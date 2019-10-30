Deutsche Bank suffers heavy third quarter loss

You are here

Chief executive Christian Sewing highlighted that the so-called “core bank” of four businesses Deutsche plans to maintain into the future was profitable. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The group lost 859 million euros ($954 million) in July-September, down from a profit of 211 million last year
  • The bank also saw a pre-tax loss of 687 million euros, compared with a gain of 506 million in 2018
AFP

Frankfurt: Germany’s biggest lender Deutsche Bank reported Wednesday a heavy net loss in the third quarter, as the costs of its latest phase of restructuring weigh on the bottom line.

The group lost 859 million euros ($954 million) in July-September, down from a profit of 211 million last year.

The bank also saw a pre-tax loss of 687 million euros, compared with a gain of 506 million in 2018.

And revenues fell 15 percent, to 5.3 billion.

But chief executive Christian Sewing highlighted that the so-called “core bank” of four businesses Deutsche plans to maintain into the future was profitable.

Among those units, the former flagship investment bank remained the lender’s problem child, with falling revenues and profits as it closed share trading activities.

Elsewhere the retail bank and asset management unit also reported falling revenues, although the corporate bank provided a bright spot of growth.

Costs grew four percent, including outlays of some 234 million euros linked to departing staff, but fell back four percent when counting out such one-off effects.

By the end of September, Deutsche had 89,958 staff, down 1,000 compared with June’s figure, when it announced 18,000 — around one-fifth of workers — would leave.

Weighed down by both the restructuring and business headwinds, Deutsche’s net losses in the year to September mounted to 3.9 billion euros.

Volkswagen confident despite braking car market

AFP

  • A global growth slowdown triggered by trade wars and Brexit uncertainty has hit the car industry particularly hard
  • Looking to individual brands, the flagship VW division saw higher profits as more of the cars it sold belonged to high-margin SUV lines
AFP

FRANKFURT: German car giant Volkswagen said Wednesday it was confident of hitting financial targets despite a lower unit sales outlook, warning “vehicle markets will contract faster than previously anticipated in many regions.”

The Wolfsburg-based group now expects deliveries to match 2018’s level, rather than the slight growth forecast until now, after unit sales fell 1.5 percent in the year to September at around eight million.

A global growth slowdown triggered by trade wars and Brexit uncertainty has hit the car industry particularly hard.

But VW is confident of increasing revenue “as much as” five percent year-on-year, and keeping its closely-watched operating profit margin between 6.5 and 7.5 percent.

In January-September, net profits at the group grew 19 percent, to 11.2 billion euros ($12.5 billion).

Sales income added 6.9 percent, reaching 186.6 billion euros, making for an operating profit up 24.5 percent, at 13.5 billion.

“The Volkswagen Group achieves a good performance amid a challenging market environment,” chief financial officer Frank Witter said in a statement.

Part of the profit surge can be attributed to lower charges related to the company’s “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal dating back to 2015.

In January-September 2018, the diesel burden reached 2.4 billion euros, falling to 1.3 billion over the same period this year.

A major element in 2019’s total was a 535-million-euro fine Stuttgart prosecutors issued in May to subsidiary Porsche over so-called “defeat devices,” designed to cheat regulatory emissions tests.

Looking to individual brands, the flagship VW division saw higher profits as more of the cars it sold belonged to high-margin SUV lines.

High-end subsidiary Audi’s sales continued to suffer from new emissions testing procedures that have disrupted production, while revenues were also weighed down by higher investments.

