2019

