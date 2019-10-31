Third day of Future Investment Initiative opens

The last day of the annual Future Investment Summit in Riyadh opened Thursday morning, with appearances from Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi.
Al-Jadaan outlined the collective effort of Gulf countries in ensuring their economies are working together, while singling out Saudi Arabia’s achievements in the last years.
“I think Saudi Arabia has gone through significant reform that is designed to respond to local and international challenges we face in our economy,” he said.
He added: “We are looking at significant structural reform that has taken place in the last two years, which resulted in us advancing in international indices.”
Saudi Arabia was recently lauded by the World Bank for being the most improved country in its Doing Business Report released last week.
“Saudi Arabia has also advanced in other indices such as competitiveness, responsiveness of the government to changes, technologies and the private sector,” the Saudi finance minister said.
Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi joined a panel discussion about the future of Asia, highlighting the Middle East’s role as a “global connector between regions.”
