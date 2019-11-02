You are here

Moody's moves South Africa one step closer to 'junk' status

Hundreds of people originally from various countries are seen outside the Methodist Church where they have taken refuge after being chased away from a corridor close to the offices of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees(UNHCR) in Cape Town, on October 31, 2019. They are asking the UNHCR to intervene on their behalf. They say they don't feel safe in South Africa anymore due to high levels of crime as well as xenophobia. (AFP / RODGER BOSCH)
REUTERS:

REUTERS:

JOHANNESBURG: Ratings agency Moody’s moved South Africa one step closer to “junk” status on Friday by revising the outlook on the country’s last investment-grade credit rating to “negative” because of a slowdown in economic growth and rising debt burden.
Analysts had expected the outlook revision on the ‘Baa3’ rating, the lowest rung of investment grade, after a bleak mid-term budget statement this week that slashed this year’s growth forecast to 0.5% and showed government debt racing to more than 70% of gross domestic product by 2023.
S&P Global and Fitch already have South Africa’s debt in sub-investment grade.
“The negative outlook signals in part Moody’s rising concern that the government will not find the political capital to implement the range of measures it intends, and that its plans will be largely ineffective in lifting growth,” Moody’s said in a statement after South African financial markets had closed.
“The development of a credible fiscal strategy to contain the rise in debt, including in the 2020 budget process and statement, will be crucial to sustain the rating at its current level,” the agency added.
The negative outlook means there is a window of 12-18 months in which a downgrade could be delivered.
A move to “junk status” typically increases a government’s cost of borrowing by raising the premium that investors demand to hold its debt.
A downgrade to sub-investment grade could also see South Africa evicted from the benchmark World Government Bond Index of local currency debt, which could trigger billions of dollars of passive outflows.
Phoenix Kalen, director of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale, said South Africa was now in the “last-chance saloon” and that it had to stabilize its debt trajectory.
“This will be a Herculean task,” Kalen said, citing financial pressures at state-owned companies among causes for concern.
The South African government has been forced into repeated bailouts of state companies such as struggling power firm Eskom, which is due to receive more than 100 billion rand ($6.65 billion) of state money over the next two fiscal years.

Huawei moving on 5G while politics plays out

AFP

Huawei moving on 5G while politics plays out

  • ‘I think targeting specific vendors based on country origins will not make America’s communication network more secure’
  • ‘We continue to sign more contracts globally as well, Huawei is definitely leading commercial deployment of 5G’
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Major state telecom operators are rolling out 5G wireless advances in China as the country races to close a technology gap with the United States amid a bruising trade war.
The new-generation telecommunication networks move data at blazing speeds, promising economic and technological advantages to countries where they are deployed.
US regulators earlier this week proposed rules to block telecom carriers from buying from Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE, and to remove any of their equipment already in place to “safeguard the nation’s communications networks.”
The US Federal Communications Commission said the rules — to be voted on November 19 — were part of an initiative to “safeguard the nation’s communications networks.”
The two Chinese firms have been accused of posing a national security threat because of their close ties to the Beijing government. Both have repeatedly denied the allegations.
AFP sat down with Huawei US vice president of public affairs Joy Tan to ask her three questions:


What is your reaction to the proposal of the US regulators?
Huawei has never had any major cybersecurity-related incident.
I think targeting specific vendors based on country origins will not make America’s communication network more secure.
It will only impact rural operators and the most underserved areas in US.
So, we think this kind of action will further widen the digital divide and slow the pace of economic development, not make the network more secure.
On average we procure $11 billion in goods and services from US suppliers each year. These companies cannot continue to sell components or products to Huawei. I’ve seen their business impacted in the short term and in the long term we’ll see bigger impact for US companies as well.
$11 billion creates about 40,000 to 50,000 US jobs, so we hope these jobs won’t be impacted for the longer term.


How is the deployment of 5G going?
South Korea and the US started launching 5G last year.
Already 3.5 million people are on 5G services.
China is moving very fast in terms of 5G deployment.
We continue to sign more contracts globally as well, Huawei is definitely leading commercial deployment of 5G. 5G has come faster than all expected; we believe we are 12-18 months ahead of competitors.
Our most recent 5G base stations are shipped without any US components; (instead they come) with our own or components from other countries, so we’re not dependent on the US components.


Do you need to work with the US?
We want to work with them.
Huawei’s principle is always to collaborate with the best companies around the world, so that’s why we continue to want to engage with the US companies.
If the US government allows big suppliers to continue to ship components, we’ll continue to buy from them, even if we have our own solutions and alternatives.
Harmony OS has a different purpose compared to Android or iOS.
When we designed it, we had the future in mind. It’s a lightweight, compact operating system, with powerful functionalities. We use that for smart watches and smart screens in vehicles, and smart speakers first.
We definitely want to keep working with American companies including Google.
We continue to watch to see if Google will get a temporary license from the US government to continue to supply us. We hope we’ll see some good news next month or sooner.

Topics: 5G Huawei telecoms

