Merkel in fresh push for nationwide e-car charging network

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands next to an electric vehicle during her visit to a solar powered metro station at Dwarka in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2019. (Reuters)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks next to an electric vehicle during her visit to a solar powered metro station at Dwarka in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2019. (Reuters)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with an official during her visit to a solar powered metro station at Dwarka in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2019. (Reuters)
  • Merkel said the rapid expansion of easy-to-use charging stations was necessary to give drivers the "confidence"
  • Merkel’s government set itself the ambitious goal of increasing the number of charging stations to a million
FRANKFURT: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said her government was stepping up efforts to roll out a vast network of electric car charging points in a bid to encourage drivers to make the switch and help the country meet its climate targets.
In her weekly podcast, Merkel said the rapid expansion of reliable, easy-to-use charging stations across Germany was necessary to give drivers “the confidence to buy an e-car.”
“That’s why we want to create one million charging points by 2030, and the industry will participate in this too,” she said.
The comments came on the eve of a major meeting between car industry bosses and government ministries in Berlin.
In September, Merkel’s government set itself the ambitious goal of increasing the number of charging stations to a million as part of a package of measures to reduce Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030.
The country currently has just 21,000 public car charging points.
The government’s “climate package” also wants to see seven to 10 million zero-emission electric cars on the roads by 2030, up from around 220,000 last August.
But to achieve that, the transport ministry says drivers first need to overcome “range anxiety” — the fear of running out of juice in between charging points.
According to documents seen by AFP, the ministry will at Monday’s meeting lay out a plan that prioritizes installing battery-charging stations at supermarkets and petrol stations, and making it easier for building owners to set up charging points in underground parks.
The pivot to cleaner cars has been given fresh urgency as automakers face tough new EU limits on carbon dioxide emissions, while Berlin has come under pressure to take stronger climate action after falling short of its own 2020 targets for curbing greenhouse gases.
The government has insisted that automakers have to play their part in shifting to the greener cars of tomorrow, by offering discounts to buyers or by filling in gaps in the charging network.
But Merkel, once dubbed the “car chancellor” for her cosy ties with auto bosses, has also stressed that the crucial industry’s 800,000 employees will not be left behind.
Monday’s meeting was also about protecting jobs in the fast-changing sector, she said, adding that retraining schemes could help bring workers “along on the road to a modern, climate-friendly future.”

EmTech MENA: Conference on emerging tech trends to kick off in Dubai

EmTech MENA: Conference on emerging tech trends to kick off in Dubai

  • EmTechMENA to feature 31 prominent regional and international speakers
  • AI and future of work among five main themes to be discussed at event
DUBAI: The second edition of EmTech MENA, a conference dedicated to exploring emerging and future trends in technology, will be held at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai on Nov. 4 and 5.

Over 500 professionals from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will be attending the tech event, which is being organized by MIT Technology Review Arabia in cooperation with Dubai Future Foundation and Haykal Media.

The conference will feature a list of 31 prominent regional and international speakers including government officials, researchers and entrepreneurs.

With the aim of understanding technological developments that will drive the new global economy, the event will focus on five key themes: artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of work; computer created reality; the future of digital health, future cities; and the future of energy and sustainability.

Speakers from the region will include Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development in the UAE; Dr. Thani Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment in the UAE; Abdulla Bin Touq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; and Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan, Founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability.

Among the other speakers are Solomon Assefa, Vice President, IBM Research - Africa & Emerging Market Solutions; Emmanuel Fombu, Director, Digital Medicine & Innovation, Johnson & Johnson; Vishal Chatrath CEO & Co-Founder, Prowler.io; Kevin Hu, Co-Founder & CEO, Quantifai; and Ramzi Jaber, Partner, eConstruct.

The conference will also feature a number of speakers from MIT including David Rose, Spatial Computing Expert, MIT School of Architecture; Howard Herzog, Senior Research Engineer, MIT Energy Initiative; Carlo Ratti, Director, MIT Senseable City Lab; and Donald Sadoway, John F. Elliott Professor of Materials Chemistry, MIT.

For its second edition of “Innovators Under 35” MENA, EmTech has selected 20 innovators from the region, who will present a three-minute elevator pitch during the conference.

The innovators – technologists and scientists – will put forward their work in a wide range of fields, notably biomedicine, computing, communications, energy, materials, software, transportation and the internet. The winners will be announced at the end of the conference.

Organized by “MIT Technology Review” since 1999, the “Innovators Under 35” competition has honored such brilliant minds as Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg; Tesla’s JB Straubel; Spotify’s Daniel Ek; and Broad Institute’s Feng Zhang.

The competition’s first edition in 2018 picked 10 winners from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan and Syria.

