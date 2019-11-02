You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia rejects ‘less than $2bn’ Goldman compensation offer over 1MDB

Malaysia rejects ‘less than $2bn’ Goldman compensation offer over 1MDB

Goldman Sachs’s role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange bond issues worth billions for 1MDB, with Malaysia claiming large amounts were misappropriated in the process. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Malaysia rejects ‘less than $2bn’ Goldman compensation offer over 1MDB

  • Huge sums were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies
  • Goldman Sachs’s role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange bond issues worth billions for 1MDB
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia rejected a compensation offer of “less than $2 billion” from Goldman Sachs for the role of its subsidiaries in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, an aide to the country’s prime minister said Saturday.
Huge sums were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to a luxury super-yacht.
Goldman’s role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange bond issues worth billions for 1MDB, with Malaysia claiming large amounts were misappropriated in the process and seeking $7.5 billion in redress.
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who reopened an investigation into the scandal after seizing power last year, told the Financial Times his government spurned a much smaller offer by the Wall Street titan.
“Goldman Sachs has offered something like less than $2 billion,” he said in a Friday interview with the newspaper.
“We are not satisfied with that amount so we are still talking to them ... If they respond reasonably, we might not insist on getting that $7.5 billion,” he added, without providing further details.
A staff member traveling with Mahathir, who is currently in Bangkok, confirmed the premier’s remarks to AFP on Saturday.
Last year, Malaysia filed charges against three units of the bank and two ex-employees over the scandal.
Additional charges were filed in August against 17 current and former executives of the three Goldman subsidiaries, which the Wall Street titan later said were “misdirected.”
The news comes days after US officials said that Low Taek Jho, a central figure in the scandal, agreed to forfeit $700 million in assets as part of efforts to recover the stolen money.
Mahathir said this week Malaysia would ask America to hand over what it has recovered from Low, in what is the largest ever US civil forfeiture.

Topics: Finance Malaysia 1MDB Goldman Sachs

Related

Business & Economy
Prosecutors seek court change for Goldman Sachs’s 1MDB trial
Business & Economy
Malaysia fines 80 people, companies in 1MDB case: anti-graft chief

Sri Lanka economy slowly recovering from Easter attacks

Updated 41 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka economy slowly recovering from Easter attacks

  • Sri Lanka estimates their loss at around $1.5 bn in tourism
  • Official figures show that Sri Lanka will have to repay a record $5.9 billion in foreign loans this year
Updated 41 min 39 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s economy was slowly recovering from the impact of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed hundreds and crippled the booming tourism sector, the International Monetary Fund said Saturday.
Growth was likely to hit 3.5 percent next year from this year’s forecast of 2.7 percent, the Washington-based lender said, compared to 3.2 percent in 2018.
The country estimates it will lose about $1.5 billion in tourism revenue this year as a result of a sharp dip in arrivals following the extremists’ attacks on churches and hotels, which killed at least 269 people.
“The authorities are taking actions to mitigate the revenue shortfalls caused by the terrorist attacks and preserve the hard-won gains made under the program,” said IMF deputy managing director Mitsuhiro Furusawa in a statement.
Furusawa’s comments coincided with the latest tranche of a $1.5 billion IMF bailout package for Sri Lanka first approved in 2016.
He warned that Sri Lanka would need to maintain fiscal discipline in order to rein in public debt, while acknowledging the need for urgent social and investment spending.
Sri Lanka votes in presidential polls on November 16 and parliamentary elections next year, raising fears of welfare spending at the cost of a budget black hole.
Official figures show that Sri Lanka will have to repay a record $5.9 billion in foreign loans this year.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Special
World
Sri Lankan Muslims ‘not responsible for Easter attack’
Special
World
Sri Lanka turns former military air base into third international airport

Latest updates

Malaysia rejects ‘less than $2bn’ Goldman compensation offer over 1MDB
Police believe Japan’s castle fire unlikely caused by arson
LeBron James powers Lakers to overtime win against Mavs
Southeast Asian leaders meet under US-China trade war cloud
Sri Lanka economy slowly recovering from Easter attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.