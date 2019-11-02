You are here

  • Home
  • Three bodies found after South Korean helicopter crash near disputed islets

Three bodies found after South Korean helicopter crash near disputed islets

Rescuers looking for the bodies of the missing people after the helicopter crash. (File/AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Three bodies found after South Korean helicopter crash near disputed islets

  • The helicopter picked up an injured fisherman from Dokdo
  • the machine was found at a depth of 72 meters
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: South Korean rescuers located three bodies believed to be among seven who went missing after their chopper crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan, officials said Saturday.
The helicopter had just picked an injured fisherman up from Dokdo, which is known as Takeshima in Japan, when it went down on Thursday night.
One body was found inside the chopper located at a depth of 72 meters, 600 meters south of the islets, while the other two were found in the water nearby, a Coast Guard representative told reporters.
The crashed chopper -- which rescuers located on Friday -- sat upside down on the seabed, he said, adding its tail had broken off and had been found 110 metres away.
It was not yet possible to identify the three bodies, he said, adding that a search operation was underway to retrieve them and find the other four still missing.
The bodies were found by an unmanned submarine, although divers would attempt to retrieve them manually for fear using the submarine's "robot-arm" could damage the remains.
"We will do our best till the end to bring those missing back to their families," he added.
Ships and divers from the defense ministry and members of the National Fire Agency and civilian volunteers have been mobilized for the search operation, authorities said.
The crashed chopper is a Eurocopter EC225, made by the European aerospace corporation Airbus.
The seven people on board were five rescuers, the fisherman and a civilian.
Seoul has controlled the islets in the Sea of Japan -- or East Sea -- since 1945, when Tokyo's brutal colonial rule on the peninsula ended, while Japan still claims sovereignty over them.

Topics: South Korea helicopter crash

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: South Korea, Saudi Arabia share common dream, says diplomat
Business & Economy
South Korean judge asks Samsung heir to ‘humbly accept’ bribery trial results

Bolivia election audit chief makes surprise resignation

Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Bolivia election audit chief makes surprise resignation

  • Mexican Arturo Espinosa steps down from the role just a day after beginning the review of the controversial poll
  • The vote, which sparked deadly riots, delivered President Evo Morales a fourth term
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
AFP
LA PAZ: The head of an international body auditing Bolivia’s disputed election results resigned unexpectedly on Friday, casting further uncertainty over a vote that sparked deadly riots and delivered President Evo Morales a fourth term.
The chief of the technical mission from the Organization of American States (OAS), Mexican Arturo Espinosa, announced he is stepping down from the role just a day after beginning the review of the controversial poll.
“I have decided to withdraw from the audit so as not to compromise its impartiality. I should have informed the OAS about previous public statements (declarations) about the electoral process in Bolivia,” he wrote in a tweet.
An OAS spokeswoman later confirmed his resignation to AFP.
Espinosa wrote two articles related to Bolivia’s elections for a Mexican news website in the past two weeks, including one — published after the election — which raised doubts over the poll’s transparency.
The 20 October election result, ratified on Friday by Bolivia’s own Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), saw Morales narrowly secure the 10-point gap needed to win outright — but only after an abrupt and unexplained shift in the vote count in his favor.
Opposition candidate Carlos Mesa criticized the TSE’s latest result calculations, saying that they show Morales committed a “fraud” and “an aggression against the good faith of the international community.”
The 66-year-old former president has also refused to take part in the OAS audit, calling instead for the results given by the electoral court (TSE) to be annulled as a precondition of his co-operation.
Riots broke out almost as soon as the election ended and Espinosa’s resignation now threatens to heighten tensions.
Protests erupted in various cities in Bolivia on Friday, especially in the south of the administrative capital La Paz, where roads were cut off and riot police guarded vital crossings.
The extended clashes have seen 191 people detained and 60 police officers injured, said police chief Julio Cordero said on Friday.
But some opposition groups protesting the election now support neither Morales nor Mesa.
Popular assemblies or “Cabildos” held on Thursday in La Paz and the eastern city of Santa Cruz have rejected the OAS audit and demanded new elections.
The council of La Paz has even proclaimed “Neither Mesa, nor Evo Morales!,” in favor of holding new elections without either of the two main candidates who stood on 20 October.
The president said on Friday that Bolivians should wait for the OAS audit report, which should be ready in two weeks.
Bolivia’s first indigenous president, Morales has been in power since 2006.
Already Latin America’s longest-serving leader, Morales is looking to remain in power until 2025 with a fourth term.
The country’s constitution limits a president to two successive terms, and a 2016 referendum rejected a bid by Morales to remove term limits.
But Bolivia’s constitutional court authorized him to stand for a fourth mandate.
The court, like the election tribunal, is made up of members appointed by Morales’s Movement for Socialism.

Latest updates

Three bodies found after South Korean helicopter crash near disputed islets
Bolivia election audit chief makes surprise resignation
Indian state leader to move migrant workers from Kashmir after violence
Malaysia rejects ‘less than $2bn’ Goldman compensation offer over 1MDB
Police believe Japan’s castle fire unlikely caused by arson

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.