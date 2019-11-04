Five killed in Baghdad, three in Karbala during Iran consulate protest

You are here

Three protesters were shot dead overnight during a demonstration outside the Iranian consulate in Karbala, the head of the forensics department there told AFP on Nov. 4. (FILE/AFP/Mohammed Sawaf)
  • Security forces in Karbala fired live ammunition to disperse protesters
  • In Karbala late Sunday, protesters hung Iraqi flags on the concrete blocks surrounding the imposing Iranian consulate
KARBALA, Iraq: Three protesters were shot dead overnight during a demonstration outside the Iranian consulate in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala, the head of the forensics department there told AFP on Monday.

Another five were killed on Monday in Baghdad when security forces opened fire on demonstrators.   
Overnight, security forces in Karbala fired live ammunition to disperse protesters trying to scale the walls of the consulate in the southern city and torch it.
AFP correspondents witnessed protesters left motionless after suffering gunshot wounds, and the forensic medicine department later confirmed three people died.
More than 250 people have lost their lives since anti-government rallies broke out in Iraq on October 1, but officials have stopped providing casualty numbers.
In Karbala late Sunday, protesters hung Iraqi flags on the concrete blocks surrounding the imposing Iranian consulate and spray-painted “Karbala is free, Iran out, out!” on them.
Others threw rocks or shot fireworks over the walls into the consulate, then set fire to tires at the gates of the building as police officers looked on.

As the crowds grew, heavy gunfire and volleys of tear gas rang out.
“They’re not firing up in the air. They intend to kill, not disperse,” said one young protester wearing a medical mask to protect himself from the tear gas.
“They’re protecting the Iranian embassy while all we want is a country. Why are they killing their own countrymen for another country?“
Iraq has close but complicated ties with its eastern neighbor Iran, with whom it fought a deadly war in the 1980s but which now has significant political and economic sway in Iraq.
Every year, millions of Iranian pilgrims travel to the holy city of Karbala, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Baghdad, to visit the golden-domed mausoleum of Hussein, the prophet Mohammad’s grandson.
But many Iraqis protesting over the past month accuse Iran of being the primary sponsor of the corrupt, inefficient system they want to overthrow.
Tehran, meanwhile, has sought to clamp down the protests next door, with sources reporting top commander Qassem Soleimani making several visits to “advise” Iraqi authorities on coping with the rallies.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also slammed protests in Iraq and Lebanon as conspiracies by the US and others.

Topics: Iraq Iraq protests

BEIRUT: Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Monday, pressing a wave of demonstrations against the ruling elite that have plunged the country into political turmoil at a time of acute economic crisis.
The nationwide protests, which were ignited on Oct. 17 by a government proposal to tax WhatsApp calls, led Saad Al-Hariri to resign as prime minister last week. Formal consultations over the formation of a new cabinet have yet to begin.
After Hariri quit, protests had ebbed, roadblocks were lifted and banks reopened for the first time in two weeks on Friday.
But in the early hours of Monday, new roadblocks emerged on in Beirut and around the country, snarling major traffic arteries including the main seaside highway north and south of the capital. Schools called off plans to reopen and are now in their third week of closure.
“The slogan is ‘this revolution doesn’t know sleep, form the government today’,” said Hashem Adnan, one of several dozen protesters blocking the Ring Bridge in Beirut, demanding a new cabinet independent of the political elite which protesters accuse of corruption and steering Lebanon into economic crisis.
“People are continuing because you know you can’t trust this regime, any part of it,” he said.
In the northern city of Tripoli, demonstrator Rabih Al-Zein said protesters had escalated again because they do not trust the ruling elite to meet demands for a new administration that will act against corruption.
“We want technocrats (in government) and we want judges to fight corruption, recover stolen money and hold the government accountable,” he said.
Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. With growth around zero percent, a slowdown in capital inflows has led to a scarcity of US dollars and pressure on the pegged Lebanese pound.
Lebanon is one of the world’s most heavily indebted states and is widely seen to be in need of urgent moves that would narrow the government’s gaping deficit and revive confidence.
Though no formal capital controls were announced, customers encountered new restrictions on withdrawals of US dollars and transfers abroad when the banks opened on Friday.
Protesters in the southern city of Sidon mobilized outside government-run agencies and commmercial banks on Monday, forcing them to close, a witness said.
Hariri, who is aligned with Western and Gulf Arab states, continues in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government.
The prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim under the Lebanese sectarian system of government and President Michel Aoun must designate the politicians with most support among MPs.
Aoun, a Maronite Christian allied to the powerful, Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah, has yet to begin the formal consultations with MPs to designate the next prime minister.
On Saturday, the presidency said he was working to resolve “complications” first and would start the consultations soon.
Supporters of Aoun staged a big rally near the presidential palace on Sunday, followed by large anti-government protests in Beirut and other parts of the country later in the day.

Topics: Lebanon Protests Beirut

