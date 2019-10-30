You are here

  • Home
  • Open for business: $15bn in deals signed at Saudi investment forum

Open for business: $15bn in deals signed at Saudi investment forum

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the FII forum in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
Frank Kane

Open for business: $15bn in deals signed at Saudi investment forum

  • Foreign firms setting up in Saudi Arabia increase by 30%
  • Aramco IPO announcement ‘expected in days’
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia signed $15 billion in deals on Tuesday on the first day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh.

The number of business licenses granted to foreign investors from July to September was the highest since 2010, said Invest Saudi, the government organization that facilitates and monitors foreign investment; 809 new foreign companies set up in the Kingdom, a 30 percent increase on the same period last year.

The record levels of deal making continued the positive momentum in inward investment, said Ibrahim Al-Omar, governor of SAGIA, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority. “As Saudi Arabia welcomes investors and decisionmakers from across the globe to this annual global investment platform, the agreements exchanged here today reflect the strength and diversity of the economy,” he said. “Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is undergoing am ambitious program of economic reform, and the world is taking notice.”

The Kingdom this month rose 30 places to 62nd in the World Bank’s annual league table for ease of doing business, and was the world’s most improved and reforming economy. “The indicators are clear,” Al-Omar said. “Saudi Arabia is not only open for business, it’s the economy of the future.”

Among more than 20 deals signed at the forum were a $700 million investment agreement between SAGIA and Modular Middle East, a prefabricated building company, and a $200 million agreement between SAGIA and Shiloh Minerals through which the British company will develop its production capacity and invest in upstream mining in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco was high on the list of deals by value. Transactions with partners from around the world included a $1 billion deal with Spanish pipeline company Tubacex. There were also deals between Saudi entities and American, Brazilian and Norwegian companies.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Authority and chairman of Aramco, launched the third annual forum in front of 6,000 delegates and about 300 global investment chiefs and policymakers.

“This is more than double the first FII,” he told them. “The growth has been incredible. Until now it has been an annual conference, today it is an institution, and it will be a global hub to build relationships.

“Here we don’t see politicians just talking politics, asset managers just talking about assets, philanthropists just talking about society. Here we bring it all together — diversity, cooperation and friendship.”

The forum’s opening day was attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Abdullah of Jordan, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and White House special adviser Jared Kushner.

Informal discussions were dominated by speculation about the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco. Sources expect an announcement within days, with share trading on the Saudi exchange, the Tadawul, at the beginning of December.

Topics: #FII2019 Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Related

Business & Economy
Jordan’s king calls for investment in country’s youth
photos
Business & Economy
Third annual Future Investment Initiative opens in Riyadh

SABIC chief says business innovation crucial for UN goals

Saudi's SABIC CEO Yousef al-Benyan attends the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC chief says business innovation crucial for UN goals

  • SABIC recently launched TRUCIRCLE, an initiative that links the company’s innovative circular materials and technologies
Updated 26 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Speaking to a group of innovators, investors and global leaders today at the third annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh on Tuesday, SABIC CEO and Vice Chairman Yousef Al-Benyan said that innovation and collaboration among global businesses will be crucial to meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Speaking on a panel about “Investing for Impact,” Al-Benyan focused on the UN’s SDGs while touting SABIC’s achievements in sustainability and shared future ambitions. “I have said before that there are disruptive forces reshaping our industry, our customers and our world,” he said. “We see these as opportunities to build partnerships and devise innovative solutions that respond to these challenges.”
SABIC recently launched TRUCIRCLE, an initiative that links the company’s innovative circular materials and technologies. It seeks new partners to address one of the world’s most urgent sustainability challenges: The reduction of mixed plastic waste. The program includes bio-based renewable polymers, mechanically recycled polymers and SABIC’s flagship certified circular polymers, which are made from the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste.

“There are disruptive forces reshaping our industry, our customers and our world.”

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC CEO and vice chairman

Circular polymers, Al-Benyan said, are key to fulfilling the promise of a circular economy, and stemming the flow of plastic waste into waterways and ecosystems.  “We are collaborating with our upstream suppliers and downstream customers on disruptive innovation that returns mixed plastic waste back to the original polymer for packaging applications. This is an example of the circular economy at work.”
SABIC has also made strides in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from its industrial processes. These efforts are a crucial part of SABIC’s 2025 strategy, which includes a unique SDGs roadmap. The SDGs are at the heart of the company’s business planning, and remain crucial to its global leadership.

Topics: FII 2019

Related

Business & Economy
Kushner: There is a need to invest in future of Middle East
Exclusive
Business & Economy
President Bolsonaro says Brazil seeks 'even deeper partnership' with Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

World’s top cyclists to race in first Saudi international tour
Open for business: $15bn in deals signed at Saudi investment forum
SABIC chief says business innovation crucial for UN goals
Kushner: There is a need to invest in future of Middle East
US House of Representatives recognizes ‘Armenian genocide’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.