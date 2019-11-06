You are here

Malaysian who killed cat in dryer faces jail in new law’s first conviction

Isabelle’s fortune, above, sitting inside a playroom at Malaysia’s first five-star cat hotel chain Catzonia, darkly contrasts with the fate suffered by her feline relative in the hands of a human. (AFP)
  • K. Ganesh was ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 ringgit ($9,700) for his crime
  • Grainy video showed a man hold open the dryer door as another pushed the cat in, before they turned on the machine and left
KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court handed a jail term of 34 months and a fine to a man who killed a cat by stuffing it into the dryer of a launderette, state news agency Bernama said, the first such conviction under a new animal welfare law.
In Tuesday’s judgment, which the court stayed pending appeal, K. Ganesh, 42, was ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 ringgit ($9,700) for his crime, captured in a closed-circuit television clip that went viral on social media last year.
The grainy video showed a man hold open the dryer door as another pushed the cat in, before they turned on the machine and left.
“I hope this sentence will serve as a lesson to the accused and the public to not be cruel to animals,” the agency quoted the judge, Rasyihah Ghazali, as saying.
Reuters could not immediately contact Ganesh or his lawyer to seek comment. Media said the lawyer, S. Muthuveeran, had sought a minimal sentence as it was Ganesh’s first offense and he was poor.
It was not immediately clear why the men put the cat into the dryer or what had happened to the other man in the video.

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other’s regional foods

  • The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs that were agreed in 2012
  • EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months to August 2019
BEIJING: The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European regional food names, known as geographical indications (GI), in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.
The deal will include protecting the name of products such as cava, Irish whiskey, feta and prosciutto di Parma, as well as China’s Pixian bean paste, Anji white tea and Panjin rice.
The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs from the 10 products on both sides that were agreed in 2012 and should help boost trade in higher value goods.
“It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefiting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides,” said Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan, who is currently visiting China.
Consumers are willing to pay more for GI products, he said, trusting the origin and authenticity of the goods.
The agreement still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and Council but is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020, said the statement.
It will be expanded to cover an additional 175 GI names from both sides four years after the current agreement.
EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months from September 2018 to August 2019.

