Air France-KLM plans sales and efficiency drive to lift profit

Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Smith poses during a photo session in Paris on November 4, 2019. (AFP)
  • The group also pledged to drive costs lower by speeding up the renewal of its fleet and being more flexible in managing the combined Air France-KLM fleet of more than 500 aircraft
PARIS: Air France-KLM will combine a sales drive with efficiencies including better fleet management to lift profit margins to 7-8 percent over the medium term, the airline group’s CEO Ben Smith told investors on Tuesday.
“The Air France-KLM group has all the assets to regain its leadership position,” Smith said in a company statement ahead of his first major strategy presentation since joining from Air Canada last year.
After a wave of 2018 strikes that grounded flights and cost €335 million ($373 million), the Franco-Dutch group has stabilized under Smith’s leadership thanks to union deals that have pushed up wage costs but increased operating flexibility.
Air France’s operating margin came in at 4.8 percent for the first 9 months of 2019, a 1.7 point decline from the same period a year earlier.
Under his new five-year plan, Smith vowed to lift profitability and restore dividends by “simplifying our fleet, clarifying our brand and market positioning and unlocking significant commercial and operational flexibility” thanks to labor deals. Air France-KLM has not paid a dividend since 2008.
The group also pledged to drive costs lower by speeding up the renewal of its fleet and being more flexible in managing the combined Air France-KLM fleet of more than 500 aircraft.
Air France-KLM took a €100 million charge last quarter to retire its Airbus A380 superjumbos early and replace them with more fuel-efficient planes.
Smith also overcame Dutch objections earlier this year to push through an integration plan combining management of the Air France and KLM aircraft fleets, which were still being handled separately 15 years after the airlines merged.
Air France-KLM shares were down 1.1 percent at €10.45. The stock has risen 11.5 percent so far this year, partly in anticipation of Smith’s mid-term performance plan.
To boost sales, the group said it aimed to sharpen the focus of its three main airline brands.

Topics: Air France-KLM

Moody’s downgrades Lebanon, cites default risk

Updated 47 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Moody’s downgrades Lebanon, cites default risk

  • Lebanon’s issuer rating, which was lowered from Caa1, remained under review for downgrade
  • The price of Lebanon’s dollar eurobonds fell by more than 2 cents in the dollar
Updated 47 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded Lebanon’s rating to Caa2, citing the increased likelihood of a debt rescheduling it would classify as a default, following protests that toppled the government and shook investor confidence.
Lebanon’s issuer rating, which was lowered from Caa1, remained under review for downgrade, Moody’s said. Moody’s classifies Caa ratings as very high credit risk.
“In the absence of rapid and significant policy change, a rapidly deteriorating balance of payments and deposit outflows will bring GDP growth to or below zero, further stoking social discontent, undermining debt sustainability and increasingly threatening the viability of the peg,” the ratings agency said.
Several weeks of protests have led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, stalling the chances of reforms to the 2020 budget and further draining Lebanon’s already depleted foreign exchange reserves.
In a sign of Lebanon’s increasing financial stress, the cost of insuring its debt has touched record levels in recent weeks and eurobond yields have risen to distressed levels. On Tuesday, the price of Lebanon’s dollar eurobonds fell by more than 2 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
Moody’s said it expected the central bank’s usable foreign exchange buffer of about $5-10 billion will “likely be consumed” by the government’s forthcoming external debt service payments estimated at $6.5 billion this year and next, including a $1.5 billion maturity on Nov. 28.
The rating and review for further downgrade “reflect the increasing likelihood of a debt rescheduling or other credit negative liability management exercise that could result in private sector holders of government liabilities suffering significant losses,” Moody’s said.
That would constitute a default under Moody’s definition, it added.
Lebanon has never defaulted on its external debt, despite frequent bouts of political and security instability.
The central bank’s holdings of government securities implied Lebanon had options for debt management in the near-term that would limit losses for the private sector in the event of a default, Moody’s said.
Options such as debt maturity extension or debt cancelation involving the central bank’s debt holdings amounting to 50% of GDP could help as long as the currency’s peg to the US dollar remained, the agency said.
“However, those options are diminishing the longer Lebanon’s economic and political crisis persists,” it added.

Topics: Lebanon Moody's

