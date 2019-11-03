You are here

  • Home
  • New cocoa deals help peasant farmers, but not enough

New cocoa deals help peasant farmers, but not enough

Ivory Coast and Ghana have initiated deals with chocolate makers, adding a ‘living income differential’ to prices. (Reuters)
Updated 03 November 2019
AFP

New cocoa deals help peasant farmers, but not enough

  • Ivory Coast and Ghana initiated deals with chocolate makers to a “living income differential” to prices
  • The two neighboring West African countries together account for more than 60 percent of global cocoa production
Updated 03 November 2019
AFP

ABIDJAN: The willingness of some multinational firms to pay a cost-of-living bonus for African cocoa planters is welcome but will not save many farmers from grinding poverty, industry sources say.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together account for more than 60 percent of global cocoa production, initiated deals with chocolate makers in July, adding a “living income differential” (LID) to prices.

Barry Callebaut and Nestle, two world leaders in cocoa products, confirmed that they would pay a supplement of $400 (almost €360) per ton above the market price to help farmers, in the wake of announcements during an October meeting of the World Cocoa Foundation in Berlin.

The neighboring West African countries in June said they would set the minimum price per ton at $2,600 for the 2020-21 season.

Nestle “have already started buying 2020-21 cocoa with the living income differential,” declared the world’s largest food and beverage company in a statement.

“The LID will help improve farmers’ living income and complement all our efforts to improving the lives of farmers,” it said.

Barry Callebaut, another firm with headquarters in Switzerland, declared that it agrees with the principle enabling the Ivorian and Ghanaian governments to back a minimum cocoa price to cocoa farmers.

The firm stressed that the LID should be “executed in a way which contributes to sustainability and structurally improves farmer livelihoods, without inducing further expansion of cocoa production into forests.”

“This is historic! The two countries together have managed to convince private buyers to raise the purchase price so that producers can earn more,” Michel Arrion, executive director of the International Cocoa Organization (ICO), told AFP.

Ivory Coast, with 40 percent of world production, and Ghana, with 20 percent, pressed hard for a deal that would benefit cocoa planters, who receive only 6 percent of a global market for cocoa and chocolate valued at $100 billion per year.

The purchase price of cocoa to Ivorian farmers was set at 825 CFA francs (€1.25) per kilogram at October’s opening of the new cocoa year, a raise of 10 percent, according to the Coffee Cocoa Council (CCC).

Experts in Ivory Coast say that cocoa prices are still too low, even with the LID, since more than half of the million people working in the sector live below the poverty line, earning less than $1.2 per day according to the World Bank.

“This is a plus for the producers, but even if they were to get the whole of the price increase, it would not lift them out of poverty,” said one expert who asked not to be named.

The LID should provide for payments of 1,000 CFA francs (€1.52 / $1.70) per kilo to Ivorian planters, an improvement on 825 CFA francs, said Romeo Dou, an agricultural engineer.

His company Microfertile helps cocoa-growing cooperatives to improve cultivation and to process raw cocoa into semi-finished products such as cocoa butter and powder to benefit from the added value.

By way of taxes and intermediaries on the ground, from tax collectors to cooperatives and exporters, the Ivorian state intends to profit from the LID, Dou said.

He believes cocoa planters will end up receiving 60 percent of the LID and the remaining 40 percent would wind up in other hands.

“Even 1,000 CFA francs won’t change a thing in the lives of the planters,” Dou said.

“The LID business worries us ... Which mechanism of the Ivorian state is going to make sure that cocoa planters receive the money they are owed?” asked Moussa Kone, president of a farmers’ union.

Kone said that bonuses due to farmers in the name of international fair trade schemes were going unpaid. “For planters to get out of a rut, we need a price of 3,000 CFA francs par kilo,” he estimated.

Dou and the anonymous expert both estimated that the sector could only really support one in five of the current planters, or even just one in 10, if they are not to live in poverty.

“We have to produce better, in an intensive way, on smaller land areas, with well-trained planters. It will take political courage to reform the sector,” Dou said.

