You are here

  • Home
  • US job growth slows less than expected despite GM strike

US job growth slows less than expected despite GM strike

Engines arrive on the assembly line at the GM manufacturing plant in Tennessee, US. The strike at GM plants in Michigan and Kentucky ended last month. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

US job growth slows less than expected despite GM strike

  • Current economic expansion looks set to continue at least through first part of next year, says analyst
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US job growth slowed less than expected in October as the drag from a strike at General Motors was offset by gains elsewhere and hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering some assurance that consumers would continue to support the slowing economy.

While the Labor Department’s closely watched monthly employment report on Friday showed the unemployment rate picking up from near a 50-year low of 3.5 percent last month, that was because of an influx into the labor force in a sign of confidence in jobs markets.

The report came on the heels of data this week showing a further slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter as a trade tensions-induced slump in business investment deepened.

The US Federal Reserve cut interests rates on Wednesday for the third time this year, but signaled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008.

Friday’s solid jobs report means that the Fed, after cutting its policy rate three times since the summer, is likely to keep rates steady in the near term.

Gus Faucher, Chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh

“The current economic expansion looks set to continue at least through the first part of next year despite the trade war drag,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh. 

“Today’s solid jobs report means that the Fed, after cutting its policy rate three times since the summer, is likely to keep rates steady in the near term.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 128,000 jobs last month, with manufacturing shedding 36,000 positions — the most since October 2009, the government’s survey of establishments showed. Striking workers who do not receive a paycheck during the payrolls survey period are treated as unemployed. The strike by about 46,000 workers at GM plants in Michigan and Kentucky ended last Friday.

The economy created 95,000 more jobs in August and September than previously estimated. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by only 89,000 jobs in October.

Job growth is slowing this year, averaging 167,000 per month compared with an average monthly gain of 223,000 in 2018, in part because of the nearly 16-month trade war between the United States and China, which has undermined business investment.

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) employment measure for the manufacturing industry has contracted, likely suggesting manufacturers could be planning workforce reductions. ISM’s services sector employment gauge has also declined.

Topics: US jobs

Related

Business & Economy
Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy
Business & Economy
Oil ends week on a high thanks to Saudi output cuts, US jobs lift

French jobless squeezed as Macron cuts benefits

Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
AFP

French jobless squeezed as Macron cuts benefits

  • New rules are part of a battery of reforms to be implemented in two phases
Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Hundreds of thousands of jobless French people stand to lose some of their benefits under reforms introduced by President Emmanuel Macron’s government that took effect on Friday.

The new rules, which Macron has defended as necessary to get the unemployed back to work, severely curtail access to benefits for some of the country’s 3.62 million jobless.

They stipulate that a jobseeker must have worked six out of the last 24 months in order to be able to claim benefits, compared to a previous requirement of four months out of the last 28.

Those aged over 53 require fewer months of contributions.

The measures, which were pushed through by the government this summer by decree, will lead to around 200,000 jobless losing their benefits, according to Unedic, the state agency in charge of providing the aid.

Around 500,000 others will either have to wait several months more on average to be able to claim benefits or will receive smaller payments, the agency added.

Macron, a centrist former investment banker, came to power in 2017 vowing to get France’s legions of unemployed — the unemployment rate stood at 8.5 percent in the second quarter — off benefits and back into the workforce.

He is also on a drive to cut spending, famously complaining last year that France was spending “a crazy amount of dough” on social security.

The regulations that took effect on Friday are part of a battery of reforms to be implemented in two phases. with sweeping changes to the way benefits are calculated— the government believes the current system is too generous — planned for April.

Apart from requiring benefits applicants to have worked for longer the new system also make it harder for those who find work but later find themselves out of a job again to access assistance.

The reforms also cut the aid available to those who earned over €4,500 ($5,020) a month, who will have their benefits cut by 30 percent after seven months.

The government says it aims to cut the debt of the benefits regime and pressure those who take short contracts just to keep up their benefits to try find long-term employment.

“Being on benefits is not a life goal, it’s not a profession,” Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said recently, adding that “when the market is dynamic, you must return to work.”

But trade unions are up in arms over the changes, including the moderate CFDT trade union, whose leader Laurent Berger has described the reforms as a “slaughter.”

“It’s one of the toughest social reforms that have been carried out in the past 25 years,” Berger told Le Figaro newspaper.

Anti-unemployment charity Agir Ensemble Contre Le Chomage warned that those already struggling to get by on benefits now faced a battle “for their very survival.”

Those who stand to benefit from the reforms are people who quit their jobs or who work for themselves.

Until now, employees who resign have been ineligible for unemployment benefits.

Starting Friday, they will have rights to benefits on condition that they can sketch out a career plan.

The self-employed will also be entitled to claim limited unemployment assistance.

Topics: France Macron

Related

World
Macron takes aim at Islamic ‘separatism’ in France
Middle-East
Macron slams Turkey’s aggression in Syria as ‘madness’, bewails NATO inaction

Latest updates

US job growth slows less than expected despite GM strike
French jobless squeezed as Macron cuts benefits
Lagarde takes over as president of European Central Bank
Saudi Arabia tees off as Riyadh joins golf’s premier club
Ten female Arab filmmakers who are telling the stories of Middle East’s women

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.