You are here

  • Home
  • Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

Tesla plans to turn some of its showrooms in China into one-stop shops called ‘Tesla Centers’ that also serve as delivery sites and offer maintenance support. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

  • Tesla had already treated China, the world’s biggest electric vehicle market, differently than elsewhere
  • Tesla plans to turn some of its showrooms in China into one-stop shops called ‘Tesla Centers’
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Tesla plans to double the number of repair and maintenance shops, add about 100 charging stations and revamp showrooms in China as the electric vehicle maker gears up to open its Shanghai plant.
The moves mark a departure from the approach chief executive Elon Musk announced in March, when he said the company would shut many of its retail stores worldwide to cut costs.
Tesla had already treated China, the world’s biggest electric vehicle market, differently than elsewhere. The company and Musk openly disdain marketing, but in China Tesla has offered racing events and showroom parties.
“Building cars from the Shanghai factory is just the first step,” Tesla vice president Tao Lin said at an industry conference last month in Beijing. “Next we must deliver cars very well to our customers and provide very good after-sales service.
Tesla plans to turn some of its showrooms in China into one-stop shops called “Tesla Centers” that also serve as delivery sites and offer maintenance support, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the rollout would start in Shanghai and Guangzhou. In coming months, the company also plans to double its service centers to 63 from 29 and boost fast charging stations by 39% to 362, according to Tesla planning documents seen by Reuters.
“Expanding the service network is very important to boost customer confidence,” Tesla China general manager Wang Hao told Reuters, adding the firm would build more charging stations in China next year at a “faster pace.”
“There is growing sales potential from more inland cities, and a need to prepare for growing repair and maintenance demands to avoid complaints,” one of the sources said.
Tesla, most of whose service centers are in China’s coastal regions and big provincial capitals, will open new ones in the northwestern city of Urumqi, southwestern city of Kunming and “Ice City” Harbin in the north, the documents showed.
The sources cautioned that plans might change depending on the circumstances.
Tesla’s corporate headquarters in the United States did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Its efforts to boost its physical presence in China comes as the carmaker has started trial production at the $2 billion Shanghai plant, its first overseas factory, ahead of mass production by the end of December.
Tesla has said it should be able to build 3,000 Model 3 sedans a week in its initial phases. That is nearly four times the number of imported Model 3 vehicles sold in China per month this year, according to figures from research firm LMC Automotive.
The expansion plan is likely to increase financial strain on Tesla, which has been burning cash because of heavy losses and capital expenditure.
Tesla has had negative free cash flow every quarter but five over the past decade, but positive free cash flow of $371 million in the three months that ended in September, thanks to record deliveries and reduced costs.
It was not immediately clear how much Tesla would need to spend to expand its sales and after-sales network in China.
Tesla operates about 48 showrooms in mainland China. In contrast, BMW, Daimler’s Mercedes Benz, and Audi, which will have electric sport-utility vehicle models in China by the end of this year, all have more than 500 sales outlets there.

Topics: Tesla China

Related

Business & Economy
Tesla said to be considering raising prices in China
Business & Economy
Tesla rolls out Model 3 in China ahead of schedule in sales push

SoftBank Group profit plunges owing to WeWork turmoil

Updated 11 min 27 sec ago
AFP

SoftBank Group profit plunges owing to WeWork turmoil

  • In the three-month period ending September 30, operating losses hit a whopping ¥704.4 billion
Updated 11 min 27 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japanese giant SoftBank Group suffered an operating loss of $6.4 billion in the second quarter, it said Wednesday, as investments in start-ups such as WeWork and Uber took a massive hit.
In the three-month period ending September 30, operating losses hit a whopping ¥704.4 billion ($6.4 billion).
The firm said first-half operating losses from its Vision Fund and Delta Fund came to ¥572.6 billion, largely “due to a decrease in the fair values of investments including Uber and WeWork and its three affiliates.”
Net profit in the six months to September sank 49.8 percent to ¥421.6 billion on an operating loss of ¥15.6 billion.
The company did not publish its outlook for the year to March 2020, but uncertain roads lie ahead as shares in its key investments like Uber and Slack continue to slide.
SoftBank’s flamboyant founder Masayoshi Son has faced renewed scrutiny of his investment acumen in the wake of WeWork’s dramatic fall from grace.
Last month, SoftBank confirmed that it was injecting billions of dollars into WeWork, once hailed as a shining unicorn valued at $47 billion at the start of the year.
The start-up has gone from an investor darling to canceling its IPO and seeing its co-founder Adam Neumann pushed out, albeit with a reported package of more than $1.5 billion.

Topics: SoftBank Group

Related

Business & Economy
SoftBank confirms multibillion-dollar bailout for WeWork
Business & Economy
SoftBank Group unveils stock split, rakes in higher-than-expected profit on tech bets

Latest updates

Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up
SoftBank Group profit plunges owing to WeWork turmoil
San Francisco mayor claims election victory
Boeing: India to order 2,380 jets from planemakers over 20 years
‘Goodness and humor’ celebrated as ‘Sesame Street’ turns 50

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.