Pro-Beijing politician wounded in Hong Kong knife attack

Pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho has become one of the most loathed establishment figures among democracy protesters. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2019
AFP

  • Video posted online showed the moment the attack took place
  • Junius Ho has become one of the most loathed establishment figures among democracy protesters
HONG KONG: A firebrand pro-Beijing politician in Hong Kong was wounded in a knife attack on Wednesday, the latest tit-for-tat political violence to break out in a city engulfed by months of pro-democracy protests.
Video posted online showed the moment the attack took place.
A man holding a bouquet of flowers approached Junius Ho on Wednesday morning as the politician was campaigning with party members in his constituency of Tuen Mun, a town on the outskirts of Hong Kong near the border with China.
The man gave Ho the flowers, asked to take a picture and then pulled a knife from his bag before striking his victim in the chest.
Ho and his aides quickly subdued the man who could be heard shouting in Cantonese: “Junius Ho, you scum!”
Police said three people were wounded in the incident, including the attacker.
A police source, who declined to be named, said that Ho received a stab wound to the left side of his chest and the attacker was arrested.
Ho, 57, was conscious when he got into the ambulance.
Alongside Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam and police chief Stephen Lo, Ho has become one of the most loathed establishment figures among democracy protesters.
He has long been one of the most stridently pro-Beijing politicians in the city.
But he shot to notoriety on 21 July after he was filmed shaking hands with a group of men in the town of Yuen Long who went on to beat protesters with sticks and poles, hospitalizing 40 people.
He has delivered multiple speeches supporting Hong Kong’s police force and echoing Beijing’s condemnations of protesters, often using incendiary language.
Last month he accused a prominent opposition lawmaker of “eating foreign sausage” because she is married to a British journalist.
After the Yuen Long attack, Ho’s office was ransacked by protesters and the graves of his parents were also vandalized.
Hong Kong has been upended by nearly five months of huge and increasingly violent protests calling for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Beijing and the city’s leadership have taken a hard-line against the protests, refusing concessions.
With no political solution in sight, street fights have broken out on both sides of the ideological divide with growing frequency.
Beijing supporters have attacked opponents throughout the summer, often in targeted assaults against prominent government critics and opposition politicians.
Eight pro-democracy figures have been attacked, including protest organizer Jimmy Sham who was hospitalized last month by men wielding hammers.
On Sunday, a man with a knife attacked democracy protesters including a local politician who had his ear bitten off.
But the violence is far from one-sided.
Crowds of pro-democracy protesters have also routinely beaten their ideological opponents, usually in spontaneous mob violence during rallies.
On Saturday, a man was beaten unconscious and stripped naked in the district of Mongkok.
Beijing has shown no willingness to meet demonstrators demands and activists show no sign of leaving the streets with 22 consecutive weekends of unrest.

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other’s regional foods

BEIJING: The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European regional food names, known as geographical indications (GI), in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.
The deal will include protecting the name of products such as cava, Irish whiskey, feta and prosciutto di Parma, as well as China’s Pixian bean paste, Anji white tea and Panjin rice.
The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs from the 10 products on both sides that were agreed in 2012 and should help boost trade in higher value goods.
“It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefiting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides,” said Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan, who is currently visiting China.
Consumers are willing to pay more for GI products, he said, trusting the origin and authenticity of the goods.
The agreement still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and Council but is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020, said the statement.
It will be expanded to cover an additional 175 GI names from both sides four years after the current agreement.
EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months from September 2018 to August 2019.

