SABIC chief says business innovation crucial for UN goals

RIYADH: Speaking to a group of innovators, investors and global leaders today at the third annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh on Tuesday, SABIC CEO and Vice Chairman Yousef Al-Benyan said that innovation and collaboration among global businesses will be crucial to meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Speaking on a panel about “Investing for Impact,” Al-Benyan focused on the UN’s SDGs while touting SABIC’s achievements in sustainability and shared future ambitions. “I have said before that there are disruptive forces reshaping our industry, our customers and our world,” he said. “We see these as opportunities to build partnerships and devise innovative solutions that respond to these challenges.”
SABIC recently launched TRUCIRCLE, an initiative that links the company’s innovative circular materials and technologies. It seeks new partners to address one of the world’s most urgent sustainability challenges: The reduction of mixed plastic waste. The program includes bio-based renewable polymers, mechanically recycled polymers and SABIC’s flagship certified circular polymers, which are made from the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste.
“There are disruptive forces reshaping our industry, our customers and our world.”
Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC CEO and vice chairman
Circular polymers, Al-Benyan said, are key to fulfilling the promise of a circular economy, and stemming the flow of plastic waste into waterways and ecosystems. “We are collaborating with our upstream suppliers and downstream customers on disruptive innovation that returns mixed plastic waste back to the original polymer for packaging applications. This is an example of the circular economy at work.”
SABIC has also made strides in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from its industrial processes. These efforts are a crucial part of SABIC’s 2025 strategy, which includes a unique SDGs roadmap. The SDGs are at the heart of the company’s business planning, and remain crucial to its global leadership.