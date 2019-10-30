You are here

Second day of annual Future Investment Initiative opens in Riyadh

Local staff and delegates are pictured at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum on October 29, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 October 2019
Arab News

The Red Sea Development Company CEO John Pagano opened the second day of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, reiterating their plans of making the tourism destination sustainable and relevant to Saudi Arabia’s economy.

“We are passionate about developing the destination in perfect harmony with the environment,” Pagano said.

He said they achieved “a masterplan that goes far beyond protecting the environment.”

Pagano emphasize the megaproject’s contribution to the Saudi tourism industry, saying one million people will be employed in the Kingdom’s tourism sector by 2030, supporting 70,000 new jobs.

The project, which Pagano mentioned is a strategic project in line with the Vision 2030, is set to contribute 22 billion Saudi riyals to the country’s economy.

Following the Red Sea speech, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister told the audience at the summit that a planned initial public offering of the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco will happen “soon.”

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told those gathered in Riyadh that “It will come in the right time with the right approach and definitely with the right decision. And it will be a Saudi decision, first and foremost. Specifically, Prince Mohammed’s decision.”

Watch the opening day sessions of Future Investment Initiative 2019:

 

Updated 44 min 3 sec ago
Frank Kane

  • Banking sources at the FII believe that the IPO could be launched within days, ahead of a listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in early December
  • The Kingdom currently operates the largest carbon capture and utilization plant in the world
RIYADH: The imminent initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco will come at a time of the Kingdom’s choosing, Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman told delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.
“The Aramco IPO will come soon, at the right time, the right opportunity and the right decision, but it will be a Saudi decision, and specifically Prince Mohammed’s decision,” he said, referring to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Banking sources at the FII believe that the IPO could be launched within days, ahead of a listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in early December.
The minister’s comments came at an FII session on the future of energy, at which he also launched a campaign to develop a “circular carbon economy” for sustainable growth in the Kingdom and the world.
He told delegates at the FII that Saudi Arabia, because of its prominent role in the global energy industry, has an important role to play in finding a solution to the issue of sustainable economic growth, which has come to the fore due to the climate change debate.
“Considering our pivotal role, it’s our responsibility to find solutions through innovation and collaboration to create a sustainable framework for growth,” he said.
“A holistic and pragmatic approach is needed to achieve more sustainability in the economic system.”
The circular carbon economy that the world should adopt was based on a new approach to fossil fuel emissions and greenhouse gasses in which the rules of the “4Rs” would apply: Reduce, reuse, recycle and remove.
“Such a closed-loop system, much like what happens in nature, will help restore the balance of the carbon cycle,” the minister said.
“It offers a new way of addressing the challenges of sustainable development that implicitly values all options and encourages all efforts to mitigate carbon accumulation in the atmosphere, while also facilitating global economic growth,” he added.
“Adoption of this holistic model is vital because, as important as renewables are, and as much progress as they’ve made in recent years, most analyzes suggest the world can’t achieve a balance between ‘sources and sinks’ through renewables and reduction alone,” he said.
“Much of the world’s energy is consumed in sectors that are hard to decarbonize, such as heat, industrial processes and transport. So achieving a carbon balance will inevitably include fossil fuels. However, their carbon emissions must be managed.”
Several energy initiatives in the Kingdom are underway as part of the circular carbon economy, the minister said.
The energy efficiency program in buildings and the petrochemicals industry, as well as improving vehicle efficiency and energy pricing reforms, are examples of the Kingdom’s new approach to energy.
There are also plans to advance Saudi carbon capture plans. The Kingdom currently operates the largest carbon capture and utilization plant in the world, turning half a million tons of CO2 annually into products such as fertilizers and methanol.
“We believe that nature-based solutions will play an important role in removing carbon as part of the circular carbon economy,” the minister said.
“Recognizing this, we’re taking actions to achieve these goals, including expanding our mangrove forests and plantations, seagrass meadows and coral reefs in both the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.”
The Saudi initiative won the support of several of the high-profile panelists at the FII, including US Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Andrew Liveris, an adviser to the Kingdom’s Pubic Investment Fund.
Perry said his home state of Texas had made big investments in wind power and natural gas as ways to reduce carbon emissions.
Liveris said: “We should see sustainability and the circular economy as a business opportunity.”

