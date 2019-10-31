You are here

Third day of Future Investment Initiative opens

  • The Future Investment Initiative is held at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh
  • The annual summit is attended by global leaders, policy makers, investors, and businessmen
The last day of the annual Future Investment Summit in Riyadh opened Thursday morning, with appearances from Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi.
Al-Jadaan outlined the collective effort of Gulf countries in ensuring their economies are working together, while singling out Saudi Arabia’s achievements in the last years.
“I think Saudi Arabia has gone through significant reform that is designed to respond to local and international challenges we face in our economy,” he said.
He added: “We are looking at significant structural reform that has taken place in the last two years, which resulted in us advancing in international indices.”
Saudi Arabia was recently lauded by the World Bank for being the most improved country in its Doing Business Report released last week.
“Saudi Arabia has also advanced in other indices such as competitiveness, responsiveness of the government to changes, technologies and the private sector,” the Saudi finance minister said.
Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi joined a panel discussion about the future of Asia, highlighting the Middle East’s role as a “global connector between regions.”

Topics: FII #FII2019 FII2019

Fiat Chrysler, PSA Peugeot boards approve merger

  • PSA Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares will be chief executive of the new company
  • The merger is expected to create synergies of $4.13 billion
MILAN: The boards of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have approved merging the two companies in a move that would create the world’s fourth-largest automaker with combined revenues of $188.8 billion, the companies announced Thursday.
The 50-50 merger is expected to create synergies of $4.13 billion, a figure that the automakers expect to achieve without any factory closures — a concern of unions in both France and Italy where the carmakers have more model overlap.
Once a merger is finalized, PSA Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares will be chief executive of the new company with Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann taking the role of chairman.
The automakers said that the new company would be able to meet the challenges of powertrain electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving “with speed and capital efficiency.”
The combined company will be able to share in the cost of developing those technologies with their “strong global R&D footprint,” they said. They will also save on investments in vehicle platforms and save money with greater purchasing power.
Both companies “share the conviction that there is compelling logic for a bold and decisive move that would create an industry leader with the scale, capabilities and resources to capture successfully the opportunities, and manage effectively the challenges in the new era in mobility,” the statement said.
The merger decision comes about five months after a similar deal with French automaker Renault fell apart.

Topics: Peugeot Fiat Chrysler merger

