Amazon ditches grocery fee in home delivery market battle

In this June 16, 2019, file boxes of Amazon Fresh deliveries are unloaded in New York. (AP)
Updated 30 October 2019
AFP

  • Prime membership costs $119 annually and includes video streaming services along with free, fast delivery of many Amazon purchases
  • Amazon owns Whole Foods Market grocery store chain, which offers its own free delivery options
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon ditched its grocery delivery fee on Tuesday in the retail giant’s latest attempt to corner the home delivery market, putting pressure on competitors such as rival Walmart.

The company said it was dropping the additional $15 monthly fee for existing users of its Amazon Fresh delivery service, which is available through its Prime subscription program.

“Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits,” said the firm’s vice president Stephenie Landry.

Prime membership costs $119 annually and includes video streaming services along with free, fast delivery of many Amazon purchases.

It will now also include delivery of meats, seafood, produce, snacks and household items in some 2,000 towns and cities, according to the Seattle-based company.

“We’ve also improved delivery speed with one and two-hour options in most Amazon Fresh cities, and we’ll continue expanding ultrafast speeds to all cities where the service is available,” Amazon said in a blog post.

Amazon owns Whole Foods Market grocery store chain, which offers its own free delivery options.

Offering free delivery throws down the gauntlet to competitors including retail colossus Walmart, which charges a $12.95 monthly fee for the convenience.

Nokia hires 350 engineers to speed up 5G development

Reuters

  • Nokia has recruited 350 staff in Finland this year, 240 in its mobile networks unit and many dedicated to developing SoC (system on chip) integrated circuits
  • The company has sped up its hiring since he started in his position a year ago
Reuters

HELSINKI: Telecom network equipment maker Nokia has hired hundreds of engineers in Finland this year to speed up its 5G development, the company said on Wednesday.

The Finnish company, rival to Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei, slashed its 2019 and 2020 profit outlook last week, saying profits would come under pressure as the company spends more to fend off rivals in the fast-growing 5G networks business.

Nokia has recruited 350 staff in Finland this year, 240 in its mobile networks unit and many dedicated to developing SoC (system on chip) integrated circuits — a key element for its 5G equipment, a Nokia spokeswoman said via email.

“It is true that we have hired 5G development personnel lately, not only in Oulu but also in Tampere and Espoo,” the head of Nokia’s networks unit Tommi Uitto was quoted saying in Finland’s largest daily Helsingin Sanomat.

The company has sped up its hiring since he started in his position a year ago, Uitto added.

Nokia shares plunged 21 percent last Thursday after the company posted disappointing third-quarter results and slashed its outlook. Nokia shares are down 30 percent this year.

