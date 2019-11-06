You are here

The rise of rooftop farming in space-starved Hong Kong

Students thin out their plants on a Kowloon Tong rooftop in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
  Once a cluster of fishing and farming villages, Hong Kong is now one of the most densely packed cities on Earth, with 7.4 million people living on a quarter of its 1,100 square km of land
HONG KONG: At the top of a three-story building in Hong Kong, with car horns blasting on the streets below, Jim Fung teaches a dozen students how to thin out choi sum vegetables.
“Always use the resources you have,” the instructor said as he placed shredded office paper into soil-filled plastic crates and wound string around bamboo sticks to make support frames.
Fung was coaching the first cohort of students in an academy run by social enterprise Rooftop Republic to teach a new generation of urban farmers as demand for their skills soars.
The organization is spearheading a movement to turn Hong Kong’s idle rooftops and urban spaces into farms to help residents reconnect with nature and make the finance hub more liveable.
Once a cluster of fishing and farming villages, Hong Kong is now one of the most densely packed cities on Earth, with 7.4 million people living on a quarter of its 1,100 square km of land.
The rest is mainly country parks and rural areas, but living in skyscrapers and working long hours has caused Hong Kongers to lose touch with the nature around them, say students at the academy.
“We’ve become detached from the history of the sea and land that Hong Kong had,” said Jessica Cheng, a Rooftop Republic student who works for a philanthropic organization.
Andrew Tsui, one of Rooftop Republic’s three co-founders, said he wants the academy to be “Le Cordon Bleu” (a famous cookery school) of urban farming.
To him, that means a place where graduates become masters of the practice and at the same time become “stewards of our planet, our well-being, and our communities,” he said.
Founded in 2015, Rooftop Republic has set up more than 50 urban farms so far.

It launched its academy in March, starting with events and workshops. The organization’s first urban farming course, which began last month, teaches students botany, organic farming and how to manage soil, pests, weeds and water resources.
Their classroom sits atop the headquarters of Hong Kong’s Business Environment Council, a nonprofit promoting sustainability in the world’s second most-expensive city for property after Monaco, according to global realtor Knight Frank.
Since 2008 more than 60 rooftop farms have sprouted up around Hong Kong, covering 15,000 square meters, said Mathew Pryor, who heads the University of Hong Kong’s landscape architecture division.

 

Air France-KLM plans sales and efficiency drive to lift profit

Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Smith poses during a photo session in Paris on November 4, 2019. (AFP)
  The group also pledged to drive costs lower by speeding up the renewal of its fleet and being more flexible in managing the combined Air France-KLM fleet of more than 500 aircraft
PARIS: Air France-KLM will combine a sales drive with efficiencies including better fleet management to lift profit margins to 7-8 percent over the medium term, the airline group’s CEO Ben Smith told investors on Tuesday.
“The Air France-KLM group has all the assets to regain its leadership position,” Smith said in a company statement ahead of his first major strategy presentation since joining from Air Canada last year.
After a wave of 2018 strikes that grounded flights and cost €335 million ($373 million), the Franco-Dutch group has stabilized under Smith’s leadership thanks to union deals that have pushed up wage costs but increased operating flexibility.
Air France’s operating margin came in at 4.8 percent for the first 9 months of 2019, a 1.7 point decline from the same period a year earlier.
Under his new five-year plan, Smith vowed to lift profitability and restore dividends by “simplifying our fleet, clarifying our brand and market positioning and unlocking significant commercial and operational flexibility” thanks to labor deals. Air France-KLM has not paid a dividend since 2008.
The group also pledged to drive costs lower by speeding up the renewal of its fleet and being more flexible in managing the combined Air France-KLM fleet of more than 500 aircraft.
Air France-KLM took a €100 million charge last quarter to retire its Airbus A380 superjumbos early and replace them with more fuel-efficient planes.
Smith also overcame Dutch objections earlier this year to push through an integration plan combining management of the Air France and KLM aircraft fleets, which were still being handled separately 15 years after the airlines merged.
Air France-KLM shares were down 1.1 percent at €10.45. The stock has risen 11.5 percent so far this year, partly in anticipation of Smith’s mid-term performance plan.
To boost sales, the group said it aimed to sharpen the focus of its three main airline brands.

