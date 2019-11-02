Lebanon’s banks see no ‘extraordinary movement’ of money on reopening

You are here

There had been concerns that people would flock to Lebanese banks to withdraw funds and transfer money abroad due to political and economic uncertainty. (Reuters)
A man takes a picture with his mobile phone as people queue outside a branch of Blom Bank in Sidon, Lebanon November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s banks did not see “any extraordinary movement” of money on Friday or Saturday, the first two days they reopened to the public after a two-week closure due to nationwide protests, the head of the banking association said on Saturday.

“The reaction was almost the way we expected and anticipated. However, people were asking a lot of questions and we provided as much assurances as possible,” Salim Sfeir, head of the Association of Banks in Lebanon, told Reuters by email.

Analysts and bankers had cited widespread concern about a rush by depositors to withdraw their savings or transfer them abroad when the banks reopen.

The nationwide protests that erupted on Oct. 17 tipped Lebanon into political turmoil as it grapples with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. The uprisings led Saad Al-Hariri to quit as prime minister this week.

“We are trying to counter rumors and avoid panic in order to prevent any unnecessary and unjustified withdrawals,” Sfeir said.

When banks opened their doors on Friday, no formal capital controls were imposed, but customers encountered new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from US dollar accounts, bankers and customers said.

A banking source said branch operations so far had been “better than expected.”

Amid rain, protest activity was low on Saturday morning, but there were calls on social media for gatherings later in the day.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment on how much money had left and entered the country as banks reopened.

Malaysia rejects ‘less than $2bn’ Goldman compensation offer over 1MDB

Updated 02 November 2019
AFP

Malaysia rejects ‘less than $2bn’ Goldman compensation offer over 1MDB

  • Huge sums were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies
  • Goldman Sachs’s role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange bond issues worth billions for 1MDB
Updated 02 November 2019
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia rejected a compensation offer of “less than $2 billion” from Goldman Sachs for the role of its subsidiaries in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, an aide to the country’s prime minister said Saturday.
Huge sums were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to a luxury super-yacht.
Goldman’s role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange bond issues worth billions for 1MDB, with Malaysia claiming large amounts were misappropriated in the process and seeking $7.5 billion in redress.
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who reopened an investigation into the scandal after seizing power last year, told the Financial Times his government spurned a much smaller offer by the Wall Street titan.
“Goldman Sachs has offered something like less than $2 billion,” he said in a Friday interview with the newspaper.
“We are not satisfied with that amount so we are still talking to them ... If they respond reasonably, we might not insist on getting that $7.5 billion,” he added, without providing further details.
A staff member traveling with Mahathir, who is currently in Bangkok, confirmed the premier’s remarks to AFP on Saturday.
Last year, Malaysia filed charges against three units of the bank and two ex-employees over the scandal.
Additional charges were filed in August against 17 current and former executives of the three Goldman subsidiaries, which the Wall Street titan later said were “misdirected.”
The news comes days after US officials said that Low Taek Jho, a central figure in the scandal, agreed to forfeit $700 million in assets as part of efforts to recover the stolen money.
Mahathir said this week Malaysia would ask America to hand over what it has recovered from Low, in what is the largest ever US civil forfeiture.

Topics: Finance Malaysia 1MDB Goldman Sachs