Topics: COCA Ivory Coast Ghana

Related

Business & Economy
Ghana farmers sweet on cocoa minimum price drive
Business & Economy
Ivory Coast studies first cocoa-fired power station

Saudi Aramco IPO termed a ‘unique investment proposition’

Updated 04 November 2019
NOOR NUGALI & FRANK KANE

Saudi Aramco IPO termed a ‘unique investment proposition’

  • In a few weeks, investors will be able to deal in shares in the world's most profitable company
  • The international aspects of the biggest share sale in history will have to wait a little longer
Updated 04 November 2019
NOOR NUGALI & FRANK KANE

DHAHRAN/DUBAI: The 21-page document published by Saudi Aramco on Sunday in Dhahran seemed almost anticlimactic, after all the hype that had initially surrounded it. 

But those dry-as-dust business phrases have kicked off a process that could transform the lives of Saudi Arabia’s citizens and residents, the international energy industry and the world of high finance.

In a few weeks, Saudi citizens, resident expatriates and professional foreign investors in the Kingdom will be able to buy and sell shares in the most profitable company in history on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Over the next couple of years, there are likely to be more share sales, either to big investing institutions and industry partners around the world, or on a foreign stock market — perhaps even both.

Aramco, already a global giant in its commercial operations, will be a truly international company in its investor makeup too.

FASTFACT

$75 billion

Total cash dividends declared for 2020 by Saudi Aramco.

As Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Aramco and governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, said, it is a “milestone” in the company’s 81-year history, and in the history of Saudi Arabia.

It will be a “unique investment proposition,” as the document understatedly recognized. The Vision 2030 reform plan, designed to open the Kingdom up to the world, will have a truly global corporate champion.

But the international aspects of the biggest share sale in history will have to wait a little longer. 

The initial public offering (IPO) announced on Sunday will, at least initially, be a largely Saudi affair.

The Kingdom’s citizens will be given encouragement and incentives to take up shares, its own financial and investment institutions are likely to be the most enthusiastic buyers of the shares on offer, and Saudi stock markets will be the area where valuations will be tested.

In the section titled “IPO Retail Incentive Arrangement,” the document sets out the benefits that people living and working in the Kingdom can expect.

The petroleum giant, having now received approval, will list a small number of shares on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, in an initial public offering.  (AFP)

Retail investors, under “tranche B” of the issue, are the individuals who want to buy or sell shares on their own account, rather than as part of an investing institution.

Saudi nationals, including female divorcees or widows with Saudi minors, can buy shares for themselves and their families (as long as they are registered on the family ID card), and will be eligible to receive bonus shares (100 each, as long as they hold the original IPO shares for a minimum of 180 days after first listing).

The IPO is open not just to Saudi citizens, as another part of the document makes clear. “Any non-Saudi natural person who is resident in the Kingdom and any Gulf Cooperation Council national” can also buy shares and be eligible for the bonus issue, as long as they bank with one of the institutions on the IPO-approved list.

The government wants to make the IPO popular and profitable. Some analysts have warned of the risks if smaller investors take on extra debt to buy shares and are left with big loans if the shares do not perform well.

While the retail element to the IPO is important for symbolic and patriotic reasons, the big money will come into the offering via global institutional investors, which are the driving force in any financial system.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

They will fall under tranche B of the offer, and will likely receive a share allocation at least four times those eligible under tranche A.

Many of these potential investors will be big Saudi investment groups (banks, insurance companies or pension funds) that already buy and sell on a daily basis on Tadawul. But foreigners will also be eligible to take part in the IPO.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), which regulates Tadawul, has already opened up the Saudi market to foreign investing institutions, provided they meet the standards for “qualified foreign financial institutions.” 

Many have piled into the market after Tadawul gained admission to global index rankings such as the MSCI marker this year.

Sunday’s document took further measures to strengthen the appeal of the IPO to foreigners, with the creation of a “specialized investor” category, subject to the approval of the CMA.

It is among these key foreign investing institutions that much of the debate will be focused, especially among those from Europe and North America.

In the run-up to the announcement, it was these investors that harbored the biggest doubts about valuation and governance concerns in the IPO. 

But Aramco is advised by the cream of financial institutions in Wall Street and the financial centers of Europe, which will be well paid to ensure that the IPO is a success among foreign investors.

 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco IPO Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Update photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Capital Market Authority gives green light for Aramco’s record IPO
Special
Business & Economy
From Aramco IPO to sustainability: five key takeaways from Saudi Arabia’s FII 2019 conference

Latest updates

Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards
Giordano MD Ishwar Chugani receives award
Alawwal Bank & SABB merger named ‘Deal of the Year’
El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats
What We Are Reading Today: Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.