Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, expert warns

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. The US plane-maker is expected to speed deliveries by 40 percent, to 70 units a month, when its factory doors reopen, in a bid to clear the backlog. (Reuters/File
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KOAirlines struggling to cope with the grounding of the 737 MAX could face a markedly different problem when Boeing Co.’s best-selling jet is cleared to re-enter service: A switch to concerns about aircraft oversupply, carriers have been warned. The US plane-maker has continued to produce the jet since it was grounded in March after two fatal accidents, and is expected to speed deliveries by 40 percent, to 70 units a month, when its factory doors reopen, in a bid to clear the backlog.
Rob Morris, global head of consultancy at UK-based Ascend by Cirium, said the combination of any rapid rebound in deliveries, economic worries and an accumulation of market pressures dating back before the crashes could make it hard to absorb the jets.
“Next year is the challenge. When the dam breaks and the MAX starts to flow, there are going to be a lot of aircraft,” Morris told financiers at a Hong Kong briefing late on Monday. “There could potentially be as many as 1,000 surplus aircraft next year.”
The forecast is based on both a rebound in MAX deliveries and a potential glut of second-hand airplanes flooding back onto the market after standing in for the MAX during the grounding.
The crisis has rekindled demand for older and less efficient jets, with airlines using more than 800 planes that are more than 15 years old, compared to conditions four years ago, Morris told the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers conference on Tuesday.

Two-year logjam
Until now, most concern has focused on whether regulators would permit an orderly return to service by avoiding gaps in approvals by different countries.
But Morris, who has warned a long up-cycle in aviation is nearly over, said there were also risks in opening floodgates too quickly, overwhelming fragile growth in travel demand.
Still, he and other delegates at back-to-back aviation finance gatherings in Hong Kong agreed it would take Boeing 18 months or longer to deliver all the stranded aircraft.
The operation will be one of the industry’s biggest ever logistical challenges and any glitches or delays could further brake supply.
“Getting all those aircraft, that are currently parked, off the ground could take two years,” John Plueger, CEO of Air Lease Corp, told Reuters, adding he did not see fundamental changes as a result of the MAX’s return.
“It is not as if all these MAX could be delivered over a one-, two- or three-month period ... so it is not an open floodgate and 350 planes all coming onto the market tomorrow,” he said on the sidelines of last week’s Airfinance Journal Asia Pacific conference.
Boeing aims to return the 737 MAX to service in the US by the end of 2019, after making software changes in the wake of the crashes, which killed 346 people.
Europe’s top regulator said on Monday the airliner is likely to return to service in Europe in the first quarter of 2020.
Analysts say more than 300 MAX aircraft have been produced since March, when commercial flights were banned and deliveries frozen. This could rise to 400 by the time it resumes service.
Boeing is additionally expected to deliver close to 600 jets straight from the production line next year. It has indicated it plans to deliver up to 70 jets a month, equal to a previous record. Of this, analysts say around 20 are expected to be drawn from inventory parked at its factories and the rest newly built.

The rise of rooftop farming in space-starved Hong Kong

Students thin out their plants on a Kowloon Tong rooftop in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
Updated 14 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

The rise of rooftop farming in space-starved Hong Kong

  • Once a cluster of fishing and farming villages, Hong Kong is now one of the most densely packed cities on Earth, with 7.4 million people living on a quarter of its 1,100 square km of land
Updated 14 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: At the top of a three-story building in Hong Kong, with car horns blasting on the streets below, Jim Fung teaches a dozen students how to thin out choi sum vegetables.
“Always use the resources you have,” the instructor said as he placed shredded office paper into soil-filled plastic crates and wound string around bamboo sticks to make support frames.
Fung was coaching the first cohort of students in an academy run by social enterprise Rooftop Republic to teach a new generation of urban farmers as demand for their skills soars.
The organization is spearheading a movement to turn Hong Kong’s idle rooftops and urban spaces into farms to help residents reconnect with nature and make the finance hub more liveable.
Once a cluster of fishing and farming villages, Hong Kong is now one of the most densely packed cities on Earth, with 7.4 million people living on a quarter of its 1,100 square km of land.
The rest is mainly country parks and rural areas, but living in skyscrapers and working long hours has caused Hong Kongers to lose touch with the nature around them, say students at the academy.
“We’ve become detached from the history of the sea and land that Hong Kong had,” said Jessica Cheng, a Rooftop Republic student who works for a philanthropic organization.
Andrew Tsui, one of Rooftop Republic’s three co-founders, said he wants the academy to be “Le Cordon Bleu” (a famous cookery school) of urban farming.
To him, that means a place where graduates become masters of the practice and at the same time become “stewards of our planet, our well-being, and our communities,” he said.
Founded in 2015, Rooftop Republic has set up more than 50 urban farms so far.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Social enterprise Rooftop Republic helps residents reconnect with nature and make the finance hub more liveable.

• It teaches the new generation of urban farmers as demand for their skills soars.

It launched its academy in March, starting with events and workshops. The organization’s first urban farming course, which began last month, teaches students botany, organic farming and how to manage soil, pests, weeds and water resources.
Their classroom sits atop the headquarters of Hong Kong’s Business Environment Council, a nonprofit promoting sustainability in the world’s second most-expensive city for property after Monaco, according to global realtor Knight Frank.
Since 2008 more than 60 rooftop farms have sprouted up around Hong Kong, covering 15,000 square meters, said Mathew Pryor, who heads the University of Hong Kong’s landscape architecture division.

 

