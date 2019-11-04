You are here

UK reduces its terror threat level to ‘substantial’

The aftermath of the March 22 terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge in London. (File photo: Reuters)
Updated 04 November 2019
AP

  • “Substantial continues to indicate a high level of threat," Home Secretary Priti Patel said in the statement
LONDON: Security officials downgraded Britain’s terrorism threat level on Monday from “severe” to “substantial,” with officials saying the country now sees an attack as “likely” rather than “highly likely.” 
The assessment was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center, an independent expert body that evaluates intelligence, terrorist capability and intentions. It was announced in a written ministerial statement to Parliament.
“Despite the change in the threat level, terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said in the statement. “Substantial continues to indicate a high level of threat; and an attack might well occur without further warning.”
The change in the level is a positive development but hasn’t eliminated the threat of terrorism, said the head of counterterrorism policing, Neil Basu. He said about 800 investigations are still underway nationally and 24 attack plots have been thwarted since March 2017, when 52-year-old Khalid Masood fatally struck four people with a car at Westminster Bridge then fatally stabbed a police officer before security forces shot and killed him in a courtyard outside Parliament.
“It is vital that we all maintain a high level of vigilance and continue to invest in strong protective security measures to deter future attacks,” Basu said. He added that with the pending holidays and December election, “our towns and cities will be extremely busy.” “So we appeal to everyone to please remain vigilant.”
The UK’s terror threat was last listed as “substantial” in August 2014; since then it has held steady at “severe,” briefly rising to “critical” in May and September 2017.

UK terror

  • Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak were sentenced to 10 and a half years and eight years and nine months respectively
  • The journalists were accused of ties to the outlawed group of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of ordering a failed coup
Updated 04 November 2019
AFP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday ordered the release under supervision of two prominent journalists jailed over alleged links to the failed 2016 coup in the country.
Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak were sentenced to 10 and a half years and eight years and nine months respectively for “helping a terrorist group,” state news agency Anadolu reported.
Nevertheless, they were ordered freed under judicial control for time already served — around three years each.
Both were ordered not to leave the country.
They were accused of ties to the outlawed group of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of ordering the failed coup targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Altan and Ilicak, both respected intellectuals in Turkey, were sentenced to life in prison in 2018, but the Court of Cassation overturned the ruling in July this year.
The court said they should not have been tried over the attempted coup, but instead for the charge of “helping a terrorist group,” which carries a shorter prison sentence.
Erdogan accuses former ally-turned-foe Gulen of having ordered the attempted coup and lists his movement as a “terrorist” organization. Gulen has strongly denied any involvement in the failed coup bid.
It was unclear when the two journalists would be able to leave prison.
Altan, 69, is a novelist and journalist who founded the opposition Taraf newspaper, which has since shut down.
His brother, journalist Mehmet Altan, was acquitted by the court on Monday after being released last year.
Ilicak, 74, is a former MP who wrote for leading newspapers including Hurriyet.
Ahmed Altan and Ilicak have denied any involvement in the failed coup, calling such accusations “grotesque.”
They were accused of sending “subliminal messages” that an overthrow of the government was imminent during a televised panel hosted by Ilicak.
Altan cut a defiant figure during Monday’s hearing, saying: “If you want to keep me in jail, do so for as long as you want. I’m not afraid,” Turkish media reported.
“I prefer to spend the rest of my life in prison than to give in to fear,” he reportedly added.
Both Altan and Ilicak were arrested during a mass crackdown on journalists that followed the coup bid.
Altan wrote a book about his time in prison called “I Will Never See the World Again.”
Turkey ranked 157 out of 180 countries in the 2019 World Press Freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders.

Turkey Ahmet Altan Nazli Ilicak Fethullah Gulen

