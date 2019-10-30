Nokia hires 350 engineers to speed up 5G development

You are here

Shares in Nokia tumbled 20 percent on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after the Finnish telecommunications equipment maker lowered its earnings outlook due to intense competition to build the latest 5G mobile networks. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Nokia has recruited 350 staff in Finland this year, 240 in its mobile networks unit and many dedicated to developing SoC (system on chip) integrated circuits
  • The company has sped up its hiring since he started in his position a year ago
HELSINKI: Telecom network equipment maker Nokia has hired hundreds of engineers in Finland this year to speed up its 5G development, the company said on Wednesday.

The Finnish company, rival to Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei, slashed its 2019 and 2020 profit outlook last week, saying profits would come under pressure as the company spends more to fend off rivals in the fast-growing 5G networks business.

Nokia has recruited 350 staff in Finland this year, 240 in its mobile networks unit and many dedicated to developing SoC (system on chip) integrated circuits — a key element for its 5G equipment, a Nokia spokeswoman said via email.

“It is true that we have hired 5G development personnel lately, not only in Oulu but also in Tampere and Espoo,” the head of Nokia’s networks unit Tommi Uitto was quoted saying in Finland’s largest daily Helsingin Sanomat.

The company has sped up its hiring since he started in his position a year ago, Uitto added.

Nokia shares plunged 21 percent last Thursday after the company posted disappointing third-quarter results and slashed its outlook. Nokia shares are down 30 percent this year.

Deutsche Bank suffers heavy third quarter loss

AFP

  • The group lost 859 million euros ($954 million) in July-September, down from a profit of 211 million last year
  • The bank also saw a pre-tax loss of 687 million euros, compared with a gain of 506 million in 2018
Frankfurt: Germany’s biggest lender Deutsche Bank reported Wednesday a heavy net loss in the third quarter, as the costs of its latest phase of restructuring weigh on the bottom line.

The group lost 859 million euros ($954 million) in July-September, down from a profit of 211 million last year.

The bank also saw a pre-tax loss of 687 million euros, compared with a gain of 506 million in 2018.

And revenues fell 15 percent, to 5.3 billion.

But chief executive Christian Sewing highlighted that the so-called “core bank” of four businesses Deutsche plans to maintain into the future was profitable.

Among those units, the former flagship investment bank remained the lender’s problem child, with falling revenues and profits as it closed share trading activities.

Elsewhere the retail bank and asset management unit also reported falling revenues, although the corporate bank provided a bright spot of growth.

Costs grew four percent, including outlays of some 234 million euros linked to departing staff, but fell back four percent when counting out such one-off effects.

By the end of September, Deutsche had 89,958 staff, down 1,000 compared with June’s figure, when it announced 18,000 — around one-fifth of workers — would leave.

Weighed down by both the restructuring and business headwinds, Deutsche’s net losses in the year to September mounted to 3.9 billion euros.

