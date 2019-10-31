You are here

  • Home
  • Cheaper solar power gains ground in southeast Asia

Cheaper solar power gains ground in southeast Asia

Crew members pose beside solar panels on the top deck of the Race for Water catamaran, the world’s largest maritime vessel to be powered solely by renewable energies. The vessel docked at the public pier in Hong Kong’s Central district on Oct. 25 on a stopover as part of a five-year round-the-world expedition. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Cheaper solar power gains ground in southeast Asia

  • The region is striving to expand the share of renewable sources
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia is accelerating plans to harness energy from the sun in coming years as the cost of generating electricity from some solar power projects has become more affordable than gas-fired plants, officials and analysts said.

The region, where power demand is expected to double by 2040, is striving to expand the share of renewable sources as developing nations seek affordable electricity while battling climate change.

Southeast Asia’s cumulative solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity could nearly triple to 35.8 gigawatt (GW) in 2024 from an estimated 12.6 GW this year, consultancy Wood Mackenzie says.

Vietnam leads the pack with a cumulative solar PV installation of 5.5 GW by this year, or 44 percent of the total capacity in the region, said Rishab Shrestha, Woodmac’s power and renewables analyst. This compares with 134 MW last year.

Among the encouraging signs for the solar industry was a recent auction for a 500 megawatt (MW) solar project in Malaysia of which 365 MW were bid at a price lower than the country’s average gas-powered electricity, said Yeo Bee Yin, minister of energy, science, technology, environment and climate change.

“For the first time in the history of Malaysia we have a large-scale solar energy costs that is less than gas, Yeo said at the Singapore International Energy Week.

“We now finally have an alternative energy that is cheaper than gas to replace our peak energy demand at midday.”

Malaysia has set a target to increase its renewable energy in electricity generation from current 6 percemt to 20 percent by 2025, and a majority of this would be driven by solar.

The country also plans to open at least another 500 MW tender in the second quarter next year, Yeo said.

 

Peak demand

Singapore has also targeted at least 2 gigawatt (GW) peak of solar power capacity by 2030, or more than 10 percent of current peak electricity demand, potentially replacing natural gas which generates 95 percent of the country’s power now.

“This being presented by the (Singaporean) authorities is very interesting as this points toward firm political determination to go toward a low-carbon economy in a constrained world,” said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Keisuke Sadamori, the International Energy Agency (IEA) director for energy markets and security said: “There needs to be some good measures to ensure that investors feel confident that their money could be returned in a relatively reasonable period.”

Still, the mushrooming of solar PV in Vietnam has exceeded its grid capacity by 18 percent, Woodmac’s Shrestha said, underscoring the need for further investments across power sector.

“The approved capacity for the Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces amounts to 5 GW, more than double the grid usable capacity,” he said.

Topics: solar

Related

Corporate News
ENGIE inks deal to supply solar power to NADEC
Special
Pakistan
KP distributes solar-powered radios in disaster-prone areas for better communication

Top oil firms, investors face returns reckoning amid darkening economy

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Top oil firms, investors face returns reckoning amid darkening economy

  • Billions of dollars in shareholder returns could be delayed as oil prices failed to make their expected recovery
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Darkening clouds over the global economy have led two of the world’s top oil firms to warn investors that promised growth in returns could be at risk for the first time since the 2014 oil downturn.

Both BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which account for nearly 15 percent of the FTSE’s total dividends, signalled this week that billions of dollars in shareholder returns could be delayed as oil prices failed to make their expected recovery.

The stark warnings led to sharp drops in the shares of both companies, weakening investors’ appetite for the oil and gas sector which has underperformed most other industries in recent years.

They echo, however, a growing trend across the Atlantic where investors are starving US shale companies of new capital after they largely failed to deliver returns after flooding the market with oil and gas in recent years.

To be sure, the bearish outlook overshadowed a steady and significant improvement in Shell and BP’s performance since 2014 as deep cost cuts and thrifty spending sharply boosted revenues despite a modest and volatile recovery in oil prices.

Most of the world’s top oil companies can make profits at oil prices of $50 to $60 a barrel. Oil is currently trading at around $60 a barrel.

But the companies still heavily rely on stronger oil and gas prices to deliver higher returns.

“Our outlook is tied to an improved price and margin environment,” Shell Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl told reporters on a call, adding that she saw “clear signals” of slower economic activity in 2019 and 2020 than expected.

Shell, the second largest but the most profitable listed oil and gas company last year after US ExxonMobil, is in the midst of a three-year $25 billion share buyback program, the world’s biggest.

But “the current conditions aren’t meeting where we said they needed to be, and if that continues into 2020 then we will need to extend the time period” for the buybacks, Uhl said.

Shell’s shares were down over 3.5 percent by 1042 GMT.

Earlier this year the Anglo-Dutch company also promised to return $125 billion to shareholders between 2021 and 2025.

“The question for management is what is more important — does the company continue on the current run rate and sacrifice the balance sheet? Or does the company slow the buyback in order to maintain a robust balance sheet. Common sense suggests the balance sheet is much more important,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria, said in a note.

Borkhataria, who has a “sector perform” recommendation on the stock, said that Shell requires an additional $30 billion in buybacks after 2020 in order to reduce the dividend burden.

BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary on Tuesday told Reuters that trade tensions between the United States and China, the world’s largest energy consumers, are weighing on global oil and gas demand.

Gilvary indicated in an analyst call that the London-listed company could delay an expected increase to its dividend by the end of this year to next year, linking it to the changing of CEOs in March.

“We’ll certainly discuss it at 4Q, but it’s more likely it will be beyond that,” Gilvary said. BP’s shares dropped by 3.8% on Tuesday.

The promise of bigger returns comes as the oil and gas sector faces increasing pressure from investors to tackle its carbon emissions and fall in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement targets to limit global warming.

Some investment funds have dropped oil stocks from their portfolio all together, prompting oil firms to respond by pledging higher returns.

France’s Total, which has emerged as one of the fastest growing oil majors in recent quarters in terms of output, has confirmed its commitment to boost the payout.

Total increased its 2019 dividend by 6% and the board has committed to increase it by a further 5 percent to 6 percent per year until 2025.

Topics: BP Royal Dutch Shell

Related

Business & Economy
Aker BP cuts oil output target after North Sea field delay
Business & Economy
Royal Dutch Shell third-quarter profit almost triples

Latest updates

Top oil firms, investors face returns reckoning amid darkening economy
There is a big appetite for change, says Saudi sports authority chief
King Salman meets former British PM David Cameron
Former judo champ ‘honored’ to win top Japanese award
Dr. Fahad Al-Orabi Al-Harthi, president of the Asbar Center for Studies, Research and Communications

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.