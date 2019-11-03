Britain’s financial sector mulls future after leaving EU

You are here

The financial community is convinced that Britain, whose financial rules are aligned with those of the EU, has no interest in moving too far away from them. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Experts want review of business approach to adapt to changing realities
LONDON:  With a crucial election, Brexit and potential trade deals looming, the future of the beating heart of Britain’s financial sector will be shaped in the coming months.

The specter of a “Singapore-on-Thames” — a highly deregulated British financial sector like the city-state — is the dream of some pro-Brexit financiers, who have criticized European rules that they believe are holding them back.

But regulators do not appear to be in a mood to tear up the rulebook just yet.

“It has been 10 years since the financial crisis and the subsequent reforms we put in place, and now is the right time to review our approach to regulation,” Nausicaa Delfas, from the UK Financial Services Authority, said this week.

“Brexit provides added impetus to look at things again.”

At a London conference on the issue, Barnabas Reynolds, who specializes in UK and EU regulation at law firm Shearman & Sterling, said the regulators should look at everything.

Like many in the City — the financial hub in central London — he did not see “what’s wrong” with the idea of a Singapore-on-Thames.

European financial rules, although designed under Britain’s influence, have restricted the sector’s ability to compete with Wall Street, he added.

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney thinks differently.

He says there will be “no bonfire of financial regulation” and instead promises a “dynamic” approach to “optimize our efforts without compromising on the level of resilience.”

Most of the financial community is convinced that Britain, whose financial rules are currently aligned with those of the EU, has no interest in moving too far away from them at the risk of being denied access to the vital common market.

“We have been on a trajectory of improving the regulation rather than weakening it,” Iris Chiu, a law professor at University College London, told AFP.

But some sensitive areas will be in the spotlight as soon as Brexit is completed, such as limits on bank bonuses or possible supervision of the booming fintech industry.

“Fintech is one area where the UK is seen as an international market leader” and it will want to defend its position, said Sarah Hall, from “The UK in a Changing Europe” think-tank.

This could mean applying a lighter touch to startups in the sector with regards to transaction traceability, customer data or the origin of funds.

The Solvency II Insurance Directive is also one of the areas where Britain may want to diverge from the EU, particularly on the amount of mandatory capital reserves, she added.

Anti-corruption groups such as Transparency International, whose recent report denounced the billions of dollars of illicit money that passes through Britain and its offshore territories, are still concerned.

They fear backtracking after the efforts of recent years to lift banking secrecy in territories such as the Isle of Man and Jersey, even if others such as the British Virgin Islands are still largely escaping scrutiny.

Paul Fox of Finance Watch also points out that the devil often lies in the detail, and that any adjustments “can give rise to regulatory arbitrage” by investors who take advantage of any glitches in the new rules, at the risk of destabilizing the financial system.

Britain’s Brexit deadline has been pushed back again, this time to Jan. 31 after lawmakers called for more time to scrutinize Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal with Brussels.

He is hoping to win a parliamentary majority in early elections called for Dec. 12, which in theory could make getting the deal through Parliament easier.

The political deadlock has led to delays in the ratification and implementation of some financial transparency laws, including on trusts — investment vehicles that are often family owned.

Wealth management is one of the “areas of interest for Labour” if they came to power after next month’s general election, said Sarah Hall.

The Labour party, led by the veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, has proposed a radical plan to re-nationalize key industries, and tackle what he sees as a “corrupt system” of wealth and privilege.

Business leaders have already warned it could cost the country dear.

Hall said the ultra-rich have already begun to divest their assets from London and place them outside the country out of fear of a Labour government, which would likely implement further capital controls and raise taxes.

DHAHRAN/DUBAI: The 21-page document published by Saudi Aramco on Sunday in Dhahran seemed almost anticlimactic, after all the hype that had initially surrounded it. 

But those dry-as-dust business phrases have kicked off a process that could transform the lives of Saudi Arabia’s citizens and residents, the international energy industry and the world of high finance.

In a few weeks, Saudi citizens, resident expatriates and professional foreign investors in the Kingdom will be able to buy and sell shares in the most profitable company in history on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Over the next couple of years, there are likely to be more share sales, either to big investing institutions and industry partners around the world, or on a foreign stock market — perhaps even both.

Aramco, already a global giant in its commercial operations, will be a truly international company in its investor makeup too.

FASTFACT

$75 billion

Total cash dividends declared for 2020 by Saudi Aramco.

As Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Aramco and governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, said, it is a “milestone” in the company’s 81-year history, and in the history of Saudi Arabia.

It will be a “unique investment proposition,” as the document understatedly recognized. The Vision 2030 reform plan, designed to open the Kingdom up to the world, will have a truly global corporate champion.

But the international aspects of the biggest share sale in history will have to wait a little longer. 

The initial public offering (IPO) announced on Sunday will, at least initially, be a largely Saudi affair.

The Kingdom’s citizens will be given encouragement and incentives to take up shares, its own financial and investment institutions are likely to be the most enthusiastic buyers of the shares on offer, and Saudi stock markets will be the area where valuations will be tested.

In the section titled “IPO Retail Incentive Arrangement,” the document sets out the benefits that people living and working in the Kingdom can expect.

The petroleum giant, having now received approval, will list a small number of shares on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, in an initial public offering.  (AFP)

Retail investors, under “tranche B” of the issue, are the individuals who want to buy or sell shares on their own account, rather than as part of an investing institution.

Saudi nationals, including female divorcees or widows with Saudi minors, can buy shares for themselves and their families (as long as they are registered on the family ID card), and will be eligible to receive bonus shares (100 each, as long as they hold the original IPO shares for a minimum of 180 days after first listing).

The IPO is open not just to Saudi citizens, as another part of the document makes clear. “Any non-Saudi natural person who is resident in the Kingdom and any Gulf Cooperation Council national” can also buy shares and be eligible for the bonus issue, as long as they bank with one of the institutions on the IPO-approved list.

The government wants to make the IPO popular and profitable. Some analysts have warned of the risks if smaller investors take on extra debt to buy shares and are left with big loans if the shares do not perform well.

While the retail element to the IPO is important for symbolic and patriotic reasons, the big money will come into the offering via global institutional investors, which are the driving force in any financial system.

They will fall under tranche B of the offer, and will likely receive a share allocation at least four times those eligible under tranche A.

Many of these potential investors will be big Saudi investment groups (banks, insurance companies or pension funds) that already buy and sell on a daily basis on Tadawul. But foreigners will also be eligible to take part in the IPO.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), which regulates Tadawul, has already opened up the Saudi market to foreign investing institutions, provided they meet the standards for “qualified foreign financial institutions.” 

Many have piled into the market after Tadawul gained admission to global index rankings such as the MSCI marker this year.

Sunday’s document took further measures to strengthen the appeal of the IPO to foreigners, with the creation of a “specialized investor” category, subject to the approval of the CMA.

It is among these key foreign investing institutions that much of the debate will be focused, especially among those from Europe and North America.

In the run-up to the announcement, it was these investors that harbored the biggest doubts about valuation and governance concerns in the IPO. 

But Aramco is advised by the cream of financial institutions in Wall Street and the financial centers of Europe, which will be well paid to ensure that the IPO is a success among foreign investors.

 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco IPO Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

