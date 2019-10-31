You are here

Price cuts, iPhone 11 timing drive Apple’s uncertain China rebound: Analysts

Apple's new (L-R) iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro and 11 are displayed after they went on sale at the Apple Store in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Apple Inc. managed to largely stem a fall in China revenue in the September quarter thanks to the release-timing of the iPhone 11, a cheaper variant, and a bit of good luck, but analysts said the company’s good fortunes might be shortlived.

Apple said sales in greater China fell 2.4 percent in its fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, a far cry from the 27 percent drop it saw in the first quarter this year — a fact that Chief Executive Tim Cook played up on the company’s post-earnings call on Wednesday.

A confluence of things helped.

The company priced the cheapest variant of its iPhone 11 at $50 less than the last generation model, even as it pulled in the launch of the new models by a month versus last year, which helped sales in the September quarter.

This followed a year of heavy discounting on older iPhone models as Apple gave resellers flexibility to cut prices, contrary to past practice. As well, the company recently introduced installment-based payment plans to push sales in a weaker economy and a contracting smartphone market.

“Apple’s new low-price strategy in China had an extremely large impact,” said James Yan, who tracks China’s smartphone market at Counterpoint Research.

But the company is expected to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone only next year, which analysts say is a problem when Huawei, China’s top smartphone maker, launched its first 5G phone in June — the Mate 20 X, priced at 6,199 yuan ($901).

Smaller phonemakers including Xiaomi have quickly followed suit as China’s state-owned carriers are set to launch 5G services on Friday, effectively bringing ultra-fast web connectivity to the masses.

 

Market research

Yan expects cheaper 5G devices from these companies to flood the market in China next year, pushing down Apple’s sales.

Huawei cornered the lion’s share of the China market in the July-September period, according to market research firm Canalys, leaving Apple toward the bottom of the pile.

The September quarter was indeed an improvement for Apple in China.

Services revenue — which the company has been touting as a growth driver as iPhone volumes plateau — rose by double digits in China as more iPhone users downloaded games on the App store, after regulators continued to approve games following a months-long ban.

Chinese authorities approved 291 domestic and imported titles for in-app purchases in July-September, pushing up downloads of popular titles including Tencent’s Battle Through The Heavens and NetEase’s Pro Evolution Soccer.

Nicole Peng, who tracks China’s smartphone industry at Canalys, said the rise in Apple’s services revenue is also testament to the fact that Chinese consumers are getting more used to paying for online content.

“Even on Android and WeChat, a lot more content requires users to pay membership or subscription fees,” she said.

Peng also noted that an option to trade in older models was featured more prominently on Apple’s China website this year and retail staff have been pushing the service to customers.

In the past, faced with a trade-in choice, “Chinese consumers would ask, ‘Why would I want to trade in my phone? Are you saying I don’t have enough money to buy it?’” she said.

But domestic resellers such as Aihuishou, Huishoubao and Alibaba’s used-goods site Xianyu, have helped consumers who might have switched to cheaper Android phones understand that the cost of an iPhone can be offset. 

“For Apple, it was the right time to get these better-educated customers to use their trade-in services.” 

Topics: China

Saudi finance minister losing no sleep over oil price

Updated 31 October 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi finance minister losing no sleep over oil price

  • Speaking to delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Al-Jadaan said the key focus for the long-term strategy is to grow the non-oil sector of the economy
  • Al-Jadaan highlighted tourism, technology, sports and entrainment as well as construction, where statistics showed a big turnaround to 3 percent growth
Updated 31 October 2019
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan is losing no sleep over the price of oil because he believes the Kingdom’s economy remains on track to hit key targets of the Vision 2030 strategy despite a recent downgrade in forecast growth.
Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) growth predictions for all Gulf countries, but with an especially steep fall for Saudi Arabia. The new IMF projection is for a mere 0.2 percent, down from 1.9 percent earlier this year.
Speaking to delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Al-Jadaan said the key focus for the long-term strategy is to grow the non-oil sector of the economy.
“What we’re focusing on is non-oil GDP growth, and the IMF agrees that we’ve maintained that growth at 2.9 percent and that’s our target,” he added.
“Our key performance indicator for Vision 2030 is non-oil GDP and how we’re going to grow it.”
Asked if he was sleeping well despite the volatility in global crude prices, the minister said: “I watch the oil price regularly every day because we have a long-term focus. We want to get out of the interim volatility.”
He added: “I have no trouble sleeping, and I enjoy a good night’s sleep when the oil price is going up — but not too much.”
The IMF said lower oil production was the main reason for its cut in forecast, but added that the attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais in September “add uncertainty to the near-term outlook.”
Al-Jadaan said the IMF action was influenced by the oil market. “This year, Saudi oil production is minus 3 percent because we decided to reduce our oil production so we, and our partners in OPEC+ and the Gulf, make sure there’s a stable market in the world and long-term sustainability for the industry,” he added.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman earlier told the FII of his strategy for long-term sustainability and profitability in the energy business, with the emphasis on downstream operations and on the “circular carbon economy” to reduced emissions of greenhouse gasses.
Al-Jadaan said the global economic situation had influenced the IMF toward downgrade. “They’re also looking at what’s happening globally, and we’re watching that very closely too so that we’re prepared, and that fiscal and economic policies can respond to these international challenges,” he added.
Al-Jadaan said improvement in the non-oil sector was due to greater competitiveness and structural reform pushed through by the government.
He pointed to the Kingdom’s recent 30-place leap up the World Bank ranking for ease of doing business to No. 62 globally. This improving business environment is being seen in certain sectors of the Saudi economy, he said.
Al-Jadaan highlighted tourism, technology, sports and entrainment as well as construction, where statistics showed a big turnaround to 3 percent growth — the first time there has been such an improvement since 2014, he added.
On an FII panel that also included Bahrain’s Finance Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa and his Kuwaiti counterpart Naif Falah Al-Hajjraf, there was agreement that boosting the private sector is the way to go for oil-dependent regional economies.
Al-Khalifa said: “The importance of the private sector is critical for growth. We’re moving from government-led growth to enabling the private sector.”
Al-Hajjraf made an impassioned plea to maintain the economic infrastructure of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) despite the tensions that have led Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to cut trading links with Qatar.
“What has been achieved in the GCC is too good to let go. We don’t just think of the GCC, we believe in the GCC,” he said.

Topics: Mohammed Al-Jadaan Vision 2030 FII 2019

