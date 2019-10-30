You are here

Sony Q2 profit climbs 16%, raises full-year outlook

The result beat an average estimate of 235.13 billion yen drawn from nine analysts compiled by Refinitiv. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 October 2019
Reuters

  • Operating income for the Japanese entertainment and electronics firm came in at $2.56 billion for the July-September quarter
TOKYO: Sony Corp. on Wednesday reported a 16 percent increase in quarterly operating profit on robust image sensor sales, logging its strongest-ever second-quarter result and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Operating income for the Japanese entertainment and electronics firm came in at 278.96 billion yen ($2.56 billion for the July-September quarter, above the 239.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The result beat an average estimate of 235.13 billion yen drawn from nine analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Sony raised its annual profit forecast to 840 billion yen from an earlier estimate of 810 billion yen. That compares with a consensus of 848.28 billion yen from 23 analysts. ($1 = 108.8300 yen)

Nokia hires 350 engineers to speed up 5G development

Updated 30 October 2019
Reuters

  • Nokia has recruited 350 staff in Finland this year, 240 in its mobile networks unit and many dedicated to developing SoC (system on chip) integrated circuits
  • The company has sped up its hiring since he started in his position a year ago
HELSINKI: Telecom network equipment maker Nokia has hired hundreds of engineers in Finland this year to speed up its 5G development, the company said on Wednesday.

The Finnish company, rival to Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei, slashed its 2019 and 2020 profit outlook last week, saying profits would come under pressure as the company spends more to fend off rivals in the fast-growing 5G networks business.

Nokia has recruited 350 staff in Finland this year, 240 in its mobile networks unit and many dedicated to developing SoC (system on chip) integrated circuits — a key element for its 5G equipment, a Nokia spokeswoman said via email.

“It is true that we have hired 5G development personnel lately, not only in Oulu but also in Tampere and Espoo,” the head of Nokia’s networks unit Tommi Uitto was quoted saying in Finland’s largest daily Helsingin Sanomat.

The company has sped up its hiring since he started in his position a year ago, Uitto added.

Nokia shares plunged 21 percent last Thursday after the company posted disappointing third-quarter results and slashed its outlook. Nokia shares are down 30 percent this year.

