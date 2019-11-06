You are here

  Philippine military thwarts suicide bombing in town in restive south

Two of the men killed during the checkpoint gunfight with Philippine soldiers were Egyptian, the regional armed forces command said in a statement. (AFP file)
  • Troops manning a checkpoint on the island of Jolo engaged in a short gunfight with three men on a motorcycle late on Tuesday afternoon
  • Two of the men were Egyptian, the regional armed forces command said in a statement
MANILA: Soldiers in the southern Philippines foiled what the army said on Wednesday was an attempted suicide bombing in an urban area, the latest in a series of attacks blamed on a group aligned with Daesh.
Troops manning a checkpoint on the island of Jolo engaged in a short gunfight with three men on a motorcycle late on Tuesday afternoon. The attackers were killed and bomb vests, a handgun, a grenade and detonators were seized, the military said.
The intended target was an urban area of Jolo, the island’s capital, and two of the men were Egyptian, the regional armed forces command said in a statement.
The other man was Filipino and a member of Abu Sayyaf, a group that has pledged allegiance to Daesh and is notorious for piracy and for kidnapping foreigners.
The incident would have been be the fifth attempted suicide bombing in the southern Philippines in the past 16 months. Such attacks were previously unheard of despite decades of separatist unrest and lawlessness that has given rise to Islamist sentiments.
It marked a sinister turn in the Philippines’ fight to contain militant groups inspired by Daesh who have been joined by fighters from Malaysia and Indonesia, including in a brazen attack and five-month occupation of Marawi City in 2017.
The suicide attacks were all in the Sulu archipelago, Abu Sayyaf’s stronghold, and were all claimed by Daesh.
They included a twin bombing of a church in January that killed 21 people, a van bomb at a checkpoint in July 2018 that killed 11, a suicide attack by two youths that killed eight in June, and a woman who prematurely detonated a bomb she was carrying near an army detachment in September.
The attackers included Indonesians, a Moroccan and Filipinos.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to wipe out Abu Sayyaf and has intensified military operations in its strongholds, although bombings targeting civilians and military have continued unabated.

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other’s regional foods

  • The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs that were agreed in 2012
  • EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months to August 2019
BEIJING: The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European regional food names, known as geographical indications (GI), in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.
The deal will include protecting the name of products such as cava, Irish whiskey, feta and prosciutto di Parma, as well as China’s Pixian bean paste, Anji white tea and Panjin rice.
The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs from the 10 products on both sides that were agreed in 2012 and should help boost trade in higher value goods.
“It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefiting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides,” said Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan, who is currently visiting China.
Consumers are willing to pay more for GI products, he said, trusting the origin and authenticity of the goods.
The agreement still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and Council but is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020, said the statement.
It will be expanded to cover an additional 175 GI names from both sides four years after the current agreement.
EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months from September 2018 to August 2019.

