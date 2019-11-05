You are here

Xi meets Lam in 'vote of confidence' over Hong Kong protests

Demonstrators wearing masks gather during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP)
HONG KONG: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s surprise meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was a “vote of confidence” in her government’s ability to tackle five months of anti-government protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, a senior official said Tuesday.

Xi met Lam on the sidelines of a trade event in Shanghai on Monday night amid signals from China’s central government that it may tighten its grip on Hong Kong to quell the unrest that had at times challenged Chinese rule.

When asked if Xi had voiced concern about Lam’s handling of the unrest, Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said: “The reverse is true.

“The very fact that he is so busy that he found time to meet (Lam) really is a vote of confidence in ourselves” and underlined the importance that Beijing attaches to Hong Kong, Cheung said at a news conference.

Xi “has a high degree of confidence in the chief executive and also certainly the work of the present government and the political team, so all these are pretty reassuring to us,” he added.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi expressed his government’s “high degree of trust” in Lam to stabilize the situation after she briefed him on the crisis.

But Xi also “demanded unswerving efforts to stop and punish violent activities in accordance with the law” as restoring order was a top priority for Hong Kong, Xinhua said. He also called for more dialogue and efforts to improve people’s livelihoods in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

The protests began in June against an extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be sent for trials in mainland China, which many saw as infringing on Hong Kong’s judicial freedoms and other rights that were guaranteed when the former British colony return to China in 1997.

Lam abandoned the bill three months into the protests, but the movement by then had grown into calls for greater democracy and police accountability and had become the biggest challenge to Xi since he came to power in 2012.

The protests in recent weeks have been marked by violence as hardcore anti-government demonstrators set fires and trashed facilities in clashes with police who used tear gas, and as brawls occurred between the demonstrators and pro-Chinese activists.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested since June and in one incident of violence Sunday, a knife-wielding man believed to be a Chinese supporter slashed two people after an argument and bit off part of a politician’s ear outside a mall. Police said they arrested the assailant as well as two men who attacked him.

On Saturday, a mob battered a Beijing supporter unconscious and stripped him naked in a scene captured by local media.

Chile protests resume, demonstrations crimp economic growth

  • The latest protest came after a short break in the weekslong wave of demonstrations in which 20 people have died in clashes
  • Most Chileans starting last week were on a long holiday weekend and Monday’s protest was relatively small compared to earlier demonstrations
SANTIAGO, Chile: Thousands of Chileans took to the streets again Monday to demand better social services, some clashing with police, as protesters demanded an end to economic inequality even as the government announced that weeks of demonstrations are hurting the country’s economic growth.

The latest protest came after a short break in the weekslong wave of demonstrations in which 20 people have died in clashes amid looting and arson that forced the cancelation of two upcoming major international summits in what is considered one of Latin America’s wealthiest countries.

Most Chileans starting last week were on a long holiday weekend and Monday’s protest was relatively small compared to earlier demonstrations.

But the thousands who turned out showed that protest movement did not appear to be fizzling.

Most demonstrators supporting the leaderless national movement marched peacefully, but some groups threw rocks and firebombs at riot police officers — who responded with volleys of tear gas and water cannon blasts to try to disperse the crowds.

The government said that at least six police officers were injured, including two who were attacked and set on fire with Molotov cocktails.

The demonstrations began last month after the government announced a hike in subway fares and transformed into a leaderless national movement with broader demands over education, health services and economic inequality.

Santiago’s subway system has said that it has suffered nearly $400 million in damages, while businesses in Chile are estimated to have lost more than $1.4 billion in damages to arson, looting and lost sales.

Before the marchers gathered, Finance Minister Ignacio Briones warned that negative economic impacts from the protests in the country that is the planet’s leading copper producer forced officials to lower their 2019 economic growth prediction to between 2 percent and 2.2 percent from 2.6 percent.

His announcement was met with disdain by protesters who said they have not shared in Chile’s economic prosperity.

Marcos Díaz, a 51-year-old teacher protesting in the capital of Santiago, said big corporations have been the biggest beneficiaries.

“Through all these years of democracy, we’ve been living with a minimum wage that puts 60 percent of the workers below the poverty line,” he said. “Growth is a fallacy invented by this model to hide the inequality of this country.”

Accountant Veronica Gonzalez said even though she believes people are losing money from the protests, they’ll get it back later and that “this fight has to go on anyway.”

Protesters have slammed what they label a “neoliberal” economic model that on the surface makes Chile seem like a Latin American economic success story — masking a widely criticized pension system and hybrid public and private health and educations systems that give better benefits to the rich, who can afford to pay more.

Many protesters are demanding a new constitution to replace the 1980 charter written under Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 military dictatorship. It allows many social services and natural resources, including water, to be wholly or partially privatized.

From afar, Chile has been viewed a regional success story under democratically elected presidents on the left and right. A free-market consensus has driven growth up, poverty down and won Chile the Latin America’s highest score on the United Nations Human Development Index, a blend of life expectancy, education and national income per capita.

And in 2010, Chile became the second Latin member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, after Mexico.

But a 2017 UN report found that the richest 1 percent of Chile’s population earns 33 percent of the nation’s wealth. That helps make Chile the most unequal country in the OECD, slightly worse than Mexico.

President Sebastián Piñera is a billionaire and one of the country’s richest men. Piñera has replaced the heads of several ministries with generally younger officials seen as more centrist and accessible and introduced a series of economic reforms, including increases in the minimum wage and lowest state pensions. But he has struggled to contain the protests and is facing calls to resign.

“The challenge for the movement is too keep the pressure on Piñera. As the government and the opposition are now negotiating reforms and Congress is advancing some of those reforms, there are high chances of the movement splitting into the more radical and the moderate wings,” said Patricio Navia, a political scientist at New York University.

“The radical wing wants Piñera to resign and the more moderate groups want to cash in and get some reforms passed that will have a positive impact on the lives of people, especially increases in pensions and the minimum wage,” he said.

