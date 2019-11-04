You are here

  Hong Kong braces for protests as two critical after weekend clashes

A demonstrator hurls a firebomb during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP)
Reuters

Reuters

HONG KONG: Two people were in critical condition in Hong Kong, police said on Monday, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters, as China called for a “tougher” stance to end months of unrest that have roiled the Asian financial hub.

Riot police stormed several shopping malls on Sunday, including Cityplaza, packed with families and children in the eastern suburb of Taikoo Shing.

Protesters there had initially formed a peaceful human chain before facing off with police in skirmishes up and down escalators and spraying graffiti on a restaurant.

A man with a knife slashed several people and apparently bit off part of the ear of a politician. The wounded included a man believed to be the knife-wielder, whom protesters had beaten with sticks.

Police gave no details of the two left in critical condition.

Further demonstrations are planned this week as protesters keep up pressure for demands such as an independent inquiry into police behavior and the adoption of universal suffrage.

“Civil servants are ashamed of the crimes committed by the Hong Kong police force and the dictatorship of the Hong Kong government,” said the Citizens’ Press Conference, a pro-democracy group that plans a Monday night discussion on the clashes.

Chinese state media called for a “tougher line” against the protesters who vandalized state-run Xinhua news agency and other buildings, saying the violence damaged the city’s rule of law.

Protesters had smashed up and torched Xinhua’s office on Saturday in some of the worst violence in weeks, setting fire to metro stations and vandalising buildings, including an outlet of US coffee chain Starbucks.

Mainland businesses, including banks or companies seen as supportive of China’s ruling Communist Party, have been targeted by protesters angered by China’s perceived meddling with Hong Kong’s freedoms since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China has denied this and accuses foreign countries of inciting the protests.

In a statement, police condemned the “rioters’ violent and vandalistic acts” and vowed measures for public safety.

Tear gas accidentally aimed at a fireman on Saturday had been intended to disperse rioters, the police added.

“There was misunderstanding in the verbal communication between both sides,” they said on Monday. “The matter was tackled and resolved at the scene.”

French leader to raise ‘taboo’ topics in China

AFP

AFP

SHANGHAI, China: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in China on Monday to drum up new business deals, but under warning from his hosts to keep off thorny issues such as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Landing in the afternoon, Macron will begin his second official trip to China in the financial hub of Shanghai where he will attend an international import fair against the backdrop of the US-China trade war.

He will have dinner with President Xi Jinping before heading to Beijing, where the two will hold more talks, with French officials saying Macron will not shy away from “taboo” topics including Hong Kong and the mass detention of Muslims in China’s northwest Xinjiang region.

Human Rights Watch called on Macron to publicly press Xi to close “political education” camps in Xinjiang and respect Hong Kongers’ rights to participate in politics.

Zhu Jing, a European affairs official at the foreign ministry, said China has prepared the “friendliest and warmest welcome” for the French leader.

But Zhu also warned that on human rights, the two countries should have “constructive” dialogue and avoid “mutually criticizing each other or politicizing the issue.”

“Hong Kong and Xinjiang are matters of China’s internal affairs. It is not relevant to put them on the diplomatic agenda,” Zhu told reporters last week.

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of political unrest, with a new night of violence on Sunday in which a knife-wielding man wounded five people, including a local pro-democracy politician who had his ear bitten off.

Zhu also warned France against playing a “disruptive” role in the Indo-Pacific region or sending warships into Beijing-claimed territorial waters.
France angered China in April when a French frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

But Macron’s visit will focus on helping French companies strike new deals with the world’s second-largest economy.

France’s soft power will also be on display, with Macron inaugurating an offshoot of the Center Pompidou, the Paris modern art museum, in Shanghai’s West Bund cultural corridor.

A French presidential adviser said French companies expected to come away with around 40 contracts in agriculture, tourism, health and other sectors in which France is traditionally strong.

Macron will be Xi’s guest of honor at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday and the two leaders will have a private dinner with their wives that night.

The French leader’s meeting with the Chinese president will be their sixth in under three years, signalling the importance both place on the relationship between China and Europe.

The two leaders have used previous meetings over the past two years to stress their commitment to multilateralism in the face of US President Donald Trump’s “America First” brand of nationalism.

Sino-Franco dialogue is crucial at a time when “protectionism and unilateralism keep rising,” Zhu said.

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University, said the US tariff war is pushing China to seek closer ties with France and other European countries.

But, Cabestan cautioned, “the Europeans would be naive to believe that they can join China against Trump.”

Macron has also voiced concern over China’s massive investments in central and eastern Europe and huge trade surplus with the European Union, warning that European “naivete” toward Beijing is over.

