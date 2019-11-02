You are here

  • Home
  • Exxon, Chevron earnings plunge on lower oil prices

Exxon, Chevron earnings plunge on lower oil prices

Exxon reported quarterly profits of $3.2 billion. (GETTY IMAGES/AFP)
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

Exxon, Chevron earnings plunge on lower oil prices

  • The companies have pumped heavy investment into the Permian Basin
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: US oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron have reported a drop in their third-quarter profits on lower oil prices, even as increased investment in US shale projects boosted output.

The companies have pumped heavy investment into the Permian Basin, a shale-rich region in Texas and New Mexico drawing considerable interest due to newer technologies that have made developing unconventional shale resources profitable.

These efforts enabled Exxon and Chevron, the two biggest US oil companies, to increase overall oil and gas production in the quarter ending September 30.

But results were dented by a retreat in crude oil prices during the three-month period, as signs of a slowing global economy amplified worries about a glut
of supply.

US oil prices traded in the $50-$60 a barrel range for much of the quarter, down about $15 from the previous year.

Exxon reported quarterly profits of $3.2 billion, plunging by 49.2 percent from the year-ago period, as revenues fell 15.1 percent to $65 billion.

CEO Darren Woods said that the company’s ramp-up in the Permian was running ahead of schedule, saying “we are making excellent progress on our long-term growth strategy.”

At Chevron, net profits were $2.6 billion, which was 36.2 percent below the same period of 2018. Revenues were $36.1 billion, a 17.9 percent decline.

“Third quarter earnings and cash flow were solid, but down from our very strong results of a year ago,” said Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.

“Lower crude oil and natural gas prices more than offset a three percent increase in net oil-equivalent production from last year’s third quarter.”

Also on Friday, Royal Dutch Shell faced a torrent of criticism from analysts for warning of possible delays to its $25 billion share buyback program, with some saying the move had undermined the credibility of the oil giant’s management.

Shell, the world’s second-largest listed oil and gas company, saw its shares close more than 4 percent lower on Thursday, wiping out $10 billion of its market value.

The oil giant had earlier reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter profits which were, however, overshadowed by CEO Ben van Beurden’s warning about shareholder returns.

“The prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook inevitably create uncertainty about the pace of reducing gearing to
25 percent and completing the share buyback program within the 2020 timeframe,” van Beurden said.

“The planned $25 billion share buyback before end-2020 was acknowledged by the CEO as a ‘statement of the obvious.’ We agree but it had a predictable and in our view unnecessary impact,” UBS analyst Jon Rigby said in a note.

The comments, Rigby said, “are likely to exasperate long-suffering investors further.” Rigby retains a ‘buy’ recommendation for Shell.

Shell, the most profitable oil major in 2018 ahead of larger rival ExxonMobil, has in recent years been many investors’ top pick among the group after the Anglo-Dutch firm cut costs and ramped up commitments for shareholder returns.

Shell plans to boost payouts to investors through dividends and share buybacks to $125 billion between 2021 and 2025.

Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said van Beurden was being over-cautious.

“We’ve no doubt reiterating our buy on Shell is like talking to the wall today and it’s a blow for one of our 2019 top picks,” Clint said in a note.

Topics: Exxon

Related

Press Review
Exxon, Shell Groups Among Developers Pursuing Pakistan LNG Plans
Business & Economy
Exxon Mobil, Shell among groups to build 5 Pakistan natural gas terminals

US job growth slows less than expected despite GM strike

Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

US job growth slows less than expected despite GM strike

  • Current economic expansion looks set to continue at least through first part of next year, says analyst
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US job growth slowed less than expected in October as the drag from a strike at General Motors was offset by gains elsewhere and hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering some assurance that consumers would continue to support the slowing economy.

While the Labor Department’s closely watched monthly employment report on Friday showed the unemployment rate picking up from near a 50-year low of 3.5 percent last month, that was because of an influx into the labor force in a sign of confidence in jobs markets.

The report came on the heels of data this week showing a further slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter as a trade tensions-induced slump in business investment deepened.

The US Federal Reserve cut interests rates on Wednesday for the third time this year, but signaled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008.

Friday’s solid jobs report means that the Fed, after cutting its policy rate three times since the summer, is likely to keep rates steady in the near term.

Gus Faucher, Chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh

“The current economic expansion looks set to continue at least through the first part of next year despite the trade war drag,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh. 

“Today’s solid jobs report means that the Fed, after cutting its policy rate three times since the summer, is likely to keep rates steady in the near term.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 128,000 jobs last month, with manufacturing shedding 36,000 positions — the most since October 2009, the government’s survey of establishments showed. Striking workers who do not receive a paycheck during the payrolls survey period are treated as unemployed. The strike by about 46,000 workers at GM plants in Michigan and Kentucky ended last Friday.

The economy created 95,000 more jobs in August and September than previously estimated. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by only 89,000 jobs in October.

Job growth is slowing this year, averaging 167,000 per month compared with an average monthly gain of 223,000 in 2018, in part because of the nearly 16-month trade war between the United States and China, which has undermined business investment.

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) employment measure for the manufacturing industry has contracted, likely suggesting manufacturers could be planning workforce reductions. ISM’s services sector employment gauge has also declined.

Topics: US jobs

Related

Business & Economy
Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy
Business & Economy
Oil ends week on a high thanks to Saudi output cuts, US jobs lift

Latest updates

Exxon, Chevron earnings plunge on lower oil prices
Night workers given new rights in Saudi labor law overhaul
US job growth slows less than expected despite GM strike
French jobless squeezed as Macron cuts benefits
Lagarde takes over as president of European Central Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.