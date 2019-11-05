Radical Pakistani cleric mulls move after PM won’t resign

You are here

Supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam walk on a section of road closed for an anti-government march, in Islamabad on Sunday. (AP)
  • Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s followers, many of them students of his religious schools, started out last week from the southern port city of Karachi
ISLAMABAD: A radical Pakistani cleric, who galvanized tens of thousands of followers to march on Islamabad, will meet with opposition politicians Monday to consider his next move after a deadline he imposed for the prime minister to resign passed without Imran Khan stepping down.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s followers, many of them students of his religious schools, started out last week from the southern port city of Karachi, marching to Islamabad where they have since camped out on the city’s outskirts for three days.

Rehman accuses Khan of bad governance and demands the government follow radical Islamic laws. Khan has ignored the protesters’ demands.

Rehman’s radical religious schools have provided men for both the Afghan Taliban militant group and the anti-government Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Bilal Bhutto-Zardari, the co-leader of the left-leaning Pakistan People’s party, once led by the late Benazir Bhutto, has said his party will not join Rehman in the sit-in. While his party supports Rehman’s call for Khan to resign, it is not ready to take part in the sit-in, he said without elaborating.

Rehman has come under attack by human rights activists who have criticized his fiery speeches as well as his refusal to allow women at his protest march. Even women journalists were barred from the rallies until an outcry forced him to relent.

In his speeches, Rehman has attacked the minority Ahmadi sect.

Rahman has also staunchly defended a controversial blasphemy law that carried a death sentence for anyone found guilty of insulting Islam.

Khan has said he won’t be driven from power but has allowed Rahman’s rally to go on, provided it remain in a designated area on Islamabad’s outskirts.

Authorities stepped up security and brought in large containers to protect the Pakistani capital’s so-called Red Zone, which houses the Parliament, government offices and most foreign embassies.

Topics: Pakistan

HONG KONG: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s surprise meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was a “vote of confidence” in her government’s ability to tackle five months of anti-government protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, a senior official said Tuesday.

Xi met Lam on the sidelines of a trade event in Shanghai on Monday night amid signals from China’s central government that it may tighten its grip on Hong Kong to quell the unrest that had at times challenged Chinese rule.

When asked if Xi had voiced concern about Lam’s handling of the unrest, Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said: “The reverse is true.

“The very fact that he is so busy that he found time to meet (Lam) really is a vote of confidence in ourselves” and underlined the importance that Beijing attaches to Hong Kong, Cheung said at a news conference.

Xi “has a high degree of confidence in the chief executive and also certainly the work of the present government and the political team, so all these are pretty reassuring to us,” he added.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi expressed his government’s “high degree of trust” in Lam to stabilize the situation after she briefed him on the crisis.

But Xi also “demanded unswerving efforts to stop and punish violent activities in accordance with the law” as restoring order was a top priority for Hong Kong, Xinhua said. He also called for more dialogue and efforts to improve people’s livelihoods in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

The protests began in June against an extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be sent for trials in mainland China, which many saw as infringing on Hong Kong’s judicial freedoms and other rights that were guaranteed when the former British colony return to China in 1997.

Lam abandoned the bill three months into the protests, but the movement by then had grown into calls for greater democracy and police accountability and had become the biggest challenge to Xi since he came to power in 2012.

The protests in recent weeks have been marked by violence as hardcore anti-government demonstrators set fires and trashed facilities in clashes with police who used tear gas, and as brawls occurred between the demonstrators and pro-Chinese activists.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested since June and in one incident of violence Sunday, a knife-wielding man believed to be a Chinese supporter slashed two people after an argument and bit off part of a politician’s ear outside a mall. Police said they arrested the assailant as well as two men who attacked him.

On Saturday, a mob battered a Beijing supporter unconscious and stripped him naked in a scene captured by local media.

