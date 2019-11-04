You are here

Giordano MD Ishwar Chugani receives award

Ishwar Chugani, managing director of Giordano Middle East, receives the award from Younus Al-Mulla, chairman of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.
Ishwar Chugani, managing director of Giordano, received the 2019 Retail Professional of the Year Award at the recent Middle East Retail Congress and Awards, organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.
Chugani was selected for his outstanding work in steering Giordano to expand and penetrate markets beyond the Middle East. He has been at the helm of Giordano for the past 26 years and has over 40 years of retail experience in the region.
As managing director of Giordano Middle East, he heads the group’s business in the Middle East, India, Africa, Central Asia and Europe. Apart from his responsibilities at Giordano, Chugani is also a founding member of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers and the UAE Retail Business Group.

Dur Hospitality to develop 5-star hotel in Madinah

The agreement was signed by Sultan bin Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Dur Hospitality, and Haitham bin Mohammed Al-Fayez, CEO of Awqaf Investment Company, on Oct. 30 in Riyadh.
The General Authority for Awqaf has signed a strategic MoU with Dur Hospitality that aims to establish a private company tasked with developing a five-star hotel tower in the central area of Madinah.
The agreement was signed by Sultan bin Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Dur Hospitality, and Haitham bin Mohammed Al-Fayez, CEO of Awqaf Investment Company, on Oct. 30 in Riyadh.
Under this MoU, property number 125 will be leased with an area of 1,379 square meters to develop and operate a five-star hotel under the Makarem Hotels’ brand, a subsidiary of Dur Hospitality specialized in serving the two holy cities. The project land is strategically located in close proximity to the Prophet’s Mosque, on Abu Obeida bin Jarrah Road in the north side of the city.
Emad bin Saleh Al-Kharashi, governor of the General Authority for Awqaf, said the deal complements Awqaf’s investment strategy to enter partnerships with the private sector in order to contribute to the organization, preservation and development of Awqaf.

