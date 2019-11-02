Sri Lanka economy slowly recovering from Easter attacks

You are here

The tourism sector was negatively affected after the terror attacks which killed more than 250 people. (File/AFP)
  • Sri Lanka estimates their loss at around $1.5 bn in tourism
  • Official figures show that Sri Lanka will have to repay a record $5.9 billion in foreign loans this year
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s economy was slowly recovering from the impact of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed hundreds and crippled the booming tourism sector, the International Monetary Fund said Saturday.
Growth was likely to hit 3.5 percent next year from this year’s forecast of 2.7 percent, the Washington-based lender said, compared to 3.2 percent in 2018.
The country estimates it will lose about $1.5 billion in tourism revenue this year as a result of a sharp dip in arrivals following the extremists’ attacks on churches and hotels, which killed at least 269 people.
“The authorities are taking actions to mitigate the revenue shortfalls caused by the terrorist attacks and preserve the hard-won gains made under the program,” said IMF deputy managing director Mitsuhiro Furusawa in a statement.
Furusawa’s comments coincided with the latest tranche of a $1.5 billion IMF bailout package for Sri Lanka first approved in 2016.
He warned that Sri Lanka would need to maintain fiscal discipline in order to rein in public debt, while acknowledging the need for urgent social and investment spending.
Sri Lanka votes in presidential polls on November 16 and parliamentary elections next year, raising fears of welfare spending at the cost of a budget black hole.
Official figures show that Sri Lanka will have to repay a record $5.9 billion in foreign loans this year.

Thomas Cook brand acquired by China conglomerate Fosun for $14.2 million

  • Thomas Cook’s demise in September sparked 22,000 job losses worldwide
  • The 178-year-old British institution declared bankruptcy in September after an attempt to secure $250 million from private investors fell through
BEIJING: Chinese conglomerate Fosun has snapped up the Thomas Cook brand for $14.2 million (£11 million), weeks after the renowned British travel group went bust and left hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers stranded abroad.
Thomas Cook’s demise in September sparked 22,000 job losses worldwide and triggered Britain’s biggest repatriation since World War II, with the government paying to fly home 140,000 tourists.
The 178-year-old British institution declared bankruptcy in September after an attempt to secure $250 million from private investors fell through.
Hong Kong-listed Fosun, which was already the biggest shareholder in Thomas Cook and also owns France-based resort giant Club Med, had backed out of the eleventh-hour deal to keep the debt-plagued company afloat.
Fosun will now take ownership of the brand rights to Thomas Cook as well as subsidiary hotel chains Casa Cook and Cook’s Club under the terms of the purchase agreement, it said in a statement late Friday.
The acquisition would build upon Fosun’s existing tourism holdings and “the robust growth momentum of Chinese outbound tourism,” said Qian Jiannong, the chairman of Fosun’s travel arm.
Thomas Cook had struggled against fierce online competition for some time and blamed Brexit uncertainty for a drop in bookings before its collapse.

