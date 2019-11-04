You are here

  Dutch air strike killed dozens of civilians, Daesh fighters in 2015

Dutch air strike killed dozens of civilians, Daesh fighters in 2015

Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld (R) and Colonel aviator Peter Tankink attend a press conference in the Hague, the Netherlands, on November 4, 2019, about an attack by a Dutch F-16 on an IS car bomb factory in Hawija, Iraq, in 2015. (AFP)
Updated 04 November 2019
Reuters

  • The government of the Netherlands had not previously provided a detailed estimate of the number of deaths near Kirkuk
  • A bomb dropped by a Dutch F-16 fighter jet taking part in US-led counter-terrorism operations
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: A Dutch air strike against an alleged Daesh bomb factory in northern Iraq in 2015 killed about 70 people, including civilians and extremist fighters, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The government of the Netherlands had not previously provided a detailed estimate of the number of deaths in Hawija, near the city of Kirkuk.
A bomb dropped by a Dutch F-16 fighter jet taking part in US-led counter-terrorism operations on the night of June 2 “resulted in around 70 victims, including Daesh fighters and civilians,” Defense Minister Anna Bijleveld-Schouten wrote in a letter to parliament.
It was unclear precisely how many civilians were killed, the letter said, but the number of victims was higher than had been anticipated in the night-time raid, partly due to a series of blasts from explosives stored at the building, it said.
The facility was on an industrial site and “intelligence available to the Netherlands did not anticipate civilians deaths because there were no civilians living in the area near the target,” it said.
“After the raid there were a number of secondary and larger explosions that could not have been anticipated from earlier strikes on similar targets,” it said. “This caused the destruction of a large number of other buildings.”
In another air strike in the city of Mosul on the night of Sept. 20, 2015, a bomb hit a suspected Daesh headquarters that turned out to be a family home. The mistake was based on faulty intelligence, it said. Four civilian are believed to have been killed.
The incidents in Mosul and Hawija were investigated by Dutch prosecutors who did not find grounds for further prosecution, a statement said.
Dutch F-16s flew around 2,100 raids over Iraq as part of the anti-Daesh coalition between October 2014 and 2018, the ministry said.

Turkish court frees two journalists under supervision

Updated 21 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Turkish court frees two journalists under supervision

  • Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak were sentenced to 10 and a half years and eight years and nine months respectively
  • The journalists were accused of ties to the outlawed group of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of ordering a failed coup
Updated 21 min 27 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday ordered the release under supervision of two prominent journalists jailed over alleged links to the failed 2016 coup in the country.
Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak were sentenced to 10 and a half years and eight years and nine months respectively for “helping a terrorist group,” state news agency Anadolu reported.
Nevertheless, they were ordered freed under judicial control for time already served — around three years each.
Both were ordered not to leave the country.
They were accused of ties to the outlawed group of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of ordering the failed coup targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Altan and Ilicak, both respected intellectuals in Turkey, were sentenced to life in prison in 2018, but the Court of Cassation overturned the ruling in July this year.
The court said they should not have been tried over the attempted coup, but instead for the charge of “helping a terrorist group,” which carries a shorter prison sentence.
Erdogan accuses former ally-turned-foe Gulen of having ordered the attempted coup and lists his movement as a “terrorist” organization. Gulen has strongly denied any involvement in the failed coup bid.
It was unclear when the two journalists would be able to leave prison.
Altan, 69, is a novelist and journalist who founded the opposition Taraf newspaper, which has since shut down.
His brother, journalist Mehmet Altan, was acquitted by the court on Monday after being released last year.
Ilicak, 74, is a former MP who wrote for leading newspapers including Hurriyet.
Ahmed Altan and Ilicak have denied any involvement in the failed coup, calling such accusations “grotesque.”
They were accused of sending “subliminal messages” that an overthrow of the government was imminent during a televised panel hosted by Ilicak.
Altan cut a defiant figure during Monday’s hearing, saying: “If you want to keep me in jail, do so for as long as you want. I’m not afraid,” Turkish media reported.
“I prefer to spend the rest of my life in prison than to give in to fear,” he reportedly added.
Both Altan and Ilicak were arrested during a mass crackdown on journalists that followed the coup bid.
Altan wrote a book about his time in prison called “I Will Never See the World Again.”
Turkey ranked 157 out of 180 countries in the 2019 World Press Freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders.

