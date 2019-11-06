You are here

  • Home
  • Closure of Pakistan Consulate in Kabul impacts sick, elderly

Closure of Pakistan Consulate in Kabul impacts sick, elderly

Afghan police personnel stand guard outside Pakistan's embassy, in Kabul on November 4, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Closure of Pakistan Consulate in Kabul impacts sick, elderly

  • The consular office in Kabul was closed over security reasons after several staff members were harassed by unknown people in Kabul, Pakistan’s Embassy announced late on Sunday
Updated 23 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Qasim Ali traveled all the way to Kabul, from the remote central highland of Afghanistan, to acquire visas for Pakistan for himself and his ailing mother for her quarterly backbone treatment in Islamabad. After nearly eight hours of driving from his village, perched in a hill near Bamiyan, Ali was informed on Tuesday that Pakistan had indefinitely shut its consulate section in Kabul a day earlier.
After waiting for several hours hoping to procure the visas, Ali had to travel to the eastern city of Jalalabad to try his luck.
“She will face total paralysis if I do not take her immediately to Pakistan, let us see if we can have visas in Jalalabad,” Ali, a 29-year-old shopkeeper, told Arab News outside the Pakistani Embassy, where scores of other people were waiting.
Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul said on Sunday that it was indefinitely closing its consular office in the Afghan capital due to security reasons, amid mounting tensions between the neighboring countries.
The closure comes as a huge blow to many Afghans, hundreds of whom apply daily for permits to travel to Pakistan where they seek medical treatment, goods and university education.
Before its closure, the consulate section used to issue visas for over 1,500 people, including elderly and sick people, on a daily basis. The recipients were either not confident about the standard of medical services in Afghanistan or found them too costly when compared to Pakistan.
“This affects all sorts of people, mostly the patients. It is really tough for people to go to consulates in other areas and get the visas on time,” Mohammad Ezat, a Kabul resident who lives near the embassy, said.
The consular office in Kabul was closed over security reasons after several staff members were harassed by unknown people in Kabul, Pakistan’s Embassy announced late on Sunday.
The visa section’s closure comes amid fresh tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan, two countries with uneasy historical ties over their border.
Last week, both exchanged fire along the disputed border region, leaving some people dead and wounded on both sides.
The shutdown also follows two months after Pakistan announced restricting visas for Afghans, saying it will issue them to only the sick, elderly people and traders, demanding Kabul to end what it said was a long practice of extortion of applicants outside the embassy.
On Sunday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires to convey concerns about the safety of its diplomats in Kabul.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement showed its “deepest objection and concern over the summoning of the Ambassador to Islamabad, by Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence and the misconduct of the entity’s personnel and deems this action in clear contradiction with diplomatic norms and principles.”
Taj Mohammad Ahmadzada, an analyst, told Arab News: “The closure of the consulate and the firing along the border region will certainly add to the bitterness between the two neighbors and I think both governments need to find solution for them before escalation of hostilities.”
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, both Islamic republics, have long been fraught, with Afghans blaming Islamabad for supporting the Taliban.
Pakistan denies it helps the insurgent group.
Tensions have soured further in recent days amid clashes along the border in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar.
Both sides have accused each other’s troops of cross-border shelling.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said six troops were wounded on Oct. 27 and 28 in “unprovoked mortar and heavy weapon firing” by Afghan soldiers.
Pakistani consular services remain open in Herat, Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif, according to the embassy spokesman, who recommended that applicants travel to Jalalabad if they needed a visa urgently.
– With inputs from AFP

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

World
US defense chief in Afghanistan to assess the way ahead

UN stalls relocation plan for 100,000 Rohingya

Thousands of Rohingya refugees staged protests for "justice" on August 25 on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that forced them to flee to camps in Bangladesh. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

UN stalls relocation plan for 100,000 Rohingya

  • There are more than 1,150,000 Rohingya currently living in 34 squalid refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar
Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s plan to relocate 100,000 Rohingya to a new island in the Bay of Bengal is yet to receive the green light from the UN although authorities on the ground have completed all requirements, officials told Arab News on Tuesday.
The Bhasan Char island project has been built at a cost of $275 million to ease pressure on Bangladesh, which is host to the world’s largest refugee camps at Cox’s Bazaar.
It also aims to provide refugees with better living conditions as they will be able to earn a livelihood through agriculture, cattle breeding and fish farming.
However, the UN insists that the island is “isolated” and “flood prone” and therefore not suitable for the relocation of the Rohingya.
“A joint technical team comprising UN experts and Bangladesh government members will visit the Bhashan Char island from Nov. 17-19. The UN will provide their assessment report after the visit of that technical team,” Shah Kamal, senior secretary of the disaster management ministry, told Arab News.
He added that representatives from both sides will hold another round of talks on Wednesday,
with the Bangladeshi side to be led by Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque.
“I am hopeful that the UN will agree with the relocation initiative taken by the Bangladesh government,” Kamal said.
UN agencies at Cox’s Bazar have stressed the need to undertake “independent and thorough technical assessments before relocations take place.”
“These assessments focus on such issues as exposure to cyclone risks and other natural hazards, as well as the adequacy of water resources,” Louise Donovan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokeswoman at Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.
“The critical protection and operational issues must be considered, including refugee access to basic rights and services, such as health care and education, livelihoods opportunities, as well as their ability to move within Bhasan Char and to and from the mainland. We look forward to resuming discussions with the government on these key issues soon,” Donovan said.
Bangladeshi authorities said that they were drawing up a list of Rohingya refugees who were voluntarily relocating to the island.
“(Up to) today, we have received a good number of families who are interested in the relocation. All the families who have enrolled their names came up voluntarily and we are not putting anybody under pressure,” a spokesman from the Kutupalong Rohingya camp told Arab News. He requested not to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the media.
Mohammad Noor, a Rohingya community leader and secretary of Kutupalong camp 2, said that he had found 56 refugee families from his camp who had volunteered for the relocation.
“I have handed over the list of the families who voluntarily came up to the camp under the charge of the Bangladesh government. But I didn’t hear about any particular date or anything else regarding the relocation,” Noor told Arab News.
He also said that there was no pressure on the Rohingya to relocate: “We are just informing them (the Rohingya) about the facilities and livelihood opportunities built over there for the refugees.”
“From camp 6, a neighboring camp of mine, I have heard that 32 more refugee families have expressed their interest to be relocated,” Noor said.
There are more than 1,150,000 Rohingya currently living in 34 squalid refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Topics: Rohingya Muslims

Related

Special
World
Dhaka urges ASEAN to step up on Rohingya issue
Special
World
Dhaka awaits UN approval before relocating Rohingya to new home

Latest updates

Closure of Pakistan Consulate in Kabul impacts sick, elderly
UN stalls relocation plan for 100,000 Rohingya
Arab News poll ‘shows Japan’s potential in Mideast peace role’
From fencing and soccer to the wrestling ring: the incredible rise of WWE’s first Saudi star
Fully charged: Diriyah gets ready for return of the E-Prix electric speedsters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.