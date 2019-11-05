You are here

Argentine, Mexican leaders meet on trade and cooperation

Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez (L) and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talking during a meeting at the National Palace in Mexico City, on November 4, 2019. (File/AFP)
  • Fernández said his inauguration Dec. 10 “is not a magical date” after which the problems he blames on his predecessor will be quickly solved
  • Fernández said the meeting barely touched on the political standoff in Venezuela because both men’s stances are well-known
MEXICO CITY: Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernández met with his Mexican soon-to-be counterpart Monday seeking to boost bilateral and regional cooperation in his first foreign trip since winning election last month.

Fernández said topics of discussion with Andrés Manuel López Obrador in their private conversations at Mexico’s National Palace included improving what he described as a deteriorated commercial relationship and mutual concerns over political upheaval in countries like Chile and Ecuador.

He said they barely touched on the political standoff in Venezuela because both men’s stances are well-known.

Fernández said the two shared a similar vision of how to see the Americas and the world, and outlined a regional vision prioritizing equality and boosting marginalized people.

“They are alternatives to what has ruled in recent years, for example in Argentina, and it is a return to finding a political system that returns the equity lost in Latin America, the equilibrium lost in Latin America, the social equality lost in Latin America,” Fernández said in a news conference following the encounter.

He expressed “satisfaction in meeting with someone who thinks so similarly to me.”

After topping conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri on Oct. 27, a key South American partner would have normally been a more likely first stop for Fernández rather than Mexico City, which is a 10-hour flight from Buenos Aires and is far more closely tied to the United States commercially and otherwise.

But there were few good options close to home. The likes of Brazil and Colombia are run by conservative governments with which Fernández has little in common ideologically. Left-led countries like Venezuela and Bolivia are in the midst of political crises. Neighboring Chile is both conservative-led and in the midst of deadly political protests, and analysts say visiting there would have been seen as validating the government’s use of force against demonstrators.

So the president-elect turned to the northern hemisphere and López Obrador, a like-minded, center-left politician who’s often referred to by his initials, “AMLO,” and who regularly espouses nonconfrontation and nonintervention in others’ affairs as a cornerstone of Mexico’s foreign policy since taking office last December.

“Mexico is far away, with few ties,” said Shannon O’Neil, senior fellow for Latin America Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, “but rhetorically leftist, so safe.”

“I think (Fernández) is trying to situate himself publicly within Latin America and that rules out a very large number of countries,” agreed Gregory Weeks, a political scientist specializing in Latin America at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

“And so what he’s able to say is that ‘I align myself more or less along the same lines as AMLO,’ and so symbolically he can go forward from there. He’s established that ‘I prioritize the left,’ and then he can visit Brazil or other countries after that.”

Argentina is mired in a crisis of its unknown with rampant inflation, deep indebtedness and widespread poverty, and Fernández said his inauguration Dec. 10 “is not a magical date” after which the problems he blames on his predecessor will be quickly solved.

“On Dec. 10 the government changes, the economic reality does not,” he warned, adding that Argentina’s external debt rose in the last three years to 95 percent of GDP, 40 percent of his compatriots will be in poverty when he takes office and resolving the crisis won’t be easy.

As for the debt, he said: “It’s not that we don’t want to pay ... obligations must be met. What they must understand is that we cannot fulfill it by asking our people for more sacrifice.”

Fernández said Argentina and Mexico share deep cultural ties and Argentina owes the North American nation “an eternal debt of gratitude” for taking in the thousands who fled to political exile during the military dictatorship decades ago.

He said the commercial relationship fell by the wayside and now the challenge is to build it back up. Later Monday he was to meet with Mexican private sector leaders to encourage them to do business in Argentina, and he said he hoped to meet with billionaire Carlos Slim, one of the world’s wealthiest men.

“Argentina needs investment,” Fernández said.

“To what extent we can we are going to try to help in the acquisition of goods produced in Argentina so the people of Argentina — with their new government — can confront the economic crisis and so there may be growth and well-being in Argentina,” López Obrador said Monday.

Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch

  • State election officials are piloting the $106 million system in six mostly rural counties holding elections Tuesday for mayors, city councils and school boards
  • Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to use the new machines in all 159 counties for Georgia’s presidential primaries in March
ATLANTA: A handful of local elections in Georgia are being used to test new voting machines that combine touchscreens with a printed ballot, part of the state’s rush to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire its outdated, paperless system before any votes are cast in 2020.

State election officials are piloting the $106 million system in six mostly rural counties holding elections Tuesday for mayors, city councils and school boards. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to use the new machines in all 159 counties for Georgia’s presidential primaries in March.

The way Georgia conducts elections next year will be closely watched nationally after the officials faced a torrent of criticism in 2018. Problems including two-hour waits at some polling sites, security breaches that left voters’ registration information exposed and accusations that strict voter ID laws suppressed turnout led to lawsuits and changes in state law that included switching election systems.

A federal judge in August upped the pressure for a new system. US District Court Judge Amy Totenberg gave Georgia until Jan. 1 to retire the election system in use since 2002, calling it “seriously flawed.”

And while the new machines will create a paper record, a positive trial run Tuesday isn’t likely to satisfy advocates for greater election integrity. They insist the new system remains vulnerable and fails to deliver the auditable results they demand.

“Even if everything goes smoothly, that doesn’t solve the problems,” said Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance.

Election officials in the six counties chosen to test the new machines said more than 9,300 voters had few problems during three weeks of advance voting ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

“It’s been a whole lot better than I thought it would be,” said Rickey Kittle, election board chairman for Catoosa County near the Tennessee line.

“When you change anything, you always fear for the worst. It just didn’t happen.”

The new machines work similarly to the old ones with voters making choices on touchscreens.

But the new machines, unlike the old, print a paper ballot with a computer code and a list of votes being cast. That printout is inserted into a scanner that reads the code and stores the votes electronically for tabulation. Printouts are retained in case an election must be audited later.

Those getting familiar with the system have already begun sizing it up.

Some note the typeface on the new printed ballots might be small for some eyes. Lowndes County near the Georgia-Florida line had magnifying glasses on hand for voters if needed, said Tiffany Linkswiler, the assistant elections superintendent.

Linkswiler and Carol Heard, elections supervisor for Decatur County in southwest Georgia, said a few voters making final checks caught mistakes. The erroneous ballots were voided and they cast new ones.

“We had two spoiled ballots, which shows me at least two voters paid attention to their ballots after they printed them out,” Heard said. “So that’s a good sign. It means there’s that opportunity” to correct errors.

But Marks said poll observers for the Coalition for Good Governance saw many voters scan ballots without bothering to check them for accuracy.

If computer-generated ballots are cast without voters reviewing them, she said, audits are meaningless because “you don’t know what the voter intended.”

Advocates and individual Georgia voters who sued over the state’s old machines are now challenging the new ones in court. They have requests pending, asking the judge to stop the statewide rollout of the new machines.

That’s why Cobb County in suburban Atlanta is running a different test Tuesday, using hand-marked paper ballots that are scanned electronically. That option is Georgia’s backup plan for 2020 if the judge rules against the new machines.

