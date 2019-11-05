You are here

India’s IndiGo and Qatar Airways to announce codeshare deal

IndiGo flies to 60 international destinations including Turkey, China, Vietnam, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
NEW DELHI: India’s largest airline, IndiGo , and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business announcement on Thursday, which media reports said would involve a codeshare agreement.
Qatar has in the past shown interest in investing in IndiGo but the Indian airline has resisted.
“We are very interested in IndiGo ... We are talking to IndiGo of doing codeshare, joint flights but not yet an equity stake in the airline,” Qatar Airways chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, told Reuters in an interview in August.
Al Baker said they had talked to IndiGo but the airline was “not yet ready to take a foreign investor.” When it is ready, Qatar would be interested, he had said at the time.
Television news channels, citing other agencies, said on Tuesday Qatar Airways was not looking at a stake purchase in IndiGo.
Any deal, however, would come at a time when IndiGo’s two co-founders, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, have been embroiled in a dispute about corporate governance of the airline, sparking concern among investors it could have an impact on the airline’s valuation and strategy.
IndiGo, which has about 40 percent share of the domestic Indian market, is planning an aggressive push into more international destinations.
The airline’s chief executive, Ronojoy Dutta, and al Baker would “talk about the vision and future for both the airlines,” they said in the statement.
Last week, IndiGo placed a historic order for 300 Airbus A320neo family planes, including the newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family called the A321XLR.
IndiGo flies to 60 international destinations including Turkey, China, Vietnam, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia, which it added this year.

Topics: aviation IndiGo Qatar Airways

OPEC sees its oil market share shrinking, lowers demand view

OPEC sees its oil market share shrinking, lowers demand view

  • OPEC’s production of crude oil and other liquids is expected to decline to 32.8 million barrels per day by 2024
VIENNA: OPEC will supply a diminishing amount of oil in the next five years as output of US shale and other rival sources expands, the exporter group said, despite a growing appetite for energy fed by global economic expansion.
OPEC’s production of crude oil and other liquids is expected to decline to 32.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2024, the group said in its 2019 World Oil Outlook published on Tuesday. That compares with 35 million bpd in 2019.
Rising climate activism in the West and widening use of alternative fuels are putting the strength of long-term oil demand under more scrutiny. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its medium- and long-term oil demand forecasts in the report.
OPEC supply has been falling in the last few years under a pact with Russia and other non-members to support the market. The resulting higher oil prices have bolstered non-OPEC output and OPEC is expected to restrain output in 2020.
“Non-OPEC supply prospects have been revised up sharply, as US tight oil, in particular, has again outperformed expectations,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo wrote in the foreword of the report, using another term for shale.
The United States has pushed its oil output to record highs due to a shale revolution that allowed new technology to tap reserves previously deemed uneconomic. OPEC supply has declined as a result of voluntary curbs and US sanctions on OPEC members Venezuela and Iran.
Vienna-based OPEC expects supply of US tight oil to reach 16.9 million bpd in 2024 from 12.0 million bpd in 2019, although the expansion will slow and peak at 17.4 million bpd in 2029.
OPEC, a 14-country, Middle East-dominated producer group that counts world No. 1 oil exporter Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran among its members, cut its forecast for global oil demand over the medium term.
The organization, which pumps almost a third of global oil supply, now sees oil consumption in 2023 reaching 103.9 million bpd, down from 104.5 million bpd in last year’s report.
Longer-term, oil demand is expected to increase by 12 million bpd to reach 110.6 million bpd by 2040, also lower than last year’s forecast.
OPEC cited a recent lowering of economic growth forecasts plus efficiency gains and use of other fuels for the lower demand outlook. It said it expected oil use in industrialized countries, or those in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, to decline after 2020.
Electric cars, while still a very small share of the global fleet, are “gaining momentum,” OPEC said. They will account for nearly half of all new passenger cars in OECD countries by 2040, almost a quarter of those in China and more than 26% globally.
OPEC still hopes to boost production in coming decades thanks to its abundant and cheap-to-extract reserves. It expects supply from non-OPEC producers to hit a high of 72.6 million bpd in 2026 and fall to 66.4 million bpd by 2040.
“In the long term,” Barkindo wrote, “it is OPEC that will be expected to meet the majority of oil demand requirements.”

Topics: Oil energy OPEC Markets

