You are here

  • Home
  • UAE announces major new oil, gas discoveries

UAE announces major new oil, gas discoveries

ADNOC CEO Sultan Al-Jaber, right, said, ‘we are very pleased and honored to have enabled the UAE to move from the seventh to the sixth-largest oil and gas reserves in both global rankings.’ (Reuters)
Updated 04 November 2019
AFP

UAE announces major new oil, gas discoveries

  • The UAE’s Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) said the new discoveries included seven billion barrels of crude oil and 58 trillion cubic feet of natural gas
  • That raised UAE crude oil reserves to 105 billion barrels, overtaking neighbor Kuwait for the world’s sixth largest oil deposits
Updated 04 November 2019
AFP

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates, a leading OPEC producer, on Monday announced “significant” oil and gas discoveries and launched a new pricing mechanism for Abu Dhabi flagship Murban crude.

The Gulf state’s highest energy decision-making body, the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), said the new discoveries included seven billion barrels of crude oil and 58 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

That raised UAE crude oil reserves to 105 billion barrels, overtaking neighbor Kuwait for the world’s sixth largest oil deposits, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) said in a statement.

Natural gas reserves were also boosted to 273 trillion cubic feet (7.7 billion cubic meters), ADNOC said. In addition, the UAE discovered about 160 trillion cubic feet of unconventional natural gas.

UAE pumps about three million barrels of oil per day (bpd) and produces some 10.5 billion cubic feet of raw natural gas, according to ADNOC.

“We are very pleased and honored to have enabled the UAE to move from the seventh to the sixth-largest oil and gas reserves in both global rankings,” said ADNOC CEO Sultan Al-Jaber.

The SPC also gave its approval to list ADNOC’s Murban crude oil on an internationally recognized exchange, with the goal of boosting the UAE’s position as an energy provider, particularly to fast-growing Asian markets.

“The initiative will enable our customers and other market participants to better price, manage and trade their purchases of Murban,” which pumps some 1.7 million bpd, Jaber said.

Last year, ADNOC granted concession rights in existing and new oilfields and earmarked some $132 billion to invest in the oil sector over the next five years.

ADNOC plans to boost crude output capacity to four million bpd in 2020 and to five million bpd a decade later.

Topics: ADNOC Sultan Al-Jaber UAE

Related

Corporate News
ADNOC boss bags New Silk Road CEO of Year Award
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution ‘to expand in Saudi Arabia’

Philippines’ Cebu Air signs deal for $4.8bn Airbus aircraft

Updated 04 November 2019
Reuters

Philippines’ Cebu Air signs deal for $4.8bn Airbus aircraft

  • The budget carrier, Cebu Pacific, is turning to larger and fuel-efficient jets for expansion
  • The new Airbus aircraft will cut fuel emissions and costs per seat
Updated 04 November 2019
Reuters

PHILIPPINES: Philippines’ Cebu Air Inc. has finalized the purchase of 16 long-range Airbus A330 neo jets worth $4.8 billion at list prices, the airline said on Monday.
The budget carrier, which operates 74 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320s, under the brand Cebu Pacific, is turning to larger and fuel-efficient jets for expansion, despite limited slots at the main gateway in the Philippine capital.
Scheduled to be delivered between 2021 and 2024, the 16 A330neo aircraft will be deployed on routes in the Philippines, Asia, Australia and the Middle East, Cebu Air said in a statement.
Reuters first reported that Cebu Air was close to buying A330neo or Boeing 787 aircraft in May.
In June, Cebu Air signed a signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire 16 A330neos, 10 A321XLRs and five A320neos, worth about $6 billion in total at list prices, during the Paris Air Show.
The new Airbus aircraft will cut fuel emissions and costs per seat, said Cebu Air Chief Executive Lance Gokongwei, adding that it would also help maximize seating capacity and the airline’s valuable slots in Manila and other major Asian cities.

Topics: Airbus Philippines air travel

Related

Business & Economy
US imposes tariffs on EU goods, targets Airbus
Business & Economy
Airbus hit by series of cyberattacks on suppliers

Latest updates

Saudi tourism body to launch ninth season of Green Arabian Peninsula project
Saudi Arabia hosts ‘Sustainable Marine Development’ conference with IMO
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is ‘deep-tech heat’ of Saudi economy
GACA chief discusses aviation issues with regional counterparts
Saudi central bank launches national campaign to combat financial crime

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.