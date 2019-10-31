You are here

Why the gig economy has more concerns than zero-hour contracts

Delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh heard on Thursday that gig economy companies are having to focus on the communities they serve to secure long-term sustainability, jobs, and more importantly trust and security. (AFP)
RIYADH: Gig economy companies are nothing new to the region — people have been using the likes of Zomato and Careem for many years.
But while these companies continue to strive to be major international success stories, they are also having to focus on the communities they serve to secure long-term sustainability, jobs, and more importantly trust and security, delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh heard on Thursday.
Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and CEO of Careem, said the aim of the ride-hailing service is to “simplify and make the lives of others easier.”
He added that the issue of trust faced by ride-hailing companies “is more challenging,” especially when expanding to some of the Middle East’s less stable countries, “so we have to become the brand that inspires trust.”
He said Careem’s expansion to other countries in the region raised other security concerns. “When going into places like Iraq and Palestine, we needed to know how to ensure that when getting into a car, you aren’t then taken away and kidnapped,” he added.
It was a learning curve that first took the firm to Pakistan, so they could learn what it was like to operate in a “slightly more challenging market.”
Sheikha said Careem worked with the same security companies that dealt with multinational corporations and the US Consulate.
He added that eventually, they knew every aspect that they felt was necessary to ensure the security of their customers.
With a lot of unknowns attached, all gig economy companies have to consider security. Food-delivery firms have to build trust and make sure they have a true understanding of the communities they serve.
These firms are not competing with multinational organizations, and they are providing a service that had not previously existed.
Food-delivery companies such as Zomato, Deliveroo and Careem need to know that the restaurants they are delivering food from are reliable and hygienic.
“People in India don’t actually trust the quality of food. They don’t know whether to trust that the kitchens are hygienic or not, whether the raw materials are hygienic or not,” said Gaurav Gupta, founder and CEO of Zomato Media India. “We’ve used the reviews and ratings system to get more trust.”
He said Zomato also created HyperPure, a company that ensures food is sourced from trusted local providers.
Food-delivery companies have another unique issue: Their customer base is at both ends — the producer and consumer.
So it pays for companies like Zomato to ensure their producers have a full understanding of the competition.
“When we ask restaurants ‘who do you compete with?’ they often say ‘the guy next door’,” Gupta said. “But we tell them ‘you don’t compete with the guy next door — you compete with home-cooked food.”
He said up to 97 percent of meals consumed by an individual in India are home cooked — only 3-4 percent of meals are bought from restaurants and other outlets.
Most multinational companies work on reputation — they sell consistency. The high-street supermarket is a brand and people have their favorites.
But there is little expectation for those services to vary much from a major city to a small secluded town.
The online UAE-based shopping site Noon.com was set up to compete with the previously named Souq.com (now part of Amazon).
Noon CEO Faraz Khalid said local knowledge is key to success. When it came to shooting an advert for the upcoming Black Friday campaign, Noon had to create three versions to cater for all cultures.
“People like to be spoken to in the way they speak to each other. It’s these local nuances you definitely need to be aware of. It makes it more exciting,” said Khalid.
“But also I think if you do it well, it can give you some form of long-term sustainable income.”

‘Get gaming,’ Saudi Arabia’s eSport federation boss says

Updated 31 October 2019
NOOR NUGALI

‘Get gaming,’ Saudi Arabia’s eSport federation boss says

  • Says industry behind electronic and intellectual sports is vast
  • Strong community of gamers in Saudi Arabia and support from government
Updated 31 October 2019
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: The world of eSports is evolving in Saudi Arabia, and its youthful audience means it could become an industry leader, according to the president of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronics and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS).

“We are a population of youth; 70 percent of the population is under the age of 30. Everybody hears these numbers, but that means 70 percent of our population is my target audience,” Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, SAFEIS president, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

SAFEIS was founded in 2017, and in what is considered a young industry no one has yet taken a leadership role, he said. “We have the opportunity, we have the community and we have the skills. Both our young men and women, who are some of the best competitors, have the ability to take the bull by the horns.”

The industry behind electronic and intellectual sports is vast, covering not only competitions and video gaming, but coders and inventors, he said. “We can become the leader, not just in competitions and events, but in the actual technology and in the integration between male and female athletes, which we are well ahead in.”

How ahead? In most countries the world of eSports is male-dominated, with 70 percent of males participating, but the Kingdom is different. “In Saudi Arabia, when we’ve done our surveys and talked to our community, it’s about 52 percent male and 48 percent female.”

The first eSports cup, which was a government-sanctioned event, had both male and female participants, he said. “Which rarely happens internationally, let alone in Saudi. That was one of the first movers.”

However, it was not done with the idea that “we have to have women involved.” Every participant qualified on their own merits and in the lens of competition and that was what was “great” about it, he said. 

“There wasn’t any awkwardness, it was very natural, and everyone was there to have fun,” he said of the first mixed-gender competition.

There is a strong community of gamers in Saudi Arabia and support from the government, but the difficulties SAFEIS faces lie in convincing the private sector to invest in the sector.

“The only way this is sustainable is if the private sector gets involved. If we as a federation are growing and paying and doing everything for 10 years to come, nothing is going to happen. It’s not going to grow.”  

However, things are slowly changing with the private sector taking more of a lead in events and licensing.

“As people start to see that it makes money, they are going to do it at a business level.” This will bring in revenues and build a stronger community of eSports enthusiasts, he said.

With all the new technologies, including cloud gaming and 5G networks, being introduced into Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal added: “This is the time for people to start moving and get gaming.”

FII 2019 Future Investment Initiative (FII) Saudi Arabia eSports

