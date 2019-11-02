You are here

French jobless squeezed as Macron cuts benefits

French President Emmanuel Macron with Academie Francaise Permanent Secretary Helene Carrere d’Encausse at the Global Forum on AI for Humanity in Paris. (Reuters)
AFP

  • New rules are part of a battery of reforms to be implemented in two phases
AFP

PARIS: Hundreds of thousands of jobless French people stand to lose some of their benefits under reforms introduced by President Emmanuel Macron’s government that took effect on Friday.

The new rules, which Macron has defended as necessary to get the unemployed back to work, severely curtail access to benefits for some of the country’s 3.62 million jobless.

They stipulate that a jobseeker must have worked six out of the last 24 months in order to be able to claim benefits, compared to a previous requirement of four months out of the last 28.

Those aged over 53 require fewer months of contributions.

The measures, which were pushed through by the government this summer by decree, will lead to around 200,000 jobless losing their benefits, according to Unedic, the state agency in charge of providing the aid.

Around 500,000 others will either have to wait several months more on average to be able to claim benefits or will receive smaller payments, the agency added.

Macron, a centrist former investment banker, came to power in 2017 vowing to get France’s legions of unemployed — the unemployment rate stood at 8.5 percent in the second quarter — off benefits and back into the workforce.

He is also on a drive to cut spending, famously complaining last year that France was spending “a crazy amount of dough” on social security.

The regulations that took effect on Friday are part of a battery of reforms to be implemented in two phases. with sweeping changes to the way benefits are calculated— the government believes the current system is too generous — planned for April.

Apart from requiring benefits applicants to have worked for longer the new system also make it harder for those who find work but later find themselves out of a job again to access assistance.

The reforms also cut the aid available to those who earned over €4,500 ($5,020) a month, who will have their benefits cut by 30 percent after seven months.

The government says it aims to cut the debt of the benefits regime and pressure those who take short contracts just to keep up their benefits to try find long-term employment.

“Being on benefits is not a life goal, it’s not a profession,” Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said recently, adding that “when the market is dynamic, you must return to work.”

But trade unions are up in arms over the changes, including the moderate CFDT trade union, whose leader Laurent Berger has described the reforms as a “slaughter.”

“It’s one of the toughest social reforms that have been carried out in the past 25 years,” Berger told Le Figaro newspaper.

Anti-unemployment charity Agir Ensemble Contre Le Chomage warned that those already struggling to get by on benefits now faced a battle “for their very survival.”

Those who stand to benefit from the reforms are people who quit their jobs or who work for themselves.

Until now, employees who resign have been ineligible for unemployment benefits.

Starting Friday, they will have rights to benefits on condition that they can sketch out a career plan.

The self-employed will also be entitled to claim limited unemployment assistance.

Lagarde takes over as president of European Central Bank

AFP

Lagarde takes over as president of European Central Bank

AFP

FRANKFURT: Christine Lagarde took over on Friday as president of the European Central Bank, replacing Italy’s Mario Draghi, as the institution has been riven by a return to easy money policies to stoke inflation and ward off recession.

The former French finance minister and International Monetary Fund chief “has today taken up her duties as president of the European Central Bank,” the Frankfurt institution said in a statement.

After three male leaders since the bank opened its doors in 1998, Lagarde is the first woman to hold the president’s seat.

A former corporate lawyer, her path through politics and international organizations has been marked by crisis management, holding the French Finance Ministry from 2007-2011 and the IMF post from 2011-2019.

But she lacks the formal economics qualifications of former guardians of the single currency.

Lagarde takes office at a time when the ECB’s governing council is divided as rarely before over its latest round of monetary stimulus.

From this month, the institution restarts “quantitative easing” (QE) bond purchases of €20 billion ($22.3 billion) per month, on top of historic low interest rates and cheap loans to banks.

Beyond the six executive board members and 19 eurozone central bank governors on the council, Lagarde is also under pressure to better communicate ECB policy with the wider public.

Germans in particular are grumbling at low interest rates’ impact on their savings, with top-selling daily Bild depicting predecessor Draghi as “Count Draghila” saying he was draining accounts.

And as well as steering monetary policy, Lagarde told European lawmakers in September she wanted to dust off jargon-laden central bank communications and support female staff at the ECB and climate action.

She has also urged governments flush with cash, like Germany and the Netherlands, to take some of the burden of stoking growth and inflation off central bankers.

“Countries with chronic budget surpluses like the Netherlands and Germany,” need to increase spending to redress “imbalances” in the eurozone, investing more in infrastructure, education and innovation, she told French broadcaster RTL Wednesday.

