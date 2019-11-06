You are here

  • Home
  • EU to look into issuing public digital currency

EU to look into issuing public digital currency

The illustration shows toy figures on representations of the virtual currency before the EU flag and the Facebook Libra logo. Reuters text, Caption text, Caption text. Reuters
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

EU to look into issuing public digital currency

  • Draft urges the bloc to develop a common approach to cryptocurrencies
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Central Bank should consider issuing a public digital currency, an EU draft document said, after plans by Facebook to introduce a private one met with a hostile response from global regulators.

The social media firm said in June it planned to launch its Libra digital currency next year. But France and Germany said in September it posed risks to the financial sector, and backed developing a public alternative.

The draft EU text, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, also urges the bloc to develop a common approach to cryptocurrencies, including possibly banning projects deemed too high-risk.

In its current form, the document — which could be adopted by EU finance ministers next month — would escalate an EU regulatory campaign against cryptocurrencies, which have so far been only partly regulated in some EU states.

“The ECB and other EU central banks could usefully explore the opportunities as well as challenges of issuing central bank digital currencies including by considering concrete steps to this effect,” said the draft, prepared by the Finnish EU presidency and subject to possible amendments.

HIGHLIGHT

Digital currencies like Libra are usually backed by traditional money and other securities, while crypto coins like bitcoin are not. Both are cryptocurrencies.

Digital currencies like Libra — also known as stablecoins — are usually backed by traditional money and other securities, while crypto coins like bitcoin are not. Both are cryptocurrencies.

The draft text could be discussed by EU finance ministers on Friday, according to the agenda for that meeting, with a view to its adoption at their next gathering on Dec. 5.

ECB board member Benoit Coeure said in September the bank should “step up” its thinking on a public digital currency.

An ECB official said that, in its most ambitious version, the project could allow consumers to use electronic cash, which would be directly deposited at the ECB, without need for bank accounts, financial intermediaries or clearing counterparties.

They are all needed now to process digital payments, but might no longer be if the ECB took over their functions, slashing transaction costs. But that raises technical challenges, and opposition from banks is likely.

Until Facebook launched its project in June, regulators had largely ignored stablecoins because of their tiny size. The largest, Tether, is far smaller than bitcoin.

But Libra’s potentially huge reach — it could be used by billions of Facebook users — has spooked regulators.

As part of a global push against Libra, the G7 group of wealthy nations said last month that stablecoins should not be allowed to launch until international risks they posed were addressed.

Under regulatory pressure, Libra has lost a quarter of its original members, including payments firms Visa and Mastercard.

The EU document reiterates the G7 concerns over the risks that private currencies pose, citing money laundering, consumer protection, the functioning of payment systems, taxation and cybersecurity.

But in recommending an outright ban on risky projects and a move toward a public digital currency it goes further.

“At the very least, we need a robust regulatory framework to deal with virtual currencies,” said Markus Ferber, a German conservative who leads on financial matters the largest EU Parliament grouping.

Topics: EU digital currency

Related

Business & Economy
China passes cryptography law as it gears up for digital currency
Business & Economy
Fraudsters exploit interest in Libra digital currency

Do more with less: New Zealand company’s four-day week

Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Do more with less: New Zealand company’s four-day week

Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand estate planning company, which made headlines when it trialed a four-day week last year, has seen a big productivity increase since it made the change permanent, with staff spending less time surfing the internet.

Perpetual Guardian tried cutting working hours to 30 from 37.5 for its 240 staff in early 2018, asking them to deliver the same amount of output in less time, but keeping pay the same.

The success of the trial prompted the company to introduce the policy on a long-term, opt-in basis from last November. Almost four-fifths of staff chose the shorter working week.

“I’m doing this as a businessman, not because I want people to have a nice life,” Perpetual Guardian founder Andrew Barnes told Reuters.

“Business is slowly coming to the realization that if one in four of your staff is stressed or has a mental health problem, that is not productive.”

FASTFACTS

• Perpetual Guardian tried cutting working hours to 30 from 37.5 for its 240 staff in early 2018, asking them to deliver the same amount of output in less time, but keeping pay the same.

• The success of the trial prompted the company to introduce the policy on a long-term, opt-in basis from last November. •Interest in reduced working hours is growing around the world.

• Critics of a shorter working week say it is not suited to all sectors and can be difficult and costly to implement.

Interest in reduced working hours is growing around the world. Britain’s opposition Labour Party has promised a 32-hour week for the whole country if elected. Microsoft reported a 40 percent rise in productivity when it gave its 2,300 employees in Japan Fridays off in August.

Critics of a shorter working week say it is not suited to all sectors and can be difficult and costly to implement.

Think-tank the Center for Policy Studies, for example, published a report on Tuesday that estimated that Labour’s policy would cost the public sector alone at £17 billion ($21.94 billion).

Barnes, who has set up a foundation to fund research into the four-day week and the future of work, said Perpetual Guardian’s productivity, revenues and profits had been boosted since the four-day week was introduced.

Staff loyalty increased and the company was able to attract higher quality recruits. Stress levels and sick days had fallen, Barnes said.

Productivity has risen 30-40 percent, while Internet surfing dropped 35 percent during office hours, with people improving their time management, holding shorter meetings and signaling if they do not want to be disturbed.

The four-day week is mandatory for senior managers at the company to prevent working hours creeping up again.

Topics: New Zealand

Related

Media
New Zealand bans video game glorifying Christchurch mosque shooting
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand’s most senior Muslim police officer thanks King Salman for making Hajj dream come true

Latest updates

EU to look into issuing public digital currency
Do more with less: New Zealand company’s four-day week
Chef Wolfgang Puck brings a taste of California to Riyadh
Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, expert warns
Journalists quit Lebanon paper over anti-protest stance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.